A simple HTMLElement shim on the server.
This is a partial implementation of HTMLElement, to get client-side templates (such as hyperscript) working in node!
The current implementation is fully compatible with hyperscript.
As of v2.0.0 (Aug 2016),
html-element no longer affects the global namespace by default. If you currently rely on
require('html-element') to create globals such as
document and
Element, you should instead
require('html-element/global-shim') when upgrading to v2.
For non-global usage, you can import objects directly from the main package, e.g.:
var document = require('html-element').document;
or
import { Element } from 'html-element';
Setters update existing objects, otherwise create anew;
MIT