Loader for webpack that minifies HTML using minimize

To install

npm install html-minify-loader --save-dev

Use Case

Use it when you need to reduce the file size of your webpack template modules by removing comments and extra spaces from your templates

Example

webpack 1

module : { loaders : [ { test: /\.html$/, name: "mandrillTemplates" , loader: 'raw!html-minify' } ] }

You can pass minimize parameters via 'html-minify-loader' property of webpack config.

module: { loaders: [ { test: /\.html$/, name: "mandrillTemplates" , loader: 'raw!html-minify' } ] }, 'html-minify-loader': { empty: true , // KEEP empty attributes cdata: true , // KEEP CDATA from scripts comments: true , // KEEP comments dom: { // options of !(htmlparser2)[https://github.com/fb55/htmlparser2] lowerCaseAttributeNames: false , // do not call .toLowerCase for each attribute name (Angular2 use camelCase attributes) } }

webpack 2

You can pass minimize parameters via options property of loader. Example with multiple loaders.