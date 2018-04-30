openbase logo
hrj

hrjs

by Mehmet Burak Erman
1.0.2 (see all)

🔄 Tiny JavaScript plugin for highlighting and replacing text in the DOM

Overview

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

426

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

HR.js

Tiny JavaScript plugin for highlighting and replacing text in the DOM

Install

NPM

Include hr.js file:

<script src="src/hr.js"></script>

or use CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/hrjs"></script>

Usage

<p id="mytext">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.</p>

Activate

<script>
  new HR("#mytext", {
    highlight: "dolor",
    replaceWith: "cat",
    backgroundColor: "#B4FFEB"
  }).hr();
</script>

That's it!

CodePen demo

Multiple

You can also highlight and replace multiple keywords.

<p id="mytext">I love JavaScript.</p>

<script>
  new HR("#mytext", {
    highlight: ["love","JavaScript"],
    replaceWith: ["like", "jQuery"],
    backgroundColor: "#B4FFEB"
  }).hr();
</script>

CodePen Multiple demo

Highlight example

To highlight only, just add your keyword to highlight option.

<p class="mytext">Lorem ipsum dolor sit consectetur amet.</p>
<h3 class="mytext">Consectetur enim ipsam voluptatem quia</h3>

<script>
  new HR(".mytext", {
    highlight: "consectetur",
    backgroundColor: "#B4FFEB"
  }).hr();
</script>

CodePen Highlight demo

Customize

These are default options.

new HR("elem", {
  highlight: null,
  replaceWith: null,
  backgroundColor: "#FFDE70"
}).hr();

Support

  • IE 10+
  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Opera

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

