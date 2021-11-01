Map of HTML elements to allowed attributes.
This is a map of tag names to lists of allowed attributes.
Global attributes are stored at the special tag name
*.
All attributes from HTML 4 and the current living HTML spec are included.
👉 Note: Includes deprecated attributes.
👉 Note: Attributes which were not global in HTML 4 but are in HTML, are only included in the list of global attributes.
You can use this to figure out if certain attributes are allowed on certain HTML elements.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install html-element-attributes
In Deno with Skypack:
import {htmlElementAttributes} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/html-element-attributes@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {htmlElementAttributes} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/html-element-attributes@3?min'
</script>
import {htmlElementAttributes} from 'html-element-attributes'
console.log(htmlElementAttributes['*'])
console.log(htmlElementAttributes.ol)
Yields:
[
'accesskey',
'autocapitalize',
'autofocus',
'class',
// …
'style',
'tabindex',
'title',
'translate'
]
['compact', 'reversed', 'start', 'type']
This package exports the following identifiers:
htmlElementAttributes.
There is no default export.
htmlElementAttributes
Map of lowercase HTML elements to allowed attributes
(
Record<string, Array<string>>).
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
