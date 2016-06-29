Description

This is a node.js module that minimize HTML files with any CSS & JS. the css minify use cssmin,the html minify use the html-minifier

Installation

You can either download the plugin and unzip it into to your project folder or you can use npm to install the cssmin package.

npm -g i html-minify

%> htmlminify one.html %> htmlminify -o one-min-utf8.html one-utf8.html //default charset is utf-8 %> htmlminify -o one-min-gbk.html one-gbk.html -c gbk

how to use?see this:

Usage

The module exports the html-minify function, so you can use it with :

var htmlminify = require ( 'html-minify' );

The function htmlminify takes two arguments :

input : the html content you want to minimize.

linebreakpos : the number of characters before the end of the line. If empty, the output will have only one line.

Example :

var puts = require ( 'util' ).puts, fs = require ( 'fs' ), var htmlminify = require ( './html-minify' ); var text = fs.readFileSync( "/Any/Random/HTML.html" , encoding= 'utf8' ); var min = htmlminify(text); puts(min);

