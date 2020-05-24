openbase logo
hdj

html-docx-js-typescript

by Wadu
0.1.5 (see all)

Convert HTML documents to docx format.

Readme

html-docx-js-typescript

NPM version

Rewrite html-docx-js with Typescript.

Convert HTML documents to docx format.

Installing

npm install html-docx-js-typescript --save-dev

Usage

Support node.js and browser enviroment, including vue/react/angular.

Vue.js usage demo:

import { asBlob } from 'html-docx-js-typescript'
// if you want to save the docx file, you need import 'file-saver'
import { saveAs } from 'file-saver'

const htmlString = `<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Welcome</h1>
</body>
</html>`

export default {
  methods: {
    saveDocx() {
      asBlob(htmlString).then(data => {
        saveAs(data, 'file.docx') // save as docx file
      }) // asBlob() return Promise<Blob|Buffer>
    },
  },
}

And you can set options including margins and orientation.

const data = await asBlob(htmlString, { orientation: 'landscape', margins: { top: 100 } })

literal type widen issue

If you use this package in a Typescript file and declare the options to an independent Object like:

import { asBlob } from 'html-docx-js-typescript'
const opt = {
  margin: {
    top: 100
  },
  orientation: 'landscape' // type error: because typescript automatically widen this type to 'string' but not 'Orient' - 'string literal type'
}
await asBlob(html, opt)

You can use as const to avoid type widening.

const opt = {
  margin: {
    top: 100
  },
  orientation: 'landscape' as const
}

License

MIT

