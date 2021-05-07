Example Business Card
-> and its Source file
Have a look at the releases page: https://github.com/marcbachmann/node-html-pdf/releases
Install the html-pdf utility via npm:
$ npm install -g html-pdf
$ html-pdf test/businesscard.html businesscard.pdf
var fs = require('fs');
var pdf = require('html-pdf');
var html = fs.readFileSync('./test/businesscard.html', 'utf8');
var options = { format: 'Letter' };
pdf.create(html, options).toFile('./businesscard.pdf', function(err, res) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(res); // { filename: '/app/businesscard.pdf' }
});
var pdf = require('html-pdf');
pdf.create(html).toFile([filepath, ]function(err, res){
console.log(res.filename);
});
pdf.create(html).toStream(function(err, stream){
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./foo.pdf'));
});
pdf.create(html).toBuffer(function(err, buffer){
console.log('This is a buffer:', Buffer.isBuffer(buffer));
});
// for backwards compatibility
// alias to pdf.create(html[, options]).toBuffer(callback)
pdf.create(html [, options], function(err, buffer){});
html-pdf can read the header or footer either out of the
footer and
header config object or out of the html source. You can either set a default header & footer or overwrite that by appending a page number (1 based index) to the
id="pageHeader" attribute of a html tag.
You can use any combination of those tags. The library tries to find any element, that contains the
pageHeader or
pageFooter id prefix.
<div id="pageHeader">Default header</div>
<div id="pageHeader-first">Header on first page</div>
<div id="pageHeader-2">Header on second page</div>
<div id="pageHeader-3">Header on third page</div>
<div id="pageHeader-last">Header on last page</div>
...
<div id="pageFooter">Default footer</div>
<div id="pageFooter-first">Footer on first page</div>
<div id="pageFooter-2">Footer on second page</div>
<div id="pageFooter-last">Footer on last page</div>
config = {
// Export options
"directory": "/tmp", // The directory the file gets written into if not using .toFile(filename, callback). default: '/tmp'
// Papersize Options: http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/property/paper-size.html
"height": "10.5in", // allowed units: mm, cm, in, px
"width": "8in", // allowed units: mm, cm, in, px
- or -
"format": "Letter", // allowed units: A3, A4, A5, Legal, Letter, Tabloid
"orientation": "portrait", // portrait or landscape
// Page options
"border": "0", // default is 0, units: mm, cm, in, px
- or -
"border": {
"top": "2in", // default is 0, units: mm, cm, in, px
"right": "1in",
"bottom": "2in",
"left": "1.5in"
},
paginationOffset: 1, // Override the initial pagination number
"header": {
"height": "45mm",
"contents": '<div style="text-align: center;">Author: Marc Bachmann</div>'
},
"footer": {
"height": "28mm",
"contents": {
first: 'Cover page',
2: 'Second page', // Any page number is working. 1-based index
default: '<span style="color: #444;">{{page}}</span>/<span>{{pages}}</span>', // fallback value
last: 'Last Page'
}
},
// Rendering options
"base": "file:///home/www/your-asset-path/", // Base path that's used to load files (images, css, js) when they aren't referenced using a host
// Zooming option, can be used to scale images if `options.type` is not pdf
"zoomFactor": "1", // default is 1
// File options
"type": "pdf", // allowed file types: png, jpeg, pdf
"quality": "75", // only used for types png & jpeg
// Script options
"phantomPath": "./node_modules/phantomjs/bin/phantomjs", // PhantomJS binary which should get downloaded automatically
"phantomArgs": [], // array of strings used as phantomjs args e.g. ["--ignore-ssl-errors=yes"]
"localUrlAccess": false, // Prevent local file:// access by passing '--local-url-access=false' to phantomjs
// For security reasons you should keep the default value if you render arbritary html/js.
"script": '/url', // Absolute path to a custom phantomjs script, use the file in lib/scripts as example
"timeout": 30000, // Timeout that will cancel phantomjs, in milliseconds
// Time we should wait after window load
// accepted values are 'manual', some delay in milliseconds or undefined to wait for a render event
"renderDelay": 1000,
// HTTP Headers that are used for requests
"httpHeaders": {
// e.g.
"Authorization": "Bearer ACEFAD8C-4B4D-4042-AB30-6C735F5BAC8B"
},
// To run Node application as Windows service
"childProcessOptions": {
"detached": true
}
// HTTP Cookies that are used for requests
"httpCookies": [
// e.g.
{
"name": "Valid-Cookie-Name", // required
"value": "Valid-Cookie-Value", // required
"domain": "localhost",
"path": "/foo", // required
"httponly": true,
"secure": false,
"expires": (new Date()).getTime() + (1000 * 60 * 60) // e.g. expires in 1 hour
}
]
}
The full options object gets converted to JSON and will get passed to the phantomjs script as third argument.
There are more options concerning the paperSize, header & footer options inside the phantomjs script.
Very good library to generate PDF from the HTML. We can pass ejs template along with data and it will convert it into PDF as a file, stream or buffer. Documentation is very good and we can pass many arguments as an options to generate PDF based on our requirement. Best part is we can add custom header and footer with page number in the PDF. Cons: Only issue I find with this library is some times if we try to generate multiple PDF at the same time it starts to give timeout error. But we can always solve these problems using queues.
Mostly many of he users trying to search html to pdf in google. Lot of windows based applications will be listed and if we try to use it we can't download the pdf without paying money. But this tool give us the option to do the same in our application. We can built an converter application to convert any html into pdf. It is working based on the headless browser. Our html will be loaded into the headless browser and entire page will be captured as an pdf file. very simple to import and use.