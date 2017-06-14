html-looks-like
Install:
npm install html-looks-like
Example:
const htmlLooksLike = require('html-looks-like');
const actual = `
<div class="fe10c23a">
<h1 class="aab058a7">This is a title</h1>
<p>This is some text content</p>
</div>
`;
// I just want to know if there is a highlighted <p> inside a <div>
const expected = `
<div>
{{ ... }}
<p class="highlighted">This is some text content</p>
{{ ... }}
</div>
`;
htmlLooksLike(actual, expected);
Error: HTML is missing the attribute `class="highlighted"` on the element
``html
<p>This is some text content</p>
``
This library does much more than assert that the string
actual === expected. To start with, it ignores differences in whitespaces in the two strings, but most importantly, it uses
expected as a template and checks if
actual matches the shape.
htmlLooksLike(actual, expected) will check whether the HTML string
actual has at least everything that is specified in the HTML string
expected. It is certainly valid that
actual is much larger and more specific than
expected, and for expressing those situations, we use placeholders.
The placeholder syntax is
{{ }} and it stands for "some stuff here, either nothing or many elements". Inside the brackets you can write whatever you want, it doesn't get processed, it is just a comment. By including or omitting placeholders we can control what is the HTML shape we expect. Notice the difference between the following examples:
// This means "we expect a <div> with children, where somewhere in the middle
// there is a <p> as a child".
const expected = `
<div>
{{ more stuff before the paragraph }}
<p class="highlighted">This is some text content</p>
{{ more stuff after the paragraph }}
</div>
`;
// This means "we expect a <div> with children,
// where THE FIRST child MUST be <p>".
const expected = `
<div>
<p class="highlighted">This is some text content</p>
{{ more stuff after the paragraph }}
</div>
`;
// This means "we expect a <div> with only one child, which is <p>".
const expected = `
<div>
<p class="highlighted">This is some text content</p>
</div>
`;
function htmlLooksLike(actual: string, expected: string): void
Tests if
actual as an HTML string fits the template described in
expected. If it matches, this function returns nothing (undefined), and no other effect happens. If it does not match, an error is thrown describing the mismatch.
htmlLooksLike.bool = function(actual: string, expected: string): boolean
If you want a simple boolean to indicate the match result, call
htmlLooksLike.bool(actual, expected). No error is thrown in case of a mismatch.
MIT
This library uses these dependencies. Thanks to their respective authors:
diff-dom
domwalk
jsdom
lodash