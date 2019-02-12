Cleans up your markup and allows you to take control of your HTML.

HTMLJanitor uses a defined whitelist to limit HTML it is given to a defined subset.

## XSS Note

This library has not been extensively tested. In particular versions prior to 2.0.3 are vulnerable to XSS attacks. See here and here.

Please upgrade to 2.0.4 or above and consider building your own additional checks on user input.

Usage

var janitor = new HTMLJanitor(options); var sanitisedHtml = janitor.clean(html);

Options

A configuration object.

tags defines a whitelist of elements that are allowed in the sanitised output. Each entry in the map should be the name of the element and the attributes that a valid for the element.

E.g. {tags: { p:{}, a: { href: true} }} would limit the valid HTML subset to just paragraphs and anchor tags. Paragraph tags would have all attributes stripped, and the anchor tags would only have the href attribute preserved.

Blacklisting and whitelisting all attributes

You can set an element to be true to allow all attributes on an element and false to remove all attributes.

Using logic

If you need to apply logic when determining whether to whitelist an element or an attribute, you can pass a function.

Here's an example that removes all <u> elements that are empty.

u: function ( el ) { var shouldKeep = el.textContent !== '' ; return shouldKeep; },

A function can also be used for attributes, only the attribute's value and the element are passed as the function arguments:

img: { height : function ( value ) { return parseInt (value) < 10 ; }, width : function ( value, el ) { return el.hasAttribute( 'height' ); } }

Functions may return any value that's accepted as a regular value, including an object:

blockquote: function ( el ) { if (el.classList.contains( 'indent' )){ return { 'class' : true , 'style' : true }; } else { return {}; } }

Distribution

Uses UMD for support in AMD and Common JS environments.

Not suitable for Node

This library is designed for use in a browser and requires access to document and createTreeWalker to work.

Installation

npm install html-janitor

Development

To run unit tests: