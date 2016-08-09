openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htm

html

by Max Ogden
1.0.0 (see all)

easy HTML pretty printing in commonJS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

118K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

html prettyprinter

A node port of beautify-html.js by Nochum Sossonko which is based on jsbeautifier by Einar Lielmanis

Installation

from npm (node package manager)

  npm install html

Usage (command line)

  echo "<h2><strong><a href="http://awesome.com">AwesomeCom</a></strong><span>is awesome</span></h2>" | html

returns:

  <h2>
      <strong>
          <a href=http://awesome.com>AwesomeCom</a>
      </strong>
      <span>
          is awesome
      </span>
  </h2>

html foo.html will write the prettified version to stdout.

html *.html will update in place all matching html files with their prettified versions.

Advanced usage

I find myself constantly using the 'Copy as HTML' feature of the Chrome Inspector:

Copy as HTML

The downside is that that usually the HTML that gets copied is pretty ugly:

Before pretty printing

On OS X you can use pbpaste and pbcopy to stream your clipboard in and out of unix pipes. With the ugly HTML still in your clipboard run this command:

pbpaste | html | pbcopy

Now when you paste your clipboard into an editor you will get nice, pretty printed HTML:

After pretty printing

Upgrading

grab the newest beautify-html.js from js-beautifier and drop it into lib/ as html.js. then add the following code to the bottom of html.js:

  module.exports = { prettyPrint: style_html }

BSD LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
SyrianCloudSwedish4 Ratings0 Reviews
September 19, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial