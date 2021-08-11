openbase logo
hic

html-inline-css-webpack-plugin

by Runjuu
1.11.1 (see all)

☄️ A webpack plugin for convert external stylesheet to the embedded stylesheet

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.7K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

html-inline-css-webpack-plugin

Convert external stylesheet to embedded stylesheet, aka document stylesheet.

<link rel="stylesheet" /> => <style>...<style/>

Require mini-css-extract-plugin and html-webpack-plugin

Install

NPM

npm i html-inline-css-webpack-plugin -D

Yarn

yarn add html-inline-css-webpack-plugin -D

Minimal example

const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin = require("html-inline-css-webpack-plugin").default;

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
      filename: "[name].css",
      chunkFilename: "[id].css"
    }),
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
    new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin(),
  ],
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        use: [
          MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
          "css-loader"
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
}

Config

interface Config {
  filter?: (fileName: string) => boolean
  styleTagFactory?: (params: { style: string }) => string
  leaveCSSFile?: boolean
  replace?: {
    target: string
    position?: 'before' | 'after'
    removeTarget?: boolean
  }
}

filter(optional)

filter?: (fileName: string) => boolean

Return true to make current file internal, otherwise ignore current file. Include both css file and html file name.

example
...
new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin({
  filter(fileName) {
    return fileName.includes('main');
  },
}),
...

styleTagFactory(optional)

styleTagFactory?: (params: { style: string }) => string

Used to customize the style tag.

example
...
  new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin({
    styleTagFactory({ style }) {
      return `<style type="text/css">${style}</style>`;
    },
  }),
...

leaveCSSFile(optional)

if true, it will leave CSS files where they are when inlining

replace(optional)

replace?: {
  target: string
  position?: 'before' | 'after' // default is 'before'
  removeTarget?: boolean // default is false
}

A config for customizing the location of injection, default will add internal style sheet before the </head>

target

A target for adding the internal style sheet

position(optional)

Add internal style sheet before/after the target

removeTarget(optional)

if true, it will remove the target from the output HTML

Please note that HTML comment is removed by default by the html-webpack-plugin in production mode. #16

example
<head>
    <!-- inline_css_plugin -->
    <style>
        /* some hard code style */
    </style>
</head>

...
  new HTMLInlineCSSWebpackPlugin({
    replace: {
      removeTarget: true,
      target: '<!-- inline_css_plugin -->',
    },
  }),
...
output:
<head>
    <style>
        /* style from *.css files */
    </style>
    <style>
        /* some hard code style */
    </style>
</head>

