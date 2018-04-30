Tiny JavaScript plugin for highlighting and replacing text in the DOM

Install

Include hr.js file:

< script src = "src/hr.js" > </ script >

or use CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/hrjs" > </ script >

Usage

< p id = "mytext" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet. </ p >

Activate

< script > new HR( "#mytext" , { highlight: "dolor" , replaceWith: "cat" , backgroundColor: "#B4FFEB" }).hr(); </ script >

That's it!

CodePen demo

Multiple

You can also highlight and replace multiple keywords.

< p id = "mytext" > I love JavaScript. </ p >

< script > new HR( "#mytext" , { highlight: [ "love" , "JavaScript" ], replaceWith: [ "like" , "jQuery" ], backgroundColor: "#B4FFEB" }).hr(); </ script >

CodePen Multiple demo

Highlight example

To highlight only, just add your keyword to highlight option.

< p class = "mytext" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit consectetur amet. </ p > < h3 class = "mytext" > Consectetur enim ipsam voluptatem quia </ h3 >

< script > new HR( ".mytext" , { highlight: "consectetur" , backgroundColor: "#B4FFEB" }).hr(); </ script >

CodePen Highlight demo

Customize

These are default options.

new HR( "elem" , { highlight : null , replaceWith : null , backgroundColor : "#FFDE70" }).hr();

Support

IE 10+

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Opera

License

Licensed under the MIT License.