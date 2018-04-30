Tiny JavaScript plugin for highlighting and replacing text in the DOM
Include hr.js file:
<script src="src/hr.js"></script>
or use CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/hrjs"></script>
<p id="mytext">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.</p>
Activate
<script>
new HR("#mytext", {
highlight: "dolor",
replaceWith: "cat",
backgroundColor: "#B4FFEB"
}).hr();
</script>
That's it!
You can also highlight and replace multiple keywords.
<p id="mytext">I love JavaScript.</p>
<script>
new HR("#mytext", {
highlight: ["love","JavaScript"],
replaceWith: ["like", "jQuery"],
backgroundColor: "#B4FFEB"
}).hr();
</script>
To highlight only, just add your keyword to
highlight option.
<p class="mytext">Lorem ipsum dolor sit consectetur amet.</p>
<h3 class="mytext">Consectetur enim ipsam voluptatem quia</h3>
<script>
new HR(".mytext", {
highlight: "consectetur",
backgroundColor: "#B4FFEB"
}).hr();
</script>
These are default options.
new HR("elem", {
highlight: null,
replaceWith: null,
backgroundColor: "#FFDE70"
}).hr();
Licensed under the MIT License.