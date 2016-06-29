This is a node.js module that minimize HTML files with any CSS & JS. the css minify use cssmin,the html minify use the html-minifier
You can either download the plugin and unzip it into to your project folder or you can use npm to install the cssmin package.
npm -g i html-minify
%> htmlminify one.html
%> htmlminify -o one-min-utf8.html one-utf8.html //default charset is utf-8
%> htmlminify -o one-min-gbk.html one-gbk.html -c gbk
how to use?see this:
The module exports the html-minify function, so you can use it with :
var htmlminify = require('html-minify');
The function htmlminify takes two arguments :
Example :
var puts = require('util').puts,
fs = require('fs'),
var htmlminify = require('./html-minify');
var text = fs.readFileSync("/Any/Random/HTML.html", encoding='utf8');
var min = htmlminify(text);
puts(min);