Get the HTML from any website, using prerendering when is necessary.
Headless technology like puppeteer brings us to get the HTML markup from any website, even when the target URL is client side app and we need to wait until dom events fire for getting the real markup.
Generally this approach better than a simple GET request from the target URL, but because you need to wait for dom events, prerendering could be slow and in some scenario unnecessary (sites that use server side rendering could be resolved with a simple GET).
html-get bring the best of both worlds, doing the following algorithm:
$ npm install puppeteer html-get --save
'use strict'
const getHTML = require('html-get')
getHTML('https://example.com').then(
({ url, html, stats, headers, statusCode }) =>
console.log(`
url: ${url}
html: ${Buffer.from(html).byteLength} bytes (HTTP ${statusCode})
time: ${stats.timing} (${stats.mode})
headers: ${Object.keys(headers).reduce(
(acc, key) => `${acc}${key}=${headers[key]} `,
''
)}
`))
$ npx html-get https://example.com
Required
Type:
string
The target URL for getting the HTML markup.
Required
Type:
function
A function that should return a browserless instance to be used for interact with puppeteer:
Type:
boolean|
string
Default:
'auto'
Enable or disable prerendering as mechanism for getting the HTML markup explicitly.
The value
auto means that that internally use a list of websites that don't need to use prerendering by default. This list is used for speedup the process, using
fetch mode for these websites.
See getMode parameter for know more.
Type:
string
Default:
'utf-8'
Encoding the HTML markup properly from the body response.
It determines the encode to use A Node.js library for converting HTML documents of arbitrary encoding into a target encoding (utf8, utf16, etc).
Type:
object
Request headers that will be passed to fetch/prerender process.
Type:
function
A function evaluation that will be invoked to determinate the resolutive
mode for getting the HTML markup from the target URL.
The default
getMode is:
const getMode = (url, { prerender }) => {
if (prerender === false) return 'fetch'
if (prerender !== 'auto') return 'prerender'
return autoDomains.includes(getDomain(url)) ? 'fetch' : 'prerender'
}
Type:
object
Under
mode=fetch, pass configuration object to got.
Type:
object
Under non
mode=fetch, pass configuration object to puppeteer.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When is
true, it will be rewritten CSS/HTML relatives URLs present in the HTML markup into absolutes.
