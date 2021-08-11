Convert external stylesheet to embedded stylesheet, aka document stylesheet.
<link rel="stylesheet" /> => <style>...<style/>
Require mini-css-extract-plugin and html-webpack-plugin
npm i html-inline-css-webpack-plugin -D
yarn add html-inline-css-webpack-plugin -D
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin = require("html-inline-css-webpack-plugin").default;
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: "[name].css",
chunkFilename: "[id].css"
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin(),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
"css-loader"
]
}
]
}
}
interface Config {
filter?: (fileName: string) => boolean
styleTagFactory?: (params: { style: string }) => string
leaveCSSFile?: boolean
replace?: {
target: string
position?: 'before' | 'after'
removeTarget?: boolean
}
}
filter?: (fileName: string) => boolean
Return
true to make current file internal, otherwise ignore current file. Include both css file and html file name.
...
new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin({
filter(fileName) {
return fileName.includes('main');
},
}),
...
styleTagFactory?: (params: { style: string }) => string
Used to customize the style tag.
...
new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin({
styleTagFactory({ style }) {
return `<style type="text/css">${style}</style>`;
},
}),
...
if
true, it will leave CSS files where they are when inlining
replace?: {
target: string
position?: 'before' | 'after' // default is 'before'
removeTarget?: boolean // default is false
}
A config for customizing the location of injection, default will add internal style sheet before the
</head>
A target for adding the internal style sheet
Add internal style sheet
before/
after the
target
if
true, it will remove the
target from the output HTML
Please note that HTML comment is removed by default by the
html-webpack-plugin in production mode. #16
example
<head>
<!-- inline_css_plugin -->
<style>
/* some hard code style */
</style>
</head>
...
new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin({
replace: {
removeTarget: true,
target: '<!-- inline_css_plugin -->',
},
}),
...
<head>
<style>
/* style from *.css files */
</style>
<style>
/* some hard code style */
</style>
</head>