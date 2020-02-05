A simple HTMLElement shim on the server.

This is a partial implementation of HTMLElement, to get client-side templates (such as hyperscript) working in node!

The current implementation is fully compatible with hyperscript.

Upgrading from v1.x

As of v2.0.0 (Aug 2016), html-element no longer affects the global namespace by default. If you currently rely on require('html-element') to create globals such as document and Element , you should instead require('html-element/global-shim') when upgrading to v2.

For non-global usage, you can import objects directly from the main package, e.g.:

var document = require ( 'html-element' ).document;

or

import { Element } from 'html-element' ;

Supported methods

createElement(nodeName)

createTextNode(value)

appendChild(node)

replaceChild(node)

removeChild(node)

insertBefore(new, existing)

toString()

setAttribute(name, value)

getAttribute(name)

setProperty(name, value)

getProperty(name)

innerHTML()

outerHTML()

textContent()

addEventListener(eventType, listenerFunc)

removeEventListener(eventType, listenerFunc)

dispatchEvent(event)

Setters update existing objects, otherwise create anew;

Properties

innerHTML

outerHTML

textContent

attribute.value

attribute.name

everything else

TODO / Missing features

Your PR to make this a more accurate implementation

License

MIT