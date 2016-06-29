openbase logo
hm

html-minify

by 九神
0.3.2 (see all)

minify html with CSS and JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Description

Build Status Dependency Status

This is a node.js module that minimize HTML files with any CSS & JS. the css minify use cssmin,the html minify use the html-minifier

Installation

You can either download the plugin and unzip it into to your project folder or you can use npm to install the cssmin package.

npm -g i html-minify

    %> htmlminify one.html
    %> htmlminify -o one-min-utf8.html one-utf8.html //default charset is utf-8
    %> htmlminify -o one-min-gbk.html one-gbk.html -c gbk

how to use?see this:

Usage

The module exports the html-minify function, so you can use it with :

var htmlminify = require('html-minify');

The function htmlminify takes two arguments :

  • input : the html content you want to minimize.
  • linebreakpos : the number of characters before the end of the line. If empty, the output will have only one line.

Example :

var puts = require('util').puts,
fs = require('fs'),
var htmlminify = require('./html-minify');
var text = fs.readFileSync("/Any/Random/HTML.html", encoding='utf8');
var min = htmlminify(text);
puts(min);

history

  • 2013-07-08 minify js and css
  • 2013-07-03 change iconv to iconv-lite
  • 2013-06-26 fix utf-8 charset bug
  • 2013-05-31 cli support charset
  • 2013-05-30 first update

