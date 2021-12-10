Look up HTML tag names via HTML Element constructors, and vice versa.

Entry points

byTag

const assert = require ( 'assert' ); const byTag = require ( 'html-element-map/byTag' ); assert.deepEqual( byTag( 'a' ), [{ constructor : window .HTMLAnchorElement, constructorName : 'HTMLAnchorElement' , expectedConstructor : window .HTMLAnchorElement, tag : 'a' }], );

byConstructor

const assert = require ( 'assert' ); const byConstructor = require ( 'html-element-map/byConstructor' ); assert.deepEqual( byConstructor( window .HTMLAnchorElement), [{ constructor : window .HTMLAnchorElement, constructorName : 'HTMLAnchorElement' , expectedConstructor : window .HTMLAnchorElement, tag : 'a' }], );

byConstructorName