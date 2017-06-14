Assert that an HTML string looks approximately the same as another HTML

Install: npm install html-looks-like

Example:

const htmlLooksLike = require ( 'html-looks-like' ); const actual = ` <div class="fe10c23a"> <h1 class="aab058a7">This is a title</h1> <p>This is some text content</p> </div> ` ; const expected = ` <div> {{ ... }} <p class="highlighted">This is some text content</p> {{ ... }} </div> ` ; htmlLooksLike(actual, expected);

Error: HTML is missing the attribute ` class ="highlighted"` on the element ``html <p>This is some text content</p> ``

How this works

This library does much more than assert that the string actual === expected . To start with, it ignores differences in whitespaces in the two strings, but most importantly, it uses expected as a template and checks if actual matches the shape.

htmlLooksLike(actual, expected) will check whether the HTML string actual has at least everything that is specified in the HTML string expected . It is certainly valid that actual is much larger and more specific than expected , and for expressing those situations, we use placeholders.

The placeholder syntax is {{ }} and it stands for "some stuff here, either nothing or many elements". Inside the brackets you can write whatever you want, it doesn't get processed, it is just a comment. By including or omitting placeholders we can control what is the HTML shape we expect. Notice the difference between the following examples:

const expected = ` <div> {{ more stuff before the paragraph }} <p class="highlighted">This is some text content</p> {{ more stuff after the paragraph }} </div> ` ;

const expected = ` <div> <p class="highlighted">This is some text content</p> {{ more stuff after the paragraph }} </div> ` ;

const expected = ` <div> <p class="highlighted">This is some text content</p> </div> ` ;

API

function htmlLooksLike(actual: string, expected: string): void

Tests if actual as an HTML string fits the template described in expected . If it matches, this function returns nothing (undefined), and no other effect happens. If it does not match, an error is thrown describing the mismatch.

htmlLooksLike.bool = function(actual: string, expected: string): boolean

If you want a simple boolean to indicate the match result, call htmlLooksLike.bool(actual, expected) . No error is thrown in case of a mismatch.

License

MIT

Thanks

This library uses these dependencies. Thanks to their respective authors: