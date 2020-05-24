Rewrite html-docx-js with Typescript.

Convert HTML documents to docx format.

Installing

npm install html-docx-js-typescript --save-dev

Usage

Support node.js and browser enviroment, including vue/react/angular.

Vue.js usage demo:

import { asBlob } from 'html-docx-js-typescript' import { saveAs } from 'file-saver' const htmlString = `<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Document</title> </head> <body> <h1>Welcome</h1> </body> </html>` export default { methods : { saveDocx() { asBlob(htmlString).then( data => { saveAs(data, 'file.docx' ) }) }, }, }

And you can set options including margins and orientation.

const data = await asBlob(htmlString, { orientation : 'landscape' , margins : { top : 100 } })

literal type widen issue

If you use this package in a Typescript file and declare the options to an independent Object like:

import { asBlob } from 'html-docx-js-typescript' const opt = { margin : { top : 100 }, orientation : 'landscape' } await asBlob(html, opt)

You can use as const to avoid type widening.

const opt = { margin : { top : 100 }, orientation : 'landscape' as const }

License

MIT