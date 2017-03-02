based on hint.css with html content support
The main disadvantage of hint.css is it's inability to show html content inside hint. This css library extends hint.css with html hints.
npm install --save html-hint
<div class="hint--html hint--top">
Place here any element
<div class="hint__content">
Place here your tooltip HTML content
</div>
</div>
If you are prefer to use css-modules you can use composes
<div class={styles.myClass}>
Place here any element
<div class={styles.myTooltip}>
Place here your tooltip HTML content
</div>
</div>
@import 'html-hint'
.myClass
composes: hint--html
composes: hint--top
composes: hint--info
cursor: pointer
.myTooltip
composes: hint__content
There are different placement options
hint--top-left,
hint--top,
hint--top-right;
hint--left,
hint--right,
hint--bottom-left,
hint--bottom,
hint--bottom-right,
And different type options
hint--warning,
hint--error,
hint--info,
hint--success
(To change color you can also use mixin)
.myClass
composes: hint--html
composes: hint--top
@include hint-color(yellow)
cursor: pointer
By default tootips are not hoverable, adding
hint--hoverable class makes them hoverable.
<div class="hint--html hint--top hint--hoverable">
Place here any element
<div class="hint__content">
Place here your tooltip HTML content
</div>
</div>
Hoverable example, click to view
Sometimes you need to set hover by yourself.
Using
hint--always class you will make tooltip always visible,
using
hint--hidden you will prevent tooltip to show.
(both hint--always and hint--hidden will hide tooltip on hover)
npm install
npm run start
# open http://localhost:4000 and you will get hot reloadable env