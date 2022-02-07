Exports HTML as string. HTML is minimized when the compiler demands.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install html-loader :

npm install --save-dev html-loader

or

yarn add -D html-loader

or

pnpm add -D html-loader

Then add the plugin to your webpack config. For example:

file.js

import html from "./file.html" ;

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , }, ], }, };

Options

Name Type Default Description sources {Boolean\|Object} true Enables/Disables sources handling preprocessor {Function} undefined Allows pre-processing of content before handling minimize {Boolean\|Object} true in production mode, otherwise false Tell html-loader to minimize HTML esModule {Boolean} true Enable/disable ES modules syntax

sources

Type: Boolean|Object Default: true

By default every loadable attributes (for example - <img src="image.png"> ) is imported ( const img = require('./image.png') or import img from "./image.png"" ). You may need to specify loaders for images in your configuration (recommended asset modules ).

Supported tags and attributes:

the src attribute of the audio tag

attribute of the tag the src attribute of the embed tag

attribute of the tag the src attribute of the img tag

attribute of the tag the srcset attribute of the img tag

attribute of the tag the src attribute of the input tag

attribute of the tag the data attribute of the object tag

attribute of the tag the src attribute of the script tag

attribute of the tag the href attribute of the script tag

attribute of the tag the xlink:href attribute of the script tag

attribute of the tag the src attribute of the source tag

attribute of the tag the srcset attribute of the source tag

attribute of the tag the src attribute of the track tag

attribute of the tag the poster attribute of the video tag

attribute of the tag the src attribute of the video tag

attribute of the tag the xlink:href attribute of the image tag

attribute of the tag the href attribute of the image tag

attribute of the tag the xlink:href attribute of the use tag

attribute of the tag the href attribute of the use tag

attribute of the tag the href attribute of the link tag when the rel attribute contains stylesheet , icon , shortcut icon , mask-icon , apple-touch-icon , apple-touch-icon-precomposed , apple-touch-startup-image , manifest , prefetch , preload or when the itemprop attribute is image , logo , screenshot , thumbnailurl , contenturl , downloadurl , duringmedia , embedurl , installurl , layoutimage

attribute of the tag when the attribute contains , , , , , , , , , or when the attribute is , , , , , , , , , the imagesrcset attribute of the link tag when the rel attribute contains stylesheet , icon , shortcut icon , mask-icon , apple-touch-icon , apple-touch-icon-precomposed , apple-touch-startup-image , manifest , prefetch , preload

attribute of the tag when the attribute contains , , , , , , , , , the content attribute of the meta tag when the name attribute is msapplication-tileimage , msapplication-square70x70logo , msapplication-square150x150logo , msapplication-wide310x150logo , msapplication-square310x310logo , msapplication-config , twitter:image or when the property attribute is og:image , og:image:url , og:image:secure_url , og:audio , og:audio:secure_url , og:video , og:video:secure_url , vk:image or when the itemprop attribute is image , logo , screenshot , thumbnailurl , contenturl , downloadurl , duringmedia , embedurl , installurl , layoutimage

attribute of the tag when the attribute is , , , , , , or when the attribute is , , , , , , , or when the attribute is , , , , , , , , , the icon-uri value component in content attribute of the meta tag when the name attribute is msapplication-task

Boolean

The true value enables processing of all default elements and attributes, the false disable processing of all attributes.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { sources : false , }, }, ], }, };

Object

Allows you to specify which tags and attributes to process, filter them, filter urls and process sources starts with / .

For example:

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { sources : { list : [ "..." , { tag : "img" , attribute : "data-src" , type : "src" , }, { tag : "img" , attribute : "data-srcset" , type : "srcset" , }, ], urlFilter : ( attribute, value, resourcePath ) => { if ( /example\.pdf$/ .test(value)) { return false ; } return true ; }, }, }, }, ], }, };

list

Type: Array Default: supported tags and attributes.

Allows to setup which tags and attributes to process and how, and the ability to filter some of them.

