Now with less explosions!
The purpose of this library is not to be the best XML parsing library ever conceived. Because it's not. It's meant to be an HTML/XML parser that doesn't require valid HTML/XML. It's also meant to act as a sanitizer, which is the main reason for its existence.
For example, you can just shove a blob of text into it, and it will happily parse as if it were valid XML.
Licensed under MIT.
npm install html-parser
var htmlParser = require('html-parser');
var html = '<!doctype html><html><body onload="alert(\'hello\');">Hello<br />world</body></html>';
htmlParser.parse(html, {
openElement: function(name) { console.log('open: %s', name); },
closeOpenedElement: function(name, token, unary) { console.log('token: %s, unary: %s', token, unary); },
closeElement: function(name) { console.log('close: %s', name); },
comment: function(value) { console.log('comment: %s', value); },
cdata: function(value) { console.log('cdata: %s', value); },
attribute: function(name, value) { console.log('attribute: %s=%s', name, value); },
docType: function(value) { console.log('doctype: %s', value); },
text: function(value) { console.log('text: %s', value); }
});
/*
doctype: html
open: html
close token: >
open: body
attribute: onload=alert('hello');
close token: >
text: Hello
open: br
close token: />, unary: true
text: world
close: body
close: html
*/
var htmlParser = require('html-parser');
var html = '<script>alert(\'danger!\')</script><p onclick="alert(\'danger!\')">blah blah<!-- useless comment --></p>';
var sanitized = htmlParser.sanitize(html, {
elements: [ 'script' ],
attributes: [ 'onclick' ],
comments: true
});
console.log(sanitized);
//<p>blah blah</p>
var htmlParser = require('html-parser');
var html = '<script>alert(\'danger!\')</script><p onclick="alert(\'danger!\')">blah blah<!-- useless comment --></p>';
var sanitized = htmlParser.sanitize(html, {
elements: function(name) {
return name === 'script';
},
attributes: function(name, value) {
return /^on/i.test(name) || /^javascript:/i.test(value);
},
comments: true
});
console.log(sanitized);
//<p>blah blah</p>
You can parser custom data elements like php code or underscore templates with
regex.dataElements config
helpers.parseString('<div><?= "<div>$var</div>" ?></div>', {
openElement: function(name) {
console.log(name); // 'div'
},
closeElement: function(name) {
console.log(name); // 'div'
},
phpEcho: function(value) {
console.log(value); // {length: 61, someProperty: ' "<div>$var</div>" '}
}
}, {
dataElements: {
phpEcho: {
start: '<?=',
data: function (string) {
var index = string.indexOf('?>'),
code = string.slice(0, index);
return code;
// or
return {
length: code.length, // required field
someProperty: code
};
},
end: '?>'
}
}
});
/**
* Parses the given string o' HTML, executing each callback when it
* encounters a token.
*
* @param {String} htmlString A string o' HTML
* @param {Object} [callbacks] Callbacks for each token
* @param {Function} [callbacks.attribute] Takes the name of the attribute and its value
* @param {Function} [callbacks.openElement] Takes the tag name of the element
* @param {Function} [callbacks.closeOpenedElement] Takes the tag name of the element and the token used to
* close it (">", "/>", "?>")
* @param {Function} [callbacks.closeElement] Takes the name of the element
* @param {Function} [callbacks.comment] Takes the content of the comment
* @param {Function} [callbacks.docType] Takes the content of the document type declaration
* @param {Function} [callbacks.cdata] Takes the content of the CDATA
* @param {Function} [callbacks.xmlProlog] Takes no arguments
* @param {Function} [callbacks.text] Takes the value of the text node
* @param {Object} [regex]
* @param {RegExp} [regex.name] Regex for element name. Default is [a-zA-Z_][\w:\-\.]*
* @param {RegExp} [regex.attribute] Regex for attribute name. Default is [a-zA-Z_][\w:\-\.]*
* @param {Object.<callbackName,DataElementConfig>} [regex.dataElements] Config of data elements like docType, comment and your own custom data elements
*/
parse(htmlString, callbacks, regex)
/**
* @typedef {Object} DataElementConfig
* @property {String|RegExp|Function} start - start of data element, for example '<%' or /^<\?=/ or function(string){return string.slice(0, 2) === '<%' ? 2 : -1;}
* @property {RegExp|Function} data - content of data element, for example /^[^\s]+/ or function(string){return string.match(/^[^\s]+/)[0];}
* @property {String|RegExp|Function} end - end of data element, for example '%>' or /^\?>/ or function(string){return 2;}
*/
/**
* Parses the HTML contained in the given file asynchronously.
*
* Note that this is merely a convenience function, it will still read the entire
* contents of the file into memory.
*
* @param {String} fileName Name of the file to parse
* @param {String} [encoding] Optional encoding to read the file in, defaults to utf8
* @param {Object} [callbacks] Callbacks to pass to parse()
* @param {Function} [callback]
*/
parseFile(fileName, encoding, callbacks, callback)
/**
* Sanitizes an HTML string.
*
* If removalCallbacks is not given, it will simply reformat the HTML
* (i.e. converting all tags to lowercase, etc.). Note that this function
* assumes that the HTML is decently formatted and kind of valid. It
* may exhibit undefined or unexpected behavior if your HTML is trash.
*
* @param {String} htmlString A string o' HTML
* @param {Object} [removalCallbacks] Callbacks for each token type
* @param {Function|Array} [removalCallbacks.attributes] Callback or array of specific attributes to strip
* @param {Function|Array} [removalCallbacks.elements] Callback or array of specific elements to strip
* @param {Function|Boolean} [removalCallbacks.comments] Callback or boolean indicating to strip comments
* @param {Function|Boolean} [removalCallbacks.docTypes] Callback or boolean indicating to strip doc type declarations
* @return {String} The sanitized HTML
*/
sanitize(htmlString, removalCallbacks)
git clone https://github.com/tmont/html-parser.git
cd html-parser
npm link
npm test