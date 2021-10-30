HTML Inline Script Webpack Plugin for webpack (html-inline-script-webpack-plugin)

A webpack plugin for converting external script files <script src="app.js"></script> to inline script block <script>...</script> . Requires html-webpack-plugin to work.

Inspired by react-dev-utils created by Facebook.

Install

Webpack5

NPM

npm i html-inline-script-webpack-plugin -D

Yarn

yarn add html-inline-script-webpack-plugin -D

Webpack4

NPM

npm i html-inline-script-webpack-plugin@^1 -D

Yarn

yarn add html-inline-script-webpack-plugin@^1 -D

Usage

By default, the plugin will convert all the external script files to inline script block.

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); const HtmlInlineScriptPlugin = require ( 'html-inline-script-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new HtmlInlineScriptPlugin(), ] }

To limit the scope of the plugin, specify lists of files you wish to convert in regular expressions: