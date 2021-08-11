Convert external stylesheet to embedded stylesheet, aka document stylesheet.

< link rel = "stylesheet" /> => < style > ... < style />

Require mini-css-extract-plugin and html-webpack-plugin

Install

NPM

npm i html-inline-css-webpack-plugin -D

Yarn

yarn add html-inline-css-webpack-plugin -D

Minimal example

const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require ( "mini-css-extract-plugin" ); const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); const HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin = require ( "html-inline-css-webpack-plugin" ).default; module .exports = { plugins : [ new MiniCssExtractPlugin({ filename : "[name].css" , chunkFilename : "[id].css" }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin(), ], module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader" ] } ] } }

Config

interface Config { filter?: ( fileName: string ) => boolean styleTagFactory?: ( params: { style: string } ) => string leaveCSSFile?: boolean replace?: { target: string position?: 'before' | 'after' removeTarget?: boolean } }

filter?: ( fileName: string ) => boolean

Return true to make current file internal, otherwise ignore current file. Include both css file and html file name.

example

... new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin({ filter(fileName) { return fileName.includes( 'main' ); }, }), ...

styleTagFactory?: ( params: { style: string } ) => string

Used to customize the style tag.

example

... new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin({ styleTagFactory({ style }) { return `<style type="text/css"> ${style} </style>` ; }, }), ...

if true , it will leave CSS files where they are when inlining

replace?: { target: string position?: 'before' | 'after' removeTarget?: boolean }

A config for customizing the location of injection, default will add internal style sheet before the </head>

target

A target for adding the internal style sheet

Add internal style sheet before / after the target

if true , it will remove the target from the output HTML

Please note that HTML comment is removed by default by the html-webpack-plugin in production mode. #16 example < head > < style > </ style > </ head >

... new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin({ replace: { removeTarget: true , target: '<!-- inline_css_plugin -->' , }, }), ...