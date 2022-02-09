HTMLMinifier

HTMLMinifier is a highly configurable, well-tested, JavaScript-based HTML minifier.

Installation

From NPM for use as a command line app:

npm install html-minifier-terser -g

From NPM for programmatic use:

npm install html-minifier-terser

Usage

Note that almost all options are disabled by default. Experiment and find what works best for you and your project.

For command line usage please see html-minifier-terser --help for a list of available options.

Sample command line:

html-minifier-terser --collapse-whitespace --remove-comments --minify-js true

const { minify } = require ( 'html-minifier-terser' ); const result = await minify( '<p title="blah" id="moo">foo</p>' , { removeAttributeQuotes : true , }); result;

See corresponding blog post for all the gory details of how it works, description of each option, testing results and conclusions.

Also see corresponding Ruby wrapper, and for Node.js, Grunt plugin, Gulp module, Koa middleware wrapper and Express middleware wrapper.

For lint-like capabilities take a look at HTMLLint.

Minification comparison

How does HTMLMinifier compare to other solutions — HTML Minifier from Will Peavy (1st result in Google search for "html minifier") as well as htmlcompressor.com and minimize?

Options Quick Reference

Most of the options are disabled by default.

Sorting attributes / style classes

Minifier options like sortAttributes and sortClassName won't impact the plain-text size of the output. However, they form long repetitive chains of characters that should improve compression ratio of gzip used in HTTP compression.

Special cases

Ignoring chunks of markup

If you have chunks of markup you would like preserved, you can wrap them <!-- htmlmin:ignore --> .

SVG tags are automatically recognized, and when they are minified, both case-sensitivity and closing-slashes are preserved, regardless of the minification settings used for the rest of the file.

Working with invalid markup

HTMLMinifier can't work with invalid or partial chunks of markup. This is because it parses markup into a tree structure, then modifies it (removing anything that was specified for removal, ignoring anything that was specified to be ignored, etc.), then it creates a markup out of that tree and returns it.

Input markup (e.g. <p id="">foo )

↓

Internal representation of markup in a form of tree (e.g. { tag: "p", attr: "id", children: ["foo"] } )

↓

Transformation of internal representation (e.g. removal of id attribute)

↓

Output of resulting markup (e.g. <p>foo</p> )

HTMLMinifier can't know that original markup was only half of the tree; it does its best to try to parse it as a full tree and it loses information about tree being malformed or partial in the beginning. As a result, it can't create a partial/malformed tree at the time of the output.

Running benchmarks

Benchmarks for minified HTML:

node benchmark.js

Running local server