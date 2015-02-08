Regex for matching HSL colors.
npm install --save hsl-regex
var hslRegex = require('hsl-regex');
hslRegex({ exact: true }).test('hsl(123, 45%, 67%)'); // => true
hslRegex({ exact: true }).test('foo bar'); // => false
hslRegex({ exact: true }).exec('hsl(1, 1.111%, 1.1111%)');
// => [
// 'hsl(1, 1.111%, 1.1111%)',
// '1',
// '1.111%',
// '1.1111%',
// index: 0,
// input: 'hsl(1, 1.111%, 1.1111%)'
// ]
'hsl(123, 45%, 67%) cats and dogs'.match(hslRegex());
// = ['hsl(123, 45%, 67%)']
MIT
Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).
This package was initially generated with yeoman and the p generator.