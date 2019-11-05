Beautifier for output of HtmlWebpackPlugin

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

npm i -D html-beautify-webpack-plugin

Usage

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); const HtmlBeautifyPlugin = require ( 'html-beautify-webpack-plugin' ); ... plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin() new HtmlBeautifyPlugin() ] ...

... plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin() new HtmlBeautifyPlugin({ config : { html : { end_with_newline : true , indent_size : 2 , indent_with_tabs : true , indent_inner_html : true , preserve_newlines : true , unformatted : [ 'p' , 'i' , 'b' , 'span' ] } }, replace : [ ' type="text/javascript"' ] }) ] ...

Order is important

Configuration

You can pass a configuration options. Allowed values are as follows: