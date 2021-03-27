openbase logo
hpe

html-parsed-element

by Andrea Giammarchi
0.4.1 (see all)

A base custom element class with a reliable `parsedCallback` method.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

html-parsed-element

Build Status Coverage Status WebReflection status

A base custom element class with a reliable parsedCallback method and a parsed getter.

It can be used as base class to extend or through its public static withParsedCallback(Class, name = 'parsed'):Class method;

Class born after discussing why connectedCallback is considered harmful and how to properly setup any custom element.

Based off the contributions by @franktopel and @irhadkul.

customElements.define(
  'custom-element',
  class extends HTMLParsedElement {
    parsedCallback() {
      this.innerHTML = 'always <strong>safe</strong>!';
      console.log(this.parsed); // always true here
    }
  }
);

// or ...
const {withParsedCallback} = HTMLParsedElement;
customElements.define(
  'other-element',
  withParsedCallback(class extends HTMLElement {
    parsedCallback() {
      this.innerHTML = 'always <strong>safe</strong>!';
      console.log(this.parsed); // always true here
    }
  })
);

How to install:

// esm with a good bundler
import HTMLParsedElement from 'html-parsed-element';

// esm with a less good bundler
import HTMLParsedElement from 'html-parsed-element/esm';

// esm via CDN (or you can use a relative/absolute path)
import HTMLParsedElement from 'https://unpkg.com/html-parsed-element/esm/index.js';

// cjs
const HTMLParsedElement = require('html-parsed-element');

// bad cjs bundler
const HTMLParsedElement = require('html-parsed-element/cjs');

Common gotcha

As of now, html-parsed-element is written and will be returned for import and require() in ES2015 (formerly known as "ES6"), so make sure your build process properly transpiles html-parsed-element if you need to support less capable browsers.

