Rewrite html-docx-js with Typescript.
Convert HTML documents to docx format.
npm install html-docx-js-typescript --save-dev
Support node.js and browser enviroment, including vue/react/angular.
import { asBlob } from 'html-docx-js-typescript'
// if you want to save the docx file, you need import 'file-saver'
import { saveAs } from 'file-saver'
const htmlString = `<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Welcome</h1>
</body>
</html>`
export default {
methods: {
saveDocx() {
asBlob(htmlString).then(data => {
saveAs(data, 'file.docx') // save as docx file
}) // asBlob() return Promise<Blob|Buffer>
},
},
}
And you can set options including margins and orientation.
const data = await asBlob(htmlString, { orientation: 'landscape', margins: { top: 100 } })
If you use this package in a Typescript file and declare the options to an independent
Object like:
import { asBlob } from 'html-docx-js-typescript'
const opt = {
margin: {
top: 100
},
orientation: 'landscape' // type error: because typescript automatically widen this type to 'string' but not 'Orient' - 'string literal type'
}
await asBlob(html, opt)
You can use
as const to avoid type widening.
const opt = {
margin: {
top: 100
},
orientation: 'landscape' as const
}
MIT