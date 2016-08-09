html prettyprinter

A node port of beautify-html.js by Nochum Sossonko which is based on jsbeautifier by Einar Lielmanis

Installation

from npm (node package manager)

npm install html

Usage (command line)

echo " < h2 > < strong > < a href = "http://awesome.com" > AwesomeCom </ a > </ strong > < span > is awesome </ span > </ h2 > " | html

returns:

< h2 > < strong > < a href = http://awesome.com > AwesomeCom </ a > </ strong > < span > is awesome </ span > </ h2 >

html foo.html will write the prettified version to stdout .

html *.html will update in place all matching html files with their prettified versions.

Advanced usage

I find myself constantly using the 'Copy as HTML' feature of the Chrome Inspector:

The downside is that that usually the HTML that gets copied is pretty ugly:

On OS X you can use pbpaste and pbcopy to stream your clipboard in and out of unix pipes. With the ugly HTML still in your clipboard run this command:

pbpaste | html | pbcopy

Now when you paste your clipboard into an editor you will get nice, pretty printed HTML:

Upgrading

grab the newest beautify-html.js from js-beautifier and drop it into lib/ as html.js . then add the following code to the bottom of html.js :

module .exports = { prettyPrint : style_html }

BSD LICENSE