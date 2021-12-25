Powerful, highly customizable vanilla JavaScript engine to drive the user's focus across the page

No external dependencies, supports all major browsers and highly customizable

For Usage and Examples, have a look at demo

So, yet another tour library?

No, it is not. Tours are just one of the many use-cases. Driver.js can be used wherever you need some sort of overlay for the page; some common usecases could be: e.g. dimming the background when user is interacting with some component i.e. the way Facebook does when you try to create a post, using it as a focus shifter to bring user's attention to some component on page, or using it to simulate those "Turn off the Lights" widgets that you might have seen on video players online, etc.

Driver.js is written in Vanilla JS, has zero dependencies and is highly customizable. It has several options allowing you to manipulate how it behaves and also provides you the hooks to manipulate the elements as they are highlighted, about to be highlighted, or deselected.

Installation

You can install it using yarn or npm , whatever you prefer.

yarn add driver.js npm install driver.js

Or include it using CDN. If you want a specific version, put it as driver.js@0.5 in the name

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/driver.js/dist/driver.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/driver.js/dist/driver.min.css" >

Or grab the code from dist directory and include it directly.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/dist/driver.min.css" > < script src = "/dist/driver.min.js" > </ script >

Usage and Demo

If you are using some sort of module bundler, import the library and the CSS file

import Driver from 'driver.js' ; import 'driver.js/dist/driver.min.css' ;

otherwise use the script and link tags to import the JavaScript and CSS files.

Demos and many more usage examples can be found in the docs page.

Highlighting Single Element – Demo

You can highlight a single element by simply passing the selector.

const driver = new Driver(); driver.highlight( '#create-post' );

A real world usage example for this is: using it to dim the background and highlight the required element e.g. the way Facebook does it when creating a post.

Highlight and Popover – Demo

You can show additional details beside the highlighted element using the popover.

const driver = new Driver(); driver.highlight({ element : '#some-element' , popover : { title : 'Title for the Popover' , description : 'Description for it' , } });

Also, title and description can have HTML as well.

Positioning the Popover – Demo

By default, driver automatically finds the suitable position for the popover and displays it. You can override it using position property.

const driver = new Driver(); driver.highlight({ element : '#some-element' , popover : { title : 'Title for the Popover' , description : 'Description for it' , position : 'left' , } });

You can also add offset to the popover position by using the offset property

const driver = new Driver(); driver.highlight({ element : '#some-element' , popover : { title : 'Title for the Popover' , description : 'Description for it' , position : 'bottom' , offset : 20 , } });

Creating Feature Introductions – Demo

Feature introductions are helpful when onboarding new users and giving them an idea about different parts of the application; you can create them seamlessly with Driver. Define the steps and call the start when you want to start presenting. User will be able to control the steps using the keyboard or using the buttons on popovers.

const driver = new Driver(); driver.defineSteps([ { element : '#first-element-introduction' , popover : { className : 'first-step-popover-class' , title : 'Title on Popover' , description : 'Body of the popover' , position : 'left' } }, { element : '#second-element-introduction' , popover : { title : 'Title on Popover' , description : 'Body of the popover' , position : 'top' } }, { element : '#third-element-introduction' , popover : { title : 'Title on Popover' , description : 'Body of the popover' , position : 'right' } }, ]); driver.start();

You can also hide the buttons and control the introductions programmatically by using the API methods listed below.

Asynchronous Actions – Demo

For any asynchronous actions between the transition steps, you may delay the execution till the action completes. All you have to do is stop the transition using driver.preventMove() in your onNext or onPrevious callbacks and initiate it manually using driver.moveNext() . Here is a sample implementation where it will stop at the second step for four seconds and then move on to the next step.

const driver = new Driver(); driver.defineSteps([ { element : '#first-element-introduction' , popover : { title : 'Title on Popover' , description : 'Body of the popover' , position : 'left' } }, { element : '#second-element-introduction' , popover : { title : 'Title on Popover' , description : 'Body of the popover' , position : 'top' }, onNext : () => { driver.preventMove(); setTimeout( () => { driver.moveNext(); }, 4000 ); } }, { element : '#third-element-introduction' , popover : { title : 'Title on Popover' , description : 'Body of the popover' , position : 'right' } }, ]); driver.start();

API

Driver comes with several options that you can manipulate to make Driver behave as you like

Driver Definition

Here are the options that Driver understands:

const driver = new Driver({ className : 'scoped-class' , animate : true , opacity : 0.75 , padding : 10 , allowClose : true , overlayClickNext : false , doneBtnText : 'Done' , closeBtnText : 'Close' , stageBackground : '#ffffff' , nextBtnText : 'Next' , prevBtnText : 'Previous' , showButtons : false , keyboardControl : true , scrollIntoViewOptions : {}, onHighlightStarted : ( Element ) => {}, onHighlighted : ( Element ) => {}, onDeselected : ( Element ) => {}, onReset : ( Element ) => {}, onNext : ( Element ) => {}, onPrevious : ( Element ) => {}, onSkip : ( Element ) => {}, });

Note that all the button options that you provide in the driver definition can be overridden for a specific step by giving them in the step definition

Step Definition

Here are the set of options that you can pass while defining steps defineSteps or the object that you pass to highlight method:

const stepDefinition = { element : '#some-item' , stageBackground : '#ffffff' , popover : { className : 'popover-class' , title : 'Title' , description : 'Description' , showButtons : false , doneBtnText : 'Done' , closeBtnText : 'Close' , nextBtnText : 'Next' , prevBtnText : 'Previous' , }, onNext : () => {}, onPrevious : () => {}, };

For example, here is how it would look when highlighting a single element:

const driver = new Driver(driverOptions); driver.highlight(stepDefinition);

And this is how it would look when creating a step by step guide:

const driver = new Driver(driverOptions); driver.defineSteps([ stepDefinition1, stepDefinition2, stepDefinition3, stepDefinition4, ]);

API Methods

Below are the set of methods that are available:

const driver = new Driver(driverOptions); if (driver.isActivated) { console .log( 'Driver is active' ); } driver.defineSteps([ stepDefinition1, stepDefinition2, stepDefinition3 ]); driver.start(stepNumber = 0 ); driver.moveNext(); driver.movePrevious(); driver.hasNextStep(); driver.hasPreviousStep(); driver.preventMove(); driver.highlight(string|stepDefinition); driver.refresh(); driver.reset(); driver.reset(clearImmediately = false ); if (driver.hasHighlightedElement()) { console .log( 'There is an element highlighted' ); } const activeElement = driver.getHighlightedElement(); const lastActiveElement = driver.getLastHighlightedElement(); activeElement.getCalculatedPosition(); activeElement.hidePopover(); activeElement.showPopover(); activeElement.getNode();

Note – Do not forget to add e.stopPropagation() to the click binding that triggers driver.

Contributions

Feel free to submit pull requests, create issues or spread the word.

Thanks to BrowserStack for sponsoring the compatibility testing needs.

License

MIT © Kamran Ahmed