Regular expression for matching HTML comments
$ npm install --save html-comment-regex
var htmlCommentRegex = require('html-comment-regex');
htmlCommentRegex.test('<!DOCTYPE html><!--[if lt IE 7]> <html class="no-js lt-ie9 lt-ie8 lt-ie7"> <![endif]--><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="UTF-8"><title>Document</title></head><body></body></html>');
//=> true
htmlCommentRegex.test('<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="UTF-8"><title>Document</title></head><body></body></html>');
//=> false
MIT © Steve Mao