Example Business Card
-> and its Source file
Have a look at the releases page: https://github.com/marcbachmann/node-html-pdf/releases
Install the html-pdf utility via npm:
$ npm install -g html-pdf
$ html-pdf test/businesscard.html businesscard.pdf
var fs = require('fs');
var pdf = require('html-pdf');
var html = fs.readFileSync('./test/businesscard.html', 'utf8');
var options = { format: 'Letter' };
pdf.create(html, options).toFile('./businesscard.pdf', function(err, res) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(res); // { filename: '/app/businesscard.pdf' }
});
var pdf = require('html-pdf');
pdf.create(html).toFile([filepath, ]function(err, res){
console.log(res.filename);
});
pdf.create(html).toStream(function(err, stream){
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./foo.pdf'));
});
pdf.create(html).toBuffer(function(err, buffer){
console.log('This is a buffer:', Buffer.isBuffer(buffer));
});
// for backwards compatibility
// alias to pdf.create(html[, options]).toBuffer(callback)
pdf.create(html [, options], function(err, buffer){});
html-pdf can read the header or footer either out of the
footer and
header config object or out of the html source. You can either set a default header & footer or overwrite that by appending a page number (1 based index) to the
id="pageHeader" attribute of a html tag.
You can use any combination of those tags. The library tries to find any element, that contains the
pageHeader or
pageFooter id prefix.
<div id="pageHeader">Default header</div>
<div id="pageHeader-first">Header on first page</div>
<div id="pageHeader-2">Header on second page</div>
<div id="pageHeader-3">Header on third page</div>
<div id="pageHeader-last">Header on last page</div>
...
<div id="pageFooter">Default footer</div>
<div id="pageFooter-first">Footer on first page</div>
<div id="pageFooter-2">Footer on second page</div>
<div id="pageFooter-last">Footer on last page</div>
config = {
// Export options
"directory": "/tmp", // The directory the file gets written into if not using .toFile(filename, callback). default: '/tmp'
// Papersize Options: http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/property/paper-size.html
"height": "10.5in", // allowed units: mm, cm, in, px
"width": "8in", // allowed units: mm, cm, in, px
- or -
"format": "Letter", // allowed units: A3, A4, A5, Legal, Letter, Tabloid
"orientation": "portrait", // portrait or landscape
// Page options
"border": "0", // default is 0, units: mm, cm, in, px
- or -
"border": {
"top": "2in", // default is 0, units: mm, cm, in, px
"right": "1in",
"bottom": "2in",
"left": "1.5in"
},
paginationOffset: 1, // Override the initial pagination number
"header": {
"height": "45mm",
"contents": '<div style="text-align: center;">Author: Marc Bachmann</div>'
},
"footer": {
"height": "28mm",
"contents": {
first: 'Cover page',
2: 'Second page', // Any page number is working. 1-based index
default: '<span style="color: #444;">{{page}}</span>/<span>{{pages}}</span>', // fallback value
last: 'Last Page'
}
},
// Rendering options
"base": "file:///home/www/your-asset-path/", // Base path that's used to load files (images, css, js) when they aren't referenced using a host
// Zooming option, can be used to scale images if `options.type` is not pdf
"zoomFactor": "1", // default is 1
// File options
"type": "pdf", // allowed file types: png, jpeg, pdf
"quality": "75", // only used for types png & jpeg
// Script options
"phantomPath": "./node_modules/phantomjs/bin/phantomjs", // PhantomJS binary which should get downloaded automatically
"phantomArgs": [], // array of strings used as phantomjs args e.g. ["--ignore-ssl-errors=yes"]
"localUrlAccess": false, // Prevent local file:// access by passing '--local-url-access=false' to phantomjs
// For security reasons you should keep the default value if you render arbritary html/js.
"script": '/url', // Absolute path to a custom phantomjs script, use the file in lib/scripts as example
"timeout": 30000, // Timeout that will cancel phantomjs, in milliseconds
// Time we should wait after window load
// accepted values are 'manual', some delay in milliseconds or undefined to wait for a render event
"renderDelay": 1000,
// HTTP Headers that are used for requests
"httpHeaders": {
// e.g.
"Authorization": "Bearer ACEFAD8C-4B4D-4042-AB30-6C735F5BAC8B"
},
// To run Node application as Windows service
"childProcessOptions": {
"detached": true
}
// HTTP Cookies that are used for requests
"httpCookies": [
// e.g.
{
"name": "Valid-Cookie-Name", // required
"value": "Valid-Cookie-Value", // required
"domain": "localhost",
"path": "/foo", // required
"httponly": true,
"secure": false,
"expires": (new Date()).getTime() + (1000 * 60 * 60) // e.g. expires in 1 hour
}
]
}
The full options object gets converted to JSON and will get passed to the phantomjs script as third argument.
There are more options concerning the paperSize, header & footer options inside the phantomjs script.