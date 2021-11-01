Map of HTML elements to allowed attributes.

Contents

What is this?

This is a map of tag names to lists of allowed attributes. Global attributes are stored at the special tag name * . All attributes from HTML 4 and the current living HTML spec are included.

👉 Note: Includes deprecated attributes.

👉 Note: Attributes which were not global in HTML 4 but are in HTML, are only included in the list of global attributes.

When should I use this?

You can use this to figure out if certain attributes are allowed on certain HTML elements.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install html-element-attributes

In Deno with Skypack:

import {htmlElementAttributes} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/html-element-attributes@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {htmlElementAttributes} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/html-element-attributes@3?min' </ script >

Use

import {htmlElementAttributes} from 'html-element-attributes' console .log(htmlElementAttributes[ '*' ]) console .log(htmlElementAttributes.ol)

Yields:

[ 'accesskey' , 'autocapitalize' , 'autofocus' , 'class' , 'style' , 'tabindex' , 'title' , 'translate' ] [ 'compact' , 'reversed' , 'start' , 'type' ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: htmlElementAttributes . There is no default export.

htmlElementAttributes

Map of lowercase HTML elements to allowed attributes ( Record<string, Array<string>> ).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Related

wooorm/web-namespaces — list of web namespaces

— list of web namespaces wooorm/html-tag-names — list of HTML tag names

— list of HTML tag names wooorm/mathml-tag-names — list of MathML tag names

— list of MathML tag names wooorm/svg-tag-names — list of SVG tag names

— list of SVG tag names wooorm/html-void-elements — list of void HTML tag names

— list of void HTML tag names wooorm/svg-element-attributes — map of SVG elements to attributes

— map of SVG elements to attributes wooorm/aria-attributes — list of ARIA attributes

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer