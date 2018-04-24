Hprose for HTML5

Introduction

Hprose is a High Performance Remote Object Service Engine.

It is a modern, lightweight, cross-language, cross-platform, object-oriented, high performance, remote dynamic communication middleware. It is not only easy to use, but powerful. You just need a little time to learn, then you can use it to easily construct cross language cross platform distributed application system.

Hprose supports many programming languages, for example:

AAuto Quicker

ActionScript

ASP

C++

Dart

Delphi/Free Pascal

dotNET(C#, Visual Basic...)

Golang

Java

JavaScript

Node.js

Objective-C

Perl

PHP

Python

Ruby

...

Through Hprose, You can conveniently and efficiently intercommunicate between those programming languages.

This project is the implementation of Hprose for HTML5.

Browser support

Desktop browsers

Google Chrome 10+

Apple Safari 6+

Mozilla Firefox 9+

Opera 12+

Microsoft Internet Explorer 10.0+

...

Mobile browsers

Apple Safari on iOS 6+

Google Chrome on Android

Default Browser on Android 4+

Firefox Mobile

Internet Explorer on Windows Phone

...

Hybird app support

ionic + cordova (http, tcp, websocket)

Chrome extentions (http, tcp, websocket)

APICloud (http, tcp*)

DCloud (http)

AppCan (http)

... (http, websocket)

TCP is only available on iOS for APICloud, because there is a bug of APICloud Android SDK, and they don't want to fix this bug.

Usage

You don't need use the javascript source files. You only need include hprose-html5.js in your html.

Exception Handling

If an error occurred on the server, or your service function/method throw an exception, it will be sent to the client. You need to pass an error callback function after succuss callback function to receive it. If you omit this callback function, the client will ignore the exception, like never happened.

For example: