openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hbw

html-beautify-webpack-plugin

by Dmitry Zhdanov
1.0.5 (see all)

Beautifier for HtmlWebpackPlugin's output

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

405

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

html-beautify-webpack-plugin

Beautifier for output of HtmlWebpackPlugin

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

$ npm i -D html-beautify-webpack-plugin

Usage

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const HtmlBeautifyPlugin = require('html-beautify-webpack-plugin');

...
    plugins: [
        new HtmlWebpackPlugin()
        new HtmlBeautifyPlugin()
    ]
...

...
    plugins: [
        new HtmlWebpackPlugin()
        new HtmlBeautifyPlugin({
                config: {
                    html: {
                        end_with_newline: true,
                        indent_size: 2,
                        indent_with_tabs: true,
                        indent_inner_html: true,
                        preserve_newlines: true,
                        unformatted: ['p', 'i', 'b', 'span']
                    }
                },
                replace: [ ' type="text/javascript"' ]
            })
    ]
...

Order is important

Configuration

You can pass a configuration options. Allowed values are as follows:

  • config: {...} js-beautify's options as object to beatify the output.
  • replace: [string | { test: (string | RegExp), with?: (string | func)}] Optional array of items to replace in destination file

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial