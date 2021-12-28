openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
he

html-entities

by Marat Dulin
2.3.2 (see all)

Fastest HTML entities encode/decode library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.2M

GitHub Stars

440

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

html-entities

Fastest HTML entities library.

Comes with both TypeScript and Flow types.

Installation

$ npm install html-entities

Usage

encode(text, options)

Encodes text replacing HTML special characters (<>&"') plus other character ranges depending on mode option value.

import {encode} from 'html-entities';

encode('< > " \' & © ∆');
// -> '&lt; &gt; &quot; &apos; &amp; © ∆'

encode('< ©', {mode: 'nonAsciiPrintable'});
// -> '&lt; &copy;'

encode('< ©', {mode: 'nonAsciiPrintable', level: 'xml'});
// -> '&lt; &#169;'

Options:

level

  • all alias to html5 (default).
  • html5 uses HTML5 named references.
  • html4 uses HTML4 named references.
  • xml uses XML named references.

mode

  • specialChars encodes only HTML special characters (default).
  • nonAscii encodes HTML special characters and everything outside of the ASCII character range.
  • nonAsciiPrintable encodes HTML special characters and everything outiside of the ASCII printable characters.
  • extensive encodes all non-printable characters, non-ASCII characters and all characters with named references.

numeric

  • decimal uses decimal numbers when encoding html entities. i.e. &#169; (default).
  • hexadecimal uses hexadecimal numbers when encoding html entities. i.e. &#xa9;.

decode(text, options)

Decodes text replacing entities to characters. Unknown entities are left as is.

import {decode} from 'html-entities';

decode('&lt; &gt; &quot; &apos; &amp; &#169; &#8710;');
// -> '< > " \' & © ∆'

decode('&copy;', {level: 'html5'});
// -> '©'

decode('&copy;', {level: 'xml'});
// -> '&copy;'

Options:

level

  • all alias to html5 (default).
  • html5 uses HTML5 named references.
  • html4 uses HTML4 named references.
  • xml uses XML named references.

scope

  • body emulates behavior of browser when parsing tag bodies: entities without semicolon are also replaced (default).
  • attribute emulates behavior of browser when parsing tag attributes: entities without semicolon are replaced when not followed by equality sign =.
  • strict ignores entities without semicolon.

decodeEntity(text, options)

Decodes a single HTML entity. Unknown entitiy is left as is.

import {decodeEntity} from 'html-entities';

decodeEntity('&lt;');
// -> '<'

decodeEntity('&copy;', {level: 'html5'});
// -> '©'

decodeEntity('&copy;', {level: 'xml'});
// -> '&copy;'

Options:

level

  • all alias to html5 (default).
  • html5 uses HTML5 named references.
  • html4 uses HTML4 named references.
  • xml uses XML named references.

Performance

Statistically significant comparison with other libraries using benchmark.js. Results by this library are marked with *. The source code of the benchmark is available at benchmark/benchmark.ts.

Common

    Initialization / Load speed

      * #1: html-entities x 2,632,942 ops/sec ±3.71% (72 runs sampled)
        #2: entities x 1,379,154 ops/sec ±5.87% (75 runs sampled)
        #3: he x 1,334,035 ops/sec ±3.14% (83 runs sampled)

HTML5

    Encode test

      * #1: html-entities.encode - html5, nonAscii x 415,806 ops/sec ±0.73% (85 runs sampled)
      * #2: html-entities.encode - html5, nonAsciiPrintable x 401,420 ops/sec ±0.35% (93 runs sampled)
        #3: entities.encodeNonAsciiHTML x 401,235 ops/sec ±0.41% (88 runs sampled)
        #4: entities.encodeHTML x 284,868 ops/sec ±0.45% (93 runs sampled)
      * #5: html-entities.encode - html5, extensive x 237,613 ops/sec ±0.42% (93 runs sampled)
        #6: he.encode x 91,459 ops/sec ±0.50% (84 runs sampled)

    Decode test

        #1: entities.decodeHTMLStrict x 614,920 ops/sec ±0.41% (89 runs sampled)
        #2: entities.decodeHTML x 577,698 ops/sec ±0.44% (90 runs sampled)
      * #3: html-entities.decode - html5, strict x 323,680 ops/sec ±0.39% (92 runs sampled)
      * #4: html-entities.decode - html5, body x 297,548 ops/sec ±0.45% (91 runs sampled)
      * #5: html-entities.decode - html5, attribute x 293,617 ops/sec ±0.37% (94 runs sampled)
        #6: he.decode x 145,383 ops/sec ±0.36% (94 runs sampled)

HTML4

    Encode test

      * #1: html-entities.encode - html4, nonAscii x 379,799 ops/sec ±0.29% (96 runs sampled)
      * #2: html-entities.encode - html4, nonAsciiPrintable x 350,003 ops/sec ±0.42% (92 runs sampled)
      * #3: html-entities.encode - html4, extensive x 169,759 ops/sec ±0.43% (90 runs sampled)

    Decode test

      * #1: html-entities.decode - html4, attribute x 291,048 ops/sec ±0.42% (92 runs sampled)
      * #2: html-entities.decode - html4, strict x 287,110 ops/sec ±0.56% (93 runs sampled)
      * #3: html-entities.decode - html4, body x 285,529 ops/sec ±0.57% (93 runs sampled)

XML

    Encode test

        #1: entities.encodeXML x 418,561 ops/sec ±0.80% (90 runs sampled)
      * #2: html-entities.encode - xml, nonAsciiPrintable x 402,868 ops/sec ±0.30% (89 runs sampled)
      * #3: html-entities.encode - xml, nonAscii x 403,669 ops/sec ±7.87% (83 runs sampled)
      * #4: html-entities.encode - xml, extensive x 237,766 ops/sec ±0.45% (93 runs sampled)

    Decode test

        #1: entities.decodeXML x 888,700 ops/sec ±0.48% (93 runs sampled)
      * #2: html-entities.decode - xml, strict x 353,127 ops/sec ±0.40% (92 runs sampled)
      * #3: html-entities.decode - xml, body x 355,796 ops/sec ±1.58% (86 runs sampled)
      * #4: html-entities.decode - xml, attribute x 369,454 ops/sec ±8.74% (84 runs sampled)

Escaping

    Escape test

        #1: entities.escapeUTF8 x 1,308,013 ops/sec ±0.37% (91 runs sampled)
      * #2: html-entities.encode - xml, specialChars x 1,258,760 ops/sec ±1.00% (93 runs sampled)
        #3: he.escape x 822,569 ops/sec ±0.24% (94 runs sampled)
        #4: entities.escape x 434,243 ops/sec ±0.34% (91 runs sampled)

License

MIT

Security contact information

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

html-entities for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription

The maintainers of html-entities and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial