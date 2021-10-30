openbase logo
html-inline-script-webpack-plugin

by Ice Lam
2.0.3 (see all)

A webpack plugin for converting external script files to inline script block. Requires 'html-webpack-plugin' to work.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

HTML Inline Script Webpack Plugin for webpack (html-inline-script-webpack-plugin)

HTML Inline Script Webpack Plugin for webpack (html-inline-script-webpack-plugin)

NPM

A webpack plugin for converting external script files <script src="app.js"></script> to inline script block <script>...</script>. Requires html-webpack-plugin to work.

Inspired by react-dev-utils created by Facebook.

Install

Webpack5

NPM

npm i html-inline-script-webpack-plugin -D

Yarn

yarn add html-inline-script-webpack-plugin -D

Webpack4

NPM

npm i html-inline-script-webpack-plugin@^1 -D

Yarn

yarn add html-inline-script-webpack-plugin@^1 -D

Usage

By default, the plugin will convert all the external script files to inline script block.

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const HtmlInlineScriptPlugin = require('html-inline-script-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
    new HtmlInlineScriptPlugin(),
  ]
}

To limit the scope of the plugin, specify lists of files you wish to convert in regular expressions:

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const HtmlInlineScriptPlugin = require('html-inline-script-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
    new HtmlInlineScriptPlugin([
      /runtime~.+[.]js$/,
      /app~.+[.]js$/
    ]),
  ]
}

