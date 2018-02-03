An HTML validator aimed at AngularJS projects.

While there are other node plugins that will validate HTML files, there are lacking a couple important features:

Support for AngularJS attributes and tags (both from AngularJS and custom created)

Support for templated/fragmented HTML files

Ability to concurrently validate files for greatly increased speed

This plugin looks to solve these problems and provide the value that comes with having HTML validation in the build chain.

Please note that this plugin works with the w3cjs node plugin and will send files to be validated against the W3C online validator tool. W3C asks that you be considerate of their free validator service and they will block your IP if your traffic is deemed "excessive" by their servers. Such a block will automatically clear once the traffic subsides, but if your project is large enough, you may need to run your own local W3C validator server. A guide for how to do this can be found here. See the options below for pointing this plugin to a local validator service.

Usage

This plugin is tested on node v5.0.0 and higher and is installed in the usual way:

npm install html-angular-validate --save

This plugin is written using promises. You will need to remember that the function's return value is the promise and not the result of the validation. Handle that with a then structure:

var validate = require ( 'html-angular-validate' ); validate.validate( [ "path/to/html/**" , "path/to/templates/**" ], {} ).then( function ( result ) { }, function ( err ) { });

The second parameter is an optional object that you can use to override the default options for the plugin. You can ommit it and the plugin will run with all defaults.

Result

When the promise resolves, an object will be returned that contains the findings of the validator. The object takes this form:

{ datetime : new Date (), allpassed : false , fileschecked : 4 , filessucceeded : 3 , filesfailed : 1 , failed : [ { filepath : "path/to/file/with/problems.html" , numerrs : 1 , errors : [ { msg : "Validation error from validator" , line : 1 , col : 1 , } ] } ] }

Options

angular

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Turns on ignoring of validation errors that are caused by AngularJS.

Type: Array Default value: []

List all of the custom tags you have created through directives and other means here. The validator will ignore warnings about these tags.

You can use the '*' wildcard, e.g.: 'custom-tags-*'

customattrs

Type: Array Default value: []

List all of the custom attributes you have created through directives and other means here. The validator will ignore warnings about these attributes.

You can use the * wildcard, e.g.: 'custom-attrs-*'

wrapping

Type: Object Default value: {}

Not all Angular templates start with tags that can be wrapped directly within the <body> tag. For templates like this, they first need to be wrapped before the regular full-document wrapping that the plugin performs. As an example, a template for a row in a table might look like this:

< tr > < td > {name} </ td > < td > {birthdate} </ td > < td > {address} </ td > </ tr >

The entry into the options.wrapping plugin option would look like this:

wrapping : { 'tr' : '<table>{0}</table>' }

The content of the template will be placed within the {0} and then the whole block will be wrapped like other templates. Note that the name of the tag should not be wrapped with < and > .

relaxerror

Type: Array Default value: []

List the error strings you want explicitly ignored by the validator.

tmplext

Type: String Default value: tmpl.html

The extension of HTML files that are templated or otherwise not complete and valid HTML files (i.e. do not start and end with <html> ). The validator will wrap these files as complete HTML pages for validation.

componentext

Type: String Default value: component.js

The extension of Angular Component files that have templates. The validator will extract the template from the component file and it will wrap these templates as complete HTML pages for validation.

The search pattern honors both notations: ES6 literals (using back-ticks) and legacy style templates (using single quotation marks). It is also possible to use the equation sign or a colon interchangeably.

ES6 literals:

template : `...`

Legacy templates:

var template = '...' + '...' ;

doctype

Type: String Default value: HTML5

The doctype to use when validating HTML files. Set to false to have the validator auto-detect the doctype.

charset

Type: String Default value: utf-8

The charset to use when validating HTML files. Set to false to have the validator auto-detect the charset.

reportpath

Type: String Default value: html-angular-validate-report.json

The path to write a JSON report of validation and linting output to after completion. Set to null to not create this file.

reportCheckstylePath

Type: String Default value: html-angular-validate-report-checkstyle.xml

The path to write a checkstyle compatible xml report of validation and linting output to after completion. Set to null to not create this file.

w3clocal

Type: String Default value: null

Use this when running a local instance of the W3C validator service (e.g. http://localhost:8080 ). Do not use in conjunction with options.w3cproxy .

w3cproxy

Type: String Default value: null

The proxy to the W3C validator service. Use this as an alternative when running a local instance of the W3C validator service (e.g. http://localhost:8080 ). Do not use in conjunction with options.w3clocal .

concurrentjobs

Type: Integer Default value: 1

The maximum number of validation jobs to run concurrently. Using a number greater than 1 can greatly increase validation speed with many files, especially when running a local validation server.

This should only be used when you have your own validation server. W3C will shut you down much faster if you run concurrent requests against them.

Type: Integer Default value: 3

The maxinum number of attempts to validate a single file. Retries will be triggered if an error occurs during file validation and no result is retrieved. This is not the same as validation completing and the result having errors. Instead the aim is to guard against a flaky validator server.

Longer Example

This is a longer example of using the plugin.

var validate = require ( 'html-angular-validate' ); validate.validate([ "views/***" ], { tmplext : 'html.tmpl' , customtags : [ 'top-nav' , 'left-bar' , 'right-bar' , 'client-footer' ], customattrs : [ 'fixed-width-box' , 'video-box' ], relaxerror : [ 'The frameborder attribute on the iframe element is obsolete. Use CSS instead.' ], reportpath : 'target/html-angular-validate-report.json' }).then( function ( result ) { if (result.allpassed) { console .log( 'HTML validator passed all files' ); } else { console .log( 'HTML validator found errors for ' + result.filesfailed + ' out of ' + result.fileschecked + ' files total' ); for ( var fileerr in result.failed) { console .log( ' ' + fileerr.filepath + ' has ' + fileerr.numerrs + ' errors' ); for ( var err in fileerr.errors) { console .log( ' [' + err.line + ':' + err.col + '] ' + err.msg); } } } }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'HTML validator error: ' + err); });

Running the example script

Included in the repository is an example script that demonstrates how to use the plugin. This script is tied to the npm start script:

npm start

Using Gulp

Included in the repository is a gulpfile that shows how you can build a gulp task using this module.

gulp

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add tests for any new or changed functionality.

Before submitting a pull request, please run the tests to make sure you did not break any existing functionality and that your changes conform to the project style:

npm test

Set up development environment

The only global you should have installed here is mocha:

npm install mocha --global

After that, simply install the required packages:

npm install

