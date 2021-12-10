openbase logo
hem

html-element-map

by Jordan Harband
1.3.1 (see all)

Look up HTML tag names via HTML Element constructors, and vice versa.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2M

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

html-element-map Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

Look up HTML tag names via HTML Element constructors, and vice versa.

Entry points

byTag

const assert = require('assert');
const byTag = require('html-element-map/byTag');
// or: import byTag from 'html-element-map/byTag';
// or: import { byTag } from 'html-element-map';

assert.deepEqual(
        byTag('a'),
        [{
                constructor: window.HTMLAnchorElement,
                constructorName: 'HTMLAnchorElement',
                expectedConstructor: window.HTMLAnchorElement,
                tag: 'a'
        }],
);

byConstructor

const assert = require('assert');
const byConstructor = require('html-element-map/byConstructor');
// or: import byConstructor from 'html-element-map/byConstructor';
// or: import { byConstructor } from 'html-element-map';

assert.deepEqual(
        byConstructor(window.HTMLAnchorElement),
        [{
                constructor: window.HTMLAnchorElement,
                constructorName: 'HTMLAnchorElement',
                expectedConstructor: window.HTMLAnchorElement,
                tag: 'a'
        }],
);

byConstructorName

const assert = require('assert');
const byConstructorName = require('html-element-map/byConstructorName');
// or: import byConstructorName from 'html-element-map/byConstructorName';
// or: import { byConstructorName } from 'html-element-map';

assert.deepEqual(
        byConstructorName('HTMLAnchorElement'),
        [{
                constructor: window.HTMLAnchorElement,
                constructorName: 'HTMLAnchorElement',
                expectedConstructor: window.HTMLAnchorElement,
                tag: 'a'
        }],
);

