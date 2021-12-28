Fastest HTML entities library.

Comes with both TypeScript and Flow types.

Installation

$ npm install html-entities

Usage

Encodes text replacing HTML special characters ( <>&"' ) plus other character ranges depending on mode option value.

import {encode} from 'html-entities' ; encode( '< > " \' & © ∆' ); encode( '< ©' , { mode : 'nonAsciiPrintable' }); encode( '< ©' , { mode : 'nonAsciiPrintable' , level : 'xml' });

Options:

level

all alias to html5 (default).

alias to (default). html5 uses HTML5 named references.

uses named references. html4 uses HTML4 named references.

uses named references. xml uses XML named references.

mode

specialChars encodes only HTML special characters (default).

encodes only HTML special characters (default). nonAscii encodes HTML special characters and everything outside of the ASCII character range.

encodes HTML special characters and everything outside of the ASCII character range. nonAsciiPrintable encodes HTML special characters and everything outiside of the ASCII printable characters.

encodes HTML special characters and everything outiside of the ASCII printable characters. extensive encodes all non-printable characters, non-ASCII characters and all characters with named references.

numeric

decimal uses decimal numbers when encoding html entities. i.e. © (default).

uses decimal numbers when encoding html entities. i.e. (default). hexadecimal uses hexadecimal numbers when encoding html entities. i.e. © .

Decodes text replacing entities to characters. Unknown entities are left as is.

import {decode} from 'html-entities' ; decode( '< > " ' & © ∆' ); decode( '©' , { level : 'html5' }); decode( '©' , { level : 'xml' });

Options:

level

all alias to html5 (default).

alias to (default). html5 uses HTML5 named references.

uses named references. html4 uses HTML4 named references.

uses named references. xml uses XML named references.

scope

body emulates behavior of browser when parsing tag bodies: entities without semicolon are also replaced (default).

emulates behavior of browser when parsing tag bodies: entities without semicolon are also replaced (default). attribute emulates behavior of browser when parsing tag attributes: entities without semicolon are replaced when not followed by equality sign = .

emulates behavior of browser when parsing tag attributes: entities without semicolon are replaced when not followed by equality sign . strict ignores entities without semicolon.

Decodes a single HTML entity. Unknown entitiy is left as is.

import {decodeEntity} from 'html-entities' ; decodeEntity( '<' ); decodeEntity( '©' , { level : 'html5' }); decodeEntity( '©' , { level : 'xml' });

Options:

level

all alias to html5 (default).

alias to (default). html5 uses HTML5 named references.

uses named references. html4 uses HTML4 named references.

uses named references. xml uses XML named references.

Performance

Statistically significant comparison with other libraries using benchmark.js . Results by this library are marked with * . The source code of the benchmark is available at benchmark/benchmark.ts .

Common Initialization / Load speed * #1 : html-entities x 2 , 632 , 942 ops / sec ± 3 .71 % ( 72 runs sampled) #2 : entities x 1 , 379 , 154 ops / sec ± 5 .87 % ( 75 runs sampled) #3 : he x 1 , 334 , 035 ops / sec ± 3 .14 % ( 83 runs sampled) HTML5 Encode test * #1 : html-entities .encode - html5 , nonAscii x 415 , 806 ops / sec ± 0 .73 % ( 85 runs sampled) * #2 : html-entities .encode - html5 , nonAsciiPrintable x 401 , 420 ops / sec ± 0 .35 % ( 93 runs sampled) #3 : entities .encodeNonAsciiHTML x 401 , 235 ops / sec ± 0 .41 % ( 88 runs sampled) #4 : entities .encodeHTML x 284 , 868 ops / sec ± 0 .45 % ( 93 runs sampled) * #5 : html-entities .encode - html5 , extensive x 237 , 613 ops / sec ± 0 .42 % ( 93 runs sampled) #6 : he .encode x 91 , 459 ops / sec ± 0 .50 % ( 84 runs sampled) Decode test #1 : entities .decodeHTMLStrict x 614 , 920 ops / sec ± 0 .41 % ( 89 runs sampled) #2 : entities .decodeHTML x 577 , 698 ops / sec ± 0 .44 % ( 90 runs sampled) * #3 : html-entities .decode - html5 , strict x 323 , 680 ops / sec ± 0 .39 % ( 92 runs sampled) * #4 : html-entities .decode - html5 , body x 297 , 548 ops / sec ± 0 .45 % ( 91 runs sampled) * #5 : html-entities .decode - html5 , attribute x 293 , 617 ops / sec ± 0 .37 % ( 94 runs sampled) #6 : he .decode x 145 , 383 ops / sec ± 0 .36 % ( 94 runs sampled) HTML4 Encode test * #1 : html-entities .encode - html4 , nonAscii x 379 , 799 ops / sec ± 0 .29 % ( 96 runs sampled) * #2 : html-entities .encode - html4 , nonAsciiPrintable x 350 , 003 ops / sec ± 0 .42 % ( 92 runs sampled) * #3 : html-entities .encode - html4 , extensive x 169 , 759 ops / sec ± 0 .43 % ( 90 runs sampled) Decode test * #1 : html-entities .decode - html4 , attribute x 291 , 048 ops / sec ± 0 .42 % ( 92 runs sampled) * #2 : html-entities .decode - html4 , strict x 287 , 110 ops / sec ± 0 .56 % ( 93 runs sampled) * #3 : html-entities .decode - html4 , body x 285 , 529 ops / sec ± 0 .57 % ( 93 runs sampled) XML Encode test #1 : entities .encodeXML x 418 , 561 ops / sec ± 0 .80 % ( 90 runs sampled) * #2 : html-entities .encode - xml , nonAsciiPrintable x 402 , 868 ops / sec ± 0 .30 % ( 89 runs sampled) * #3 : html-entities .encode - xml , nonAscii x 403 , 669 ops / sec ± 7 .87 % ( 83 runs sampled) * #4 : html-entities .encode - xml , extensive x 237 , 766 ops / sec ± 0 .45 % ( 93 runs sampled) Decode test #1 : entities .decodeXML x 888 , 700 ops / sec ± 0 .48 % ( 93 runs sampled) * #2 : html-entities .decode - xml , strict x 353 , 127 ops / sec ± 0 .40 % ( 92 runs sampled) * #3 : html-entities .decode - xml , body x 355 , 796 ops / sec ± 1 .58 % ( 86 runs sampled) * #4 : html-entities .decode - xml , attribute x 369 , 454 ops / sec ± 8 .74 % ( 84 runs sampled) Escaping Escape test #1 : entities .escapeUTF8 x 1 , 308 , 013 ops / sec ± 0 .37 % ( 91 runs sampled) * #2 : html-entities .encode - xml , specialChars x 1 , 258 , 760 ops / sec ± 1 .00 % ( 93 runs sampled) #3 : he .escape x 822 , 569 ops / sec ± 0 .24 % ( 94 runs sampled) #4 : entities .escape x 434 , 243 ops / sec ± 0 .34 % ( 91 runs sampled)

License

MIT

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

