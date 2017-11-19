openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hp

html-parser

by Tommy Montgomery
0.11.0 (see all)

HTML parser for node with less explosions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

html-parser

Build Status NPM version

Now with less explosions!

The purpose of this library is not to be the best XML parsing library ever conceived. Because it's not. It's meant to be an HTML/XML parser that doesn't require valid HTML/XML. It's also meant to act as a sanitizer, which is the main reason for its existence.

For example, you can just shove a blob of text into it, and it will happily parse as if it were valid XML.

Licensed under MIT.

Installation

npm install html-parser

Callback based parsing

var htmlParser = require('html-parser');

var html = '<!doctype html><html><body onload="alert(\'hello\');">Hello<br />world</body></html>';
htmlParser.parse(html, {
    openElement: function(name) { console.log('open: %s', name); },
    closeOpenedElement: function(name, token, unary) { console.log('token: %s, unary: %s', token, unary); },
    closeElement: function(name) { console.log('close: %s', name); },
    comment: function(value) { console.log('comment: %s', value); },
    cdata: function(value) { console.log('cdata: %s', value); },
    attribute: function(name, value) { console.log('attribute: %s=%s', name, value); },
    docType: function(value) { console.log('doctype: %s', value); },
    text: function(value) { console.log('text: %s', value); }
});

/*
doctype: html
open: html
close token: >
open: body
attribute: onload=alert('hello');
close token: >
text: Hello
open: br
close token: />, unary: true
text: world
close: body
close: html
*/

Sanitization

var htmlParser = require('html-parser');

var html = '<script>alert(\'danger!\')</script><p onclick="alert(\'danger!\')">blah blah<!-- useless comment --></p>';
var sanitized = htmlParser.sanitize(html, {
    elements: [ 'script' ],
    attributes: [ 'onclick' ],
    comments: true
});

console.log(sanitized);
//<p>blah blah</p>

Using callbacks

var htmlParser = require('html-parser');

var html = '<script>alert(\'danger!\')</script><p onclick="alert(\'danger!\')">blah blah<!-- useless comment --></p>';
var sanitized = htmlParser.sanitize(html, {
    elements: function(name) {
        return name === 'script';
    },
    attributes: function(name, value) {
        return /^on/i.test(name) || /^javascript:/i.test(value);
    },
    comments: true
});

console.log(sanitized);
//<p>blah blah</p>

Custom data elements

You can parser custom data elements like php code or underscore templates with regex.dataElements config

helpers.parseString('<div><?= "<div>$var</div>" ?></div>', {
    openElement: function(name) {
        console.log(name); // 'div'
    },
    closeElement: function(name) {
        console.log(name); // 'div'
    },
    phpEcho: function(value) {
        console.log(value); // {length: 61, someProperty: ' "<div>$var</div>" '}
    }
}, {
    dataElements: {
        phpEcho: {
            start: '<?=',
            data: function (string) {
                var index = string.indexOf('?>'),
                    code = string.slice(0, index);

                return code;
                // or
                return {
                    length: code.length, // required field
                    someProperty: code
                };
            },
            end: '?>'
        }
    }
});

API

/**
 * Parses the given string o' HTML, executing each callback when it
 * encounters a token.
 *
 * @param {String} htmlString A string o' HTML
 * @param {Object} [callbacks] Callbacks for each token
 * @param {Function} [callbacks.attribute] Takes the name of the attribute and its value
 * @param {Function} [callbacks.openElement] Takes the tag name of the element
 * @param {Function} [callbacks.closeOpenedElement] Takes the tag name of the element and the token used to
 * close it (">", "/>", "?>")
 * @param {Function} [callbacks.closeElement] Takes the name of the element
 * @param {Function} [callbacks.comment] Takes the content of the comment
 * @param {Function} [callbacks.docType] Takes the content of the document type declaration
 * @param {Function} [callbacks.cdata] Takes the content of the CDATA
 * @param {Function} [callbacks.xmlProlog] Takes no arguments
 * @param {Function} [callbacks.text] Takes the value of the text node
 * @param {Object} [regex]
 * @param {RegExp} [regex.name] Regex for element name. Default is [a-zA-Z_][\w:\-\.]*
 * @param {RegExp} [regex.attribute] Regex for attribute name. Default is [a-zA-Z_][\w:\-\.]*
 * @param {Object.<callbackName,DataElementConfig>} [regex.dataElements] Config of data elements like docType, comment and your own custom data elements
 */
parse(htmlString, callbacks, regex)

/**
 * @typedef {Object} DataElementConfig
 * @property {String|RegExp|Function} start - start of data element, for example '<%' or /^<\?=/ or function(string){return string.slice(0, 2) === '<%' ? 2 : -1;}
 * @property {RegExp|Function} data - content of data element, for example /^[^\s]+/ or function(string){return string.match(/^[^\s]+/)[0];}
 * @property {String|RegExp|Function} end - end of data element, for example '%>' or /^\?>/ or function(string){return 2;}
 */

/**
 * Parses the HTML contained in the given file asynchronously.
 *
 * Note that this is merely a convenience function, it will still read the entire
 * contents of the file into memory.
 *
 * @param {String} fileName Name of the file to parse
 * @param {String} [encoding] Optional encoding to read the file in, defaults to utf8
 * @param {Object} [callbacks] Callbacks to pass to parse()
 * @param {Function} [callback]
 */
parseFile(fileName, encoding, callbacks, callback)

/**
 * Sanitizes an HTML string.
 *
 * If removalCallbacks is not given, it will simply reformat the HTML
 * (i.e. converting all tags to lowercase, etc.). Note that this function
 * assumes that the HTML is decently formatted and kind of valid. It
 * may exhibit undefined or unexpected behavior if your HTML is trash.
 *
 * @param {String} htmlString A string o' HTML
 * @param {Object} [removalCallbacks] Callbacks for each token type
 * @param {Function|Array} [removalCallbacks.attributes] Callback or array of specific attributes to strip
 * @param {Function|Array} [removalCallbacks.elements] Callback or array of specific elements to strip
 * @param {Function|Boolean} [removalCallbacks.comments] Callback or boolean indicating to strip comments
 * @param {Function|Boolean} [removalCallbacks.docTypes] Callback or boolean indicating to strip doc type declarations
 * @return {String} The sanitized HTML
 */
sanitize(htmlString, removalCallbacks)

Development

git clone https://github.com/tmont/html-parser.git
cd html-parser
npm link
npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial