A base custom element class with a reliable
parsedCallback method and a
parsed getter.
It can be used as base class to extend or through its public static
withParsedCallback(Class, name = 'parsed'):Class method;
Class born after discussing why
connectedCallback is considered harmful and how to properly setup any custom element.
Based off the contributions by @franktopel and @irhadkul.
customElements.define(
'custom-element',
class extends HTMLParsedElement {
parsedCallback() {
this.innerHTML = 'always <strong>safe</strong>!';
console.log(this.parsed); // always true here
}
}
);
// or ...
const {withParsedCallback} = HTMLParsedElement;
customElements.define(
'other-element',
withParsedCallback(class extends HTMLElement {
parsedCallback() {
this.innerHTML = 'always <strong>safe</strong>!';
console.log(this.parsed); // always true here
}
})
);
// esm with a good bundler
import HTMLParsedElement from 'html-parsed-element';
// esm with a less good bundler
import HTMLParsedElement from 'html-parsed-element/esm';
// esm via CDN (or you can use a relative/absolute path)
import HTMLParsedElement from 'https://unpkg.com/html-parsed-element/esm/index.js';
// cjs
const HTMLParsedElement = require('html-parsed-element');
// bad cjs bundler
const HTMLParsedElement = require('html-parsed-element/cjs');
As of now,
html-parsed-element is written and will be returned for
import and
require() in ES2015 (formerly known as "ES6"), so make sure your build process properly transpiles
html-parsed-element if you need to support less capable browsers.