Hprose is a High Performance Remote Object Service Engine.
It is a modern, lightweight, cross-language, cross-platform, object-oriented, high performance, remote dynamic communication middleware. It is not only easy to use, but powerful. You just need a little time to learn, then you can use it to easily construct cross language cross platform distributed application system.
Hprose supports many programming languages, for example:
Through Hprose, You can conveniently and efficiently intercommunicate between those programming languages.
This project is the implementation of Hprose for HTML5.
TCP is only available on iOS for APICloud, because there is a bug of APICloud Android SDK, and they don't want to fix this bug.
You don't need use the javascript source files. You only need include
hprose-html5.js in your html.
If an error occurred on the server, or your service function/method throw an exception, it will be sent to the client. You need to pass an error callback function after succuss callback function to receive it. If you omit this callback function, the client will ignore the exception, like never happened.
For example:
<html>
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="hprose-html5.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript">
var client = new hprose.HttpClient("http://www.hprose.com/example/", ["hello"]);
client.hello("World!", function(result) {
alert(result);
}, function(name, err) {
alert(err);
});
</script>
</body>