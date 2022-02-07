Exports HTML as string. HTML is minimized when the compiler demands.
To begin, you'll need to install
html-loader:
npm install --save-dev html-loader
or
yarn add -D html-loader
or
pnpm add -D html-loader
Then add the plugin to your
webpack config. For example:
file.js
import html from "./file.html";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
},
],
},
};
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
sources
{Boolean\|Object}
true
|Enables/Disables sources handling
preprocessor
{Function}
undefined
|Allows pre-processing of content before handling
minimize
{Boolean\|Object}
true in production mode, otherwise
false
|Tell
html-loader to minimize HTML
esModule
{Boolean}
true
|Enable/disable ES modules syntax
sources
Type:
Boolean|Object
Default:
true
By default every loadable attributes (for example -
<img src="image.png">) is imported (
const img = require('./image.png') or
import img from "./image.png"").
You may need to specify loaders for images in your configuration (recommended
asset modules).
Supported tags and attributes:
src attribute of the
audio tag
src attribute of the
embed tag
src attribute of the
img tag
srcset attribute of the
img tag
src attribute of the
input tag
data attribute of the
object tag
src attribute of the
script tag
href attribute of the
script tag
xlink:href attribute of the
script tag
src attribute of the
source tag
srcset attribute of the
source tag
src attribute of the
track tag
poster attribute of the
video tag
src attribute of the
video tag
xlink:href attribute of the
image tag
href attribute of the
image tag
xlink:href attribute of the
use tag
href attribute of the
use tag
href attribute of the
link tag when the
rel attribute contains
stylesheet,
icon,
shortcut icon,
mask-icon,
apple-touch-icon,
apple-touch-icon-precomposed,
apple-touch-startup-image,
manifest,
prefetch,
preload or when the
itemprop attribute is
image,
logo,
screenshot,
thumbnailurl,
contenturl,
downloadurl,
duringmedia,
embedurl,
installurl,
layoutimage
imagesrcset attribute of the
link tag when the
rel attribute contains
stylesheet,
icon,
shortcut icon,
mask-icon,
apple-touch-icon,
apple-touch-icon-precomposed,
apple-touch-startup-image,
manifest,
prefetch,
preload
content attribute of the
meta tag when the
name attribute is
msapplication-tileimage,
msapplication-square70x70logo,
msapplication-square150x150logo,
msapplication-wide310x150logo,
msapplication-square310x310logo,
msapplication-config,
twitter:image or when the
property attribute is
og:image,
og:image:url,
og:image:secure_url,
og:audio,
og:audio:secure_url,
og:video,
og:video:secure_url,
vk:image or when the
itemprop attribute is
image,
logo,
screenshot,
thumbnailurl,
contenturl,
downloadurl,
duringmedia,
embedurl,
installurl,
layoutimage
icon-uri value component in
content attribute of the
meta tag when the
name attribute is
msapplication-task
Boolean
The
true value enables processing of all default elements and attributes, the
false disable processing of all attributes.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
// Disables attributes processing
sources: false,
},
},
],
},
};
Object
Allows you to specify which tags and attributes to process, filter them, filter urls and process sources starts with
/.
For example:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
sources: {
list: [
// All default supported tags and attributes
"...",
{
tag: "img",
attribute: "data-src",
type: "src",
},
{
tag: "img",
attribute: "data-srcset",
type: "srcset",
},
],
urlFilter: (attribute, value, resourcePath) => {
// The `attribute` argument contains a name of the HTML attribute.
// The `value` argument contains a value of the HTML attribute.
// The `resourcePath` argument contains a path to the loaded HTML file.
if (/example\.pdf$/.test(value)) {
return false;
}
return true;
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
list
Type:
Array
Default: supported tags and attributes.
Allows to setup which tags and attributes to process and how, and the ability to filter some of them.
Using
... syntax allows you to extend default supported tags and attributes.
For example:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
sources: {
list: [
// All default supported tags and attributes
"...",
{
tag: "img",
attribute: "data-src",
type: "src",
},
{
tag: "img",
attribute: "data-srcset",
type: "srcset",
},
{
// Tag name
tag: "link",
// Attribute name
attribute: "href",
// Type of processing, can be `src` or `scrset`
type: "src",
// Allow to filter some attributes
filter: (tag, attribute, attributes, resourcePath) => {
// The `tag` argument contains a name of the HTML tag.
// The `attribute` argument contains a name of the HTML attribute.
// The `attributes` argument contains all attributes of the tag.
// The `resourcePath` argument contains a path to the loaded HTML file.
if (/my-html\.html$/.test(resourcePath)) {
return false;
}
if (!/stylesheet/i.test(attributes.rel)) {
return false;
}
if (
attributes.type &&
attributes.type.trim().toLowerCase() !== "text/css"
) {
return false;
}
return true;
},
},
],
},
},
},
],
},
};
If the tag name is not specified it will process all the tags.
You can use your custom filter to specify html elements to be processed.
For example:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
sources: {
list: [
{
// Attribute name
attribute: "src",
// Type of processing, can be `src` or `scrset`
type: "src",
// Allow to filter some attributes (optional)
filter: (tag, attribute, attributes, resourcePath) => {
// The `tag` argument contains a name of the HTML tag.
// The `attribute` argument contains a name of the HTML attribute.
// The `attributes` argument contains all attributes of the tag.
// The `resourcePath` argument contains a path to the loaded HTML file.
// choose all HTML tags except img tag
return tag.toLowerCase() !== "img";
},
},
],
},
},
},
],
},
};
Filter can also be used to extend the supported elements and attributes.
For example, filter can help process meta tags that reference assets:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
sources: {
list: [
{
tag: "meta",
attribute: "content",
type: "src",
filter: (tag, attribute, attributes, resourcePath) => {
if (
attributes.value === "og:image" ||
attributes.name === "twitter:image"
) {
return true;
}
return false;
},
},
],
},
},
},
],
},
};
Note: source with a
tag option takes precedence over source without.
Filter can be used to disable default sources.
For example:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
sources: {
list: [
"...",
{
tag: "img",
attribute: "src",
type: "src",
filter: () => false,
},
],
},
},
},
],
},
};
urlFilter
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
Allow to filter urls. All filtered urls will not be resolved (left in the code as they were written).
All non requestable sources (for example
<img src="javascript:void(0)">) do not handle by default.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
sources: {
urlFilter: (attribute, value, resourcePath) => {
// The `attribute` argument contains a name of the HTML attribute.
// The `value` argument contains a value of the HTML attribute.
// The `resourcePath` argument contains a path to the loaded HTML file.
if (/example\.pdf$/.test(value)) {
return false;
}
return true;
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
preprocessor
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
Allows pre-processing of content before handling.
⚠ You should always return valid HTML
file.hbs
<div>
<p>{{firstname}} {{lastname}}</p>
<img src="image.png" alt="alt" />
<div>
Function
You can set the
preprocessor option as a
Function instance.
webpack.config.js
const Handlebars = require("handlebars");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.hbs$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
preprocessor: (content, loaderContext) => {
let result;
try {
result = Handlebars.compile(content)({
firstname: "Value",
lastname: "OtherValue",
});
} catch (error) {
loaderContext.emitError(error);
return content;
}
return result;
},
},
},
],
},
};
You can also set the
preprocessor option as an asynchronous function instance.
For example:
webpack.config.js
const Handlebars = require("handlebars");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.hbs$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
preprocessor: async (content, loaderContext) => {
let result;
try {
result = await Handlebars.compile(content)({
firstname: "Value",
lastname: "OtherValue",
});
} catch (error) {
await loaderContext.emitError(error);
return content;
}
return result;
},
},
},
],
},
};
minimize
Type:
Boolean|Object
Default:
true in production mode, otherwise
false
Tell
html-loader to minimize HTML.
Boolean
The enabled rules for minimizing by default are the following ones:
({
caseSensitive: true,
collapseWhitespace: true,
conservativeCollapse: true,
keepClosingSlash: true,
minifyCSS: true,
minifyJS: true,
removeComments: true,
removeRedundantAttributes: true,
removeScriptTypeAttributes: true,
removeStyleLinkTypeAttributes: true,
});
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
minimize: true,
},
},
],
},
};
Object
webpack.config.js
See html-minifier-terser's documentation for more information on the available options.
The default rules can be overridden using the following options in your
webpack.conf.js
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
minimize: {
removeComments: false,
collapseWhitespace: false,
},
},
},
],
},
};
The default rules can be extended:
webpack.config.js
const { defaultMinimizerOptions } = require("html-loader");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
minimize: {
...defaultMinimizerOptions,
removeComments: false,
collapseWhitespace: false,
},
},
},
],
},
};
esModule
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
By default,
html-loader generates JS modules that use the ES modules syntax.
There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.
You can enable a CommonJS modules syntax using:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
esModule: false,
},
},
],
},
};
<!-- webpackIgnore: true --> comment
With
<!-- webpackIgnore: true --> comment, can to disable sources handling for next tag.
<!-- Disabled url handling for the src attribute -->
<!-- webpackIgnore: true -->
<img src="image.png" />
<!-- Disabled url handling for the src and srcset attributes -->
<!-- webpackIgnore: true -->
<img
srcset="image.png 480w, image.png 768w"
src="image.png"
alt="Elva dressed as a fairy"
/>
<!-- Disabled url handling for the content attribute -->
<!-- webpackIgnore: true -->
<meta itemprop="image" content="./image.png" />
<!-- Disabled url handling for the href attribute -->
<!-- webpackIgnore: true -->
<link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="192x192" href="./image.png" />
With
resolve.roots can specify a list of directories where requests of server-relative URLs (starting with '/') are resolved.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
context: __dirname,
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {},
},
{
test: /\.jpg$/,
type: "asset/resource",
},
],
},
resolve: {
roots: [path.resolve(__dirname, "fixtures")],
},
};
file.html
<img src="/image.jpg" />
// => image.jpg in __dirname/fixtures will be resolved
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.jpg$/,
type: "asset/resource",
},
{
test: /\.png$/,
type: "asset/inline",
},
],
},
output: {
publicPath: "http://cdn.example.com/[fullhash]/",
},
};
file.html
<img src="image.jpg" data-src="image2x.png" />
index.js
require("html-loader!./file.html");
// => '<img src="http://cdn.example.com/49eba9f/a992ca.jpg" data-src="image2x.png">'
require('html-loader?{"sources":{"list":[{"tag":"img","attribute":"data-src","type":"src"}]}}!./file.html');
// => '<img src="image.jpg" data-src="data:image/png;base64,..." >'
require('html-loader?{"sources":{"list":[{"tag":"img","attribute":"src","type":"src"},{"tag":"img","attribute":"data-src","type":"src"}]}}!./file.html');
// => '<img src="http://cdn.example.com/49eba9f/a992ca.jpg" data-src="data:image/png;base64,..." >'
script and
link tags
script.file.js
console.log(document);
style.file.css
a {
color: red;
}
file.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Title of the document</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="./style.file.css" />
</head>
<body>
Content of the document......
<script src="./script.file.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
type: "asset/resource",
generator: {
filename: "[name][ext]",
},
},
{
test: /\.html$/i,
use: ["extract-loader", "html-loader"],
},
{
test: /\.js$/i,
exclude: /\.file.js$/i,
loader: "babel-loader",
},
{
test: /\.file.js$/i,
type: "asset/resource",
},
{
test: /\.css$/i,
exclude: /\.file.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
},
{
test: /\.file.css$/i,
type: "asset/resource",
},
],
},
};
You can use any template system. Below is an example for handlebars.
file.hbs
<div>
<p>{{firstname}} {{lastname}}</p>
<img src="image.png" alt="alt" />
<div>
webpack.config.js
const Handlebars = require("handlebars");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.hbs$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
preprocessor: (content, loaderContext) => {
let result;
try {
result = Handlebars.compile(content)({
firstname: "Value",
lastname: "OtherValue",
});
} catch (error) {
loaderContext.emitError(error);
return content;
}
return result;
},
},
},
],
},
};
You can use PostHTML without any additional loaders.
file.html
<img src="image.jpg" />
webpack.config.js
const posthtml = require("posthtml");
const posthtmlWebp = require("posthtml-webp");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.hbs$/i,
loader: "html-loader",
options: {
preprocessor: (content, loaderContext) => {
let result;
try {
result = posthtml().use(plugin).process(content, { sync: true });
} catch (error) {
loaderContext.emitError(error);
return content;
}
return result.html;
},
},
},
],
},
};
A very common scenario is exporting the HTML into their own .html file, to serve them directly instead of injecting with javascript. This can be achieved with a combination of 2 loaders:
and
asset modules
The html-loader will parse the URLs, require the images and everything you
expect. The extract loader will parse the javascript back into a proper html
file, ensuring images are required and point to proper path, and the
asset modules
will write the .html file for you. Example:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
output: {
assetModuleFilename: "[name][ext]",
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
type: "asset/resource",
generator: {
filename: "[name][ext]",
},
},
{
test: /\.html$/i,
use: ["extract-loader", "html-loader"],
},
],
},
};
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.
If you import HTML files in your JavaScript files and want to process them (minimize, process attributes or tags, apply some filters ) then that package for you! You can add any HTML processor for your HTML files or implement custom and it's cool.
Yet another awesome webpack loader for loading HTML files into JavaScript and processing them. Additionally it also allows for HTML minimization as per compiler requirements. Very well documented and quite efficient!
Integrated to import/load HTML in JS code, to process the parsed URLs. Easy to use, well documented. If you want to manipulate or process imported HTML files then go for this package its awesome.