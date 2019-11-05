Beautifier for output of HtmlWebpackPlugin
Install the plugin with npm:
$ npm i -D html-beautify-webpack-plugin
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const HtmlBeautifyPlugin = require('html-beautify-webpack-plugin');
...
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin()
new HtmlBeautifyPlugin()
]
...
...
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin()
new HtmlBeautifyPlugin({
config: {
html: {
end_with_newline: true,
indent_size: 2,
indent_with_tabs: true,
indent_inner_html: true,
preserve_newlines: true,
unformatted: ['p', 'i', 'b', 'span']
}
},
replace: [ ' type="text/javascript"' ]
})
]
...
Order is important
You can pass a configuration options. Allowed values are as follows:
config:
{...} js-beautify's options as object to beatify the output.
replace:
[string | { test: (string | RegExp), with?: (string | func)}] Optional array of items to replace in destination file