Express middleware to protect against HTTP Parameter Pollution attacks
Let Chetan Karande's slides do the explaining:
...and exploits may allow bypassing the input validation or even result in denial of service.
HPP puts array parameters in
req.query and/or
req.body aside and just selects the last parameter value. You add the middleware and you are done.
This is a module for node.js and io.js and is installed via npm:
npm install hpp --save
Add the HPP middleware like this:
// ...
var hpp = require('hpp');
// ...
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded()); // Make sure the body is parsed beforehand.
app.use(hpp()); // <- THIS IS THE NEW LINE
// Add your own middlewares afterwards, e.g.:
app.get('/search', function (req, res, next) { /* ... */ });
// They are safe from HTTP Parameter Pollution now.
req.query
By default all top-level parameters in
req.query are checked for being an array. If a parameter is an array the array is moved to
req.queryPolluted and
req.query is assigned the last value of the array:
GET /search?firstname=John&firstname=Alice&lastname=Doe
=>
req: {
query: {
firstname: 'Alice',
lastname: 'Doe',
},
queryPolluted: {
firstname: [ 'John', 'Alice' ]
}
}
Checking
req.query may be turned off by using
app.use(hpp({ checkQuery: false })).
req.body
Checking
req.body is only done for requests with an urlencoded body. Not for json nor multipart bodies.
By default all top-level parameters in
req.body are checked for being an array. If a parameter is an array the array is moved to
req.bodyPolluted and
req.body is assigned the last value of the array:
POST firstname=John&firstname=Alice&lastname=Doe
=>
req: {
body: {
firstname: 'Alice',
lastname: 'Doe',
},
bodyPolluted: {
firstname: [ 'John', 'Alice' ]
}
}
Checking
req.body may be turned off by using
app.use(hpp({ checkBody: false })).
The
whitelist option allows to specify parameters that shall not be touched by HPP. Usually specific parameters of a certain route are intentionally used as arrays. For that use the following approach that involves multiple HPP middlewares:
// Secure all routes at first.
// You could add separate HPP middlewares to each route individually but the day will come when you forget to secure a new route.
app.use(hpp());
// Add a second HPP middleware to apply the whitelist only to this route.
app.use('/search', hpp({ whitelist: [ 'filter' ] }));
GET /search?package=Helmet&package=HPP&filter=nodejs&filter=iojs
=>
req: {
query: {
package: 'HPP',
filter: [ 'nodejs', 'iojs' ], // Still an array
},
queryPolluted: {
package: [ 'Helmet', 'HPP' ]
}
}
The whitelist works for both
req.query and
req.body.
HPP was written with performance in mind since it eats CPU cycles for each request.
A performance test that includes two HPP middlewares plus a whitelist simulates an already demanding use case. On my Mac Book Air