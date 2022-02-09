What is Vue Grid Layout?

vue-grid-layout is a grid layout system, like Gridster, for Vue.js. Heavily inspired by React-Grid-Layout

Features

Draggable widgets

Resizable widgets

Static widgets

Bounds checking for dragging and resizing

Widgets may be added or removed without rebuilding grid

Layout can be serialized and restored

Automatic RTL support (resizing not working with RTL on 2.2.0)

Responsive

Current version: 2.3.12 (Supports Vue 2.2+)

For legacy browsers, like IE11, use version 2.3.12-legacy

For Vue 2.1.10 and below use version 2.1.3

For Vue 1 use version 1.0.3

Documentation

Check out the Documentation Website

Projects using vue-grid-layout

Know of others? Create a PR to let me know!

Contribute

If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.

Developed by JBay Solutions