Using ... syntax allows you to extend default supported tags and attributes.

For example:

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { sources : { list : [ "..." , { tag : "img" , attribute : "data-src" , type : "src" , }, { tag : "img" , attribute : "data-srcset" , type : "srcset" , }, { tag : "link" , attribute : "href" , type : "src" , filter : ( tag, attribute, attributes, resourcePath ) => { if ( /my-html\.html$/ .test(resourcePath)) { return false ; } if (! /stylesheet/i .test(attributes.rel)) { return false ; } if ( attributes.type && attributes.type.trim().toLowerCase() !== "text/css" ) { return false ; } return true ; }, }, ], }, }, }, ], }, };

If the tag name is not specified it will process all the tags.

You can use your custom filter to specify html elements to be processed.

For example:

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { sources : { list : [ { attribute : "src" , type : "src" , filter : ( tag, attribute, attributes, resourcePath ) => { return tag.toLowerCase() !== "img" ; }, }, ], }, }, }, ], }, };

Filter can also be used to extend the supported elements and attributes.

For example, filter can help process meta tags that reference assets:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { sources : { list : [ { tag : "meta" , attribute : "content" , type : "src" , filter : ( tag, attribute, attributes, resourcePath ) => { if ( attributes.value === "og:image" || attributes.name === "twitter:image" ) { return true ; } return false ; }, }, ], }, }, }, ], }, };

Note: source with a tag option takes precedence over source without.

Filter can be used to disable default sources.

For example:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { sources : { list : [ "..." , { tag : "img" , attribute : "src" , type : "src" , filter : () => false , }, ], }, }, }, ], }, };

urlFilter

Type: Function Default: undefined

Allow to filter urls. All filtered urls will not be resolved (left in the code as they were written). All non requestable sources (for example <img src="javascript:void(0)"> ) do not handle by default.

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { sources : { urlFilter : ( attribute, value, resourcePath ) => { if ( /example\.pdf$/ .test(value)) { return false ; } return true ; }, }, }, }, ], }, };

preprocessor

Type: Function Default: undefined

Allows pre-processing of content before handling.

⚠ You should always return valid HTML

file.hbs

< div > < p > {{firstname}} {{lastname}} </ p > < img src = "image.png" alt = "alt" /> < div >

Function

You can set the preprocessor option as a Function instance.

webpack.config.js

const Handlebars = require ( "handlebars" ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.hbs$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { preprocessor : ( content, loaderContext ) => { let result; try { result = Handlebars.compile(content)({ firstname : "Value" , lastname : "OtherValue" , }); } catch (error) { loaderContext.emitError(error); return content; } return result; }, }, }, ], }, };

You can also set the preprocessor option as an asynchronous function instance.

For example:

webpack.config.js

const Handlebars = require ( "handlebars" ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.hbs$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { preprocessor : async (content, loaderContext) => { let result; try { result = await Handlebars.compile(content)({ firstname : "Value" , lastname : "OtherValue" , }); } catch (error) { await loaderContext.emitError(error); return content; } return result; }, }, }, ], }, };

minimize

Type: Boolean|Object Default: true in production mode, otherwise false

Tell html-loader to minimize HTML.

Boolean

The enabled rules for minimizing by default are the following ones:

({ caseSensitive : true , collapseWhitespace : true , conservativeCollapse : true , keepClosingSlash : true , minifyCSS : true , minifyJS : true , removeComments : true , removeRedundantAttributes : true , removeScriptTypeAttributes : true , removeStyleLinkTypeAttributes : true , });

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { minimize : true , }, }, ], }, };

Object

webpack.config.js

See html-minifier-terser's documentation for more information on the available options.

The default rules can be overridden using the following options in your webpack.conf.js

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { minimize : { removeComments : false , collapseWhitespace : false , }, }, }, ], }, };

The default rules can be extended:

webpack.config.js

const { defaultMinimizerOptions } = require ( "html-loader" ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { minimize : { ...defaultMinimizerOptions, removeComments : false , collapseWhitespace : false , }, }, }, ], }, };

esModule

Type: Boolean Default: true

By default, html-loader generates JS modules that use the ES modules syntax. There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.

