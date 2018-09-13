openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hml

html-minify-loader

by Konstantin Raev
1.4.0 (see all)

Webpack loader that minifies HTML

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

html-minify-loader

Loader for webpack that minifies HTML using minimize

To install

npm install html-minify-loader --save-dev

Use Case

Use it when you need to reduce the file size of your webpack template modules by removing comments and extra spaces from your templates

Example

webpack 1

module: {
    loaders: [
        {
                test: /\.html$/,
                name: "mandrillTemplates",
                loader: 'raw!html-minify'
        }
    ]
}

You can pass minimize parameters via 'html-minify-loader' property of webpack config.

module: {
    loaders: [
        {
                test: /\.html$/,
                name: "mandrillTemplates",
                loader: 'raw!html-minify'
        }
    ]
},
'html-minify-loader': {
     empty: true,        // KEEP empty attributes
     cdata: true,        // KEEP CDATA from scripts
     comments: true,     // KEEP comments
     dom: {                            // options of !(htmlparser2)[https://github.com/fb55/htmlparser2]
            lowerCaseAttributeNames: false,      // do not call .toLowerCase for each attribute name (Angular2 use camelCase attributes)
     }
}

webpack 2

You can pass minimize parameters via options property of loader. Example with multiple loaders.

module: {                                                           
   rules: [                                                        
      {
         test: /\.html$/, include: [applicationSource],
         loaders: [
            'file-loader?publicPath=/,name=[path][name].min.[ext]',
            {
               loader: 'html-minify-loader',
               options: {
                  quotes: true,
                  dom: { lowerCaseTags: false }
               }
            }
         ]
      }
   ]
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial