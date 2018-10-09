openbase logo
hcr

html-comment-regex

by Steve Mao
1.1.2 (see all)

Regular expression for matching HTML comments

Readme

NPM version Build Status

Regular expression for matching HTML comments

Install

$ npm install --save html-comment-regex

Usage

var htmlCommentRegex = require('html-comment-regex');

htmlCommentRegex.test('<!DOCTYPE html><!--[if lt IE 7]>      <html class="no-js lt-ie9 lt-ie8 lt-ie7"> <![endif]--><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="UTF-8"><title>Document</title></head><body></body></html>');
//=> true

htmlCommentRegex.test('<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="UTF-8"><title>Document</title></head><body></body></html>');
//=> false

License

MIT © Steve Mao