You can enable a CommonJS modules syntax using:

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { esModule : false , }, }, ], }, };

Examples

With <!-- webpackIgnore: true --> comment, can to disable sources handling for next tag.

< img src = "image.png" /> < img srcset = "image.png 480w, image.png 768w" src = "image.png" alt = "Elva dressed as a fairy" /> < meta itemprop = "image" content = "./image.png" /> < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" sizes = "192x192" href = "./image.png" />

roots

With resolve.roots can specify a list of directories where requests of server-relative URLs (starting with '/') are resolved.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { context : __dirname, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : {}, }, { test : /\.jpg$/ , type : "asset/resource" , }, ], }, resolve : { roots : [path.resolve(__dirname, "fixtures" )], }, };

file.html

< img src = "/image.jpg" />

CDN

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.jpg$/ , type : "asset/resource" , }, { test : /\.png$/ , type : "asset/inline" , }, ], }, output : { publicPath : "http://cdn.example.com/[fullhash]/" , }, };

file.html

< img src = "image.jpg" data-src = "image2x.png" />

index.js

require ( "html-loader!./file.html" );

require ( 'html-loader?{"sources":{"list":[{"tag":"img","attribute":"data-src","type":"src"}]}}!./file.html' );

require ( 'html-loader?{"sources":{"list":[{"tag":"img","attribute":"src","type":"src"},{"tag":"img","attribute":"data-src","type":"src"}]}}!./file.html' );

script.file.js

console .log( document );

style.file.css

a { color : red; }

file.html

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" /> < title > Title of the document </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "./style.file.css" /> </ head > < body > Content of the document...... < script src = "./script.file.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/ , type : "asset/resource" , generator : { filename : "[name][ext]" , }, }, { test : /\.html$/i , use : [ "extract-loader" , "html-loader" ], }, { test : /\.js$/i , exclude : /\.file.js$/i , loader : "babel-loader" , }, { test : /\.file.js$/i , type : "asset/resource" , }, { test : /\.css$/i , exclude : /\.file.css$/i , loader : "css-loader" , }, { test : /\.file.css$/i , type : "asset/resource" , }, ], }, };

Templating

You can use any template system. Below is an example for handlebars.

file.hbs

< div > < p > {{firstname}} {{lastname}} </ p > < img src = "image.png" alt = "alt" /> < div >

webpack.config.js

const Handlebars = require ( "handlebars" ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.hbs$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { preprocessor : ( content, loaderContext ) => { let result; try { result = Handlebars.compile(content)({ firstname : "Value" , lastname : "OtherValue" , }); } catch (error) { loaderContext.emitError(error); return content; } return result; }, }, }, ], }, };

PostHTML

You can use PostHTML without any additional loaders.

file.html

< img src = "image.jpg" />

webpack.config.js

const posthtml = require ( "posthtml" ); const posthtmlWebp = require ( "posthtml-webp" ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.hbs$/i , loader : "html-loader" , options : { preprocessor : ( content, loaderContext ) => { let result; try { result = posthtml().use(plugin).process(content, { sync : true }); } catch (error) { loaderContext.emitError(error); return content; } return result.html; }, }, }, ], }, };

Export into HTML files

A very common scenario is exporting the HTML into their own .html file, to serve them directly instead of injecting with javascript. This can be achieved with a combination of 2 loaders:

and asset modules

The html-loader will parse the URLs, require the images and everything you expect. The extract loader will parse the javascript back into a proper html file, ensuring images are required and point to proper path, and the asset modules will write the .html file for you. Example:

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { output : { assetModuleFilename : "[name][ext]" , }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/ , type : "asset/resource" , generator : { filename : "[name][ext]" , }, }, { test : /\.html$/i , use : [ "extract-loader" , "html-loader" ], }, ], }, };

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT