A base custom element class with a reliable parsedCallback method and a parsed getter.

It can be used as base class to extend or through its public static withParsedCallback(Class, name = 'parsed'):Class method;

Class born after discussing why connectedCallback is considered harmful and how to properly setup any custom element.

Based off the contributions by @franktopel and @irhadkul.

customElements.define( 'custom-element' , class extends HTMLParsedElement { parsedCallback() { this .innerHTML = 'always <strong>safe</strong>!' ; console .log( this .parsed); } } ); const {withParsedCallback} = HTMLParsedElement; customElements.define( 'other-element' , withParsedCallback( class extends HTMLElement { parsedCallback() { this .innerHTML = 'always <strong>safe</strong>!' ; console .log( this .parsed); } }) );

How to install:

import HTMLParsedElement from 'html-parsed-element' ; import HTMLParsedElement from 'html-parsed-element/esm' ; import HTMLParsedElement from 'https://unpkg.com/html-parsed-element/esm/index.js' ; const HTMLParsedElement = require ( 'html-parsed-element' ); const HTMLParsedElement = require ( 'html-parsed-element/cjs' );

Common gotcha