openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hsl-regex

by regexhq
1.0.0 (see all)

Regex for matching HSL color strings.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9M

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hsl-regex

Build Status

Regex for matching HSL colors.

Installation

npm install --save hsl-regex

Usage

var hslRegex = require('hsl-regex');

hslRegex({ exact: true }).test('hsl(123, 45%, 67%)');  // => true
hslRegex({ exact: true }).test('foo bar');  // => false

hslRegex({ exact: true }).exec('hsl(1, 1.111%, 1.1111%)');
// => [
//  'hsl(1, 1.111%, 1.1111%)',
//  '1',
//  '1.111%',
//  '1.1111%',
//  index: 0,
//  input: 'hsl(1, 1.111%, 1.1111%)'
// ]

'hsl(123, 45%, 67%) cats and dogs'.match(hslRegex());
// = ['hsl(123, 45%, 67%)']

License

MIT

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).

This package was initially generated with yeoman and the p generator.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial