HTML to PDF converter via Chrome/Chromium.

Prerequisites

Latest Chrome/Chromium

Windows, macOS, or Linux

A currently supported version of Node.js

Installation

npm install --save html-pdf-chrome

Security

This library is NOT meant to accept untrusted user input. Doing so may have serious security risks such as Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF).

CORS

If you run into CORS issues, try using the --disable-web-security Chrome flag, either when you start Chrome externally, or in options.chromeFlags . This option should only be used if you fully trust the code you are executing during a print job!

Usage

Note: It is strongly recommended that you keep Chrome running side-by-side with Node.js. There is significant overhead starting up Chrome for each PDF generation which can be easily avoided.

It's suggested to use pm2 to ensure Chrome continues to run. If it crashes, it will restart automatically.

As of this writing, headless Chrome uses about 65mb of RAM while idle.

npm install -g pm2 pm2 start google-chrome \ --interpreter none \ -- \ --headless \ -- disable -gpu \ -- disable -translate \ -- disable -extensions \ -- disable -background-networking \ --safebrowsing-disable-auto-update \ -- disable -sync \ --metrics-recording-only \ -- disable -default-apps \ --no-first-run \ --mute-audio \ --hide-scrollbars \ --remote-debugging-port=<port goes here>

TypeScript:

import * as htmlPdf from 'html-pdf-chrome' ; const html = '<p>Hello, world!</p>' ; const options: htmlPdf.CreateOptions = { port : 9222 , }; const pdf = await htmlPdf.create(html, options); await pdf.toFile( 'test.pdf' ); const base64 = pdf.toBase64(); const buffer = pdf.toBuffer(); const stream = pdf.toStream(); htmlPdf.create(html, options).then( ( pdf ) => pdf.toFile( 'test.pdf' )); htmlPdf.create(html, options).then( ( pdf ) => pdf.toBase64()); htmlPdf.create(html, options).then( ( pdf ) => pdf.toBuffer()); htmlPdf.create(html, options).then( ( pdf ) => pdf.toStream());

JavaScript:

const htmlPdf = require ( 'html-pdf-chrome' ); const html = '<p>Hello, world!</p>' ; const options = { port : 9222 , }; htmlPdf.create(html, options).then( ( pdf ) => pdf.toFile( 'test.pdf' )); htmlPdf.create(html, options).then( ( pdf ) => pdf.toBase64()); htmlPdf.create(html, options).then( ( pdf ) => pdf.toBuffer()); htmlPdf.create(html, options).then( ( pdf ) => pdf.toStream());

View the full documentation in the source code.

Using an External Site

import * as htmlPdf from 'html-pdf-chrome' ; const options: htmlPdf.CreateOptions = { port : 9222 , }; const url = 'https://github.com/westy92/html-pdf-chrome' ; const pdf = await htmlPdf.create(url, options);

Using Markdown

import * as htmlPdf from 'html-pdf-chrome' ; import * as marked from 'marked' ; const options: htmlPdf.CreateOptions = { port : 9222 , }; const html = marked( '# Hello [World](https://www.google.com/)!' ); const pdf = await htmlPdf.create(html, options);

Using a Template Engine

Pug (formerly known as Jade)

import * as htmlPdf from 'html-pdf-chrome' ; import * as pug from 'pug' ; const template = pug.compile( 'p Hello, #{noun}!' ); const templateData = { noun : 'world' , }; const options: htmlPdf.CreateOptions = { port : 9222 , }; const html = template(templateData); const pdf = await htmlPdf.create(html, options);

HTTP Headers

Specify additional headers you wish to send with your request via CreateOptions.extraHTTPHeaders .

const options: HtmlPdf.CreateOptions = { port : 9222 , extraHTTPHeaders : { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer 123' , 'X-Custom-Test-Header' : 'This is great!' , }, }; const pdf = await HtmlPdf.create( 'https://httpbin.org/headers' , options);

Note: Requires Chrome 65 or later.

You can optionally provide an HTML template for a custom header and/or footer.

A few classes can be used to inject printing values:

date - formatted print date

- formatted print date title - document title

- document title url - document location

- document location pageNumber - current page number

- current page number totalPages - total pages in the document

You can tweak the margins with the printOptions of marginTop , marginBottom , marginLeft , and marginRight .

At this time, you must inline any images using base64 encoding.

You can view how Chrome lays out the templates here.

Example

const pdf = await htmlPdf.create(html, { port, printOptions : { displayHeaderFooter : true , headerTemplate : ` <div class="text center"> Page <span class="pageNumber"></span> of <span class="totalPages"></span> </div> ` , footerTemplate : '<div class="text center">Custom footer!</div>' , }, });

Trigger Render Completion

There are a few CompletionTrigger types that wait for something to occur before triggering PDF printing.

Callback - waits for a callback to be called

Element - waits for an element to be injected into the DOM

Event - waits for an Event to fire

Timer - waits a specified amount of time

LifecycleEvent - waits for a Chrome page lifecycle event

Variable - waits for a variable to be set to true

Custom - extend htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.CompletionTrigger

const options: htmlPdf.CreateOptions = { port : 9222 , completionTrigger : new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.Timer( 5000 ), }; new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.Callback( 'cbName' , 5000 ), new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.Element( 'div#myElement' , 5000 ), new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.Event( 'myEvent' , '#myElement' , 5000 ), new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.LifecycleEvent( 'networkIdle' , 5000 ), new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.Variable( 'myVarName' , 5000 ),

License

html-pdf-chrome is released under the MIT License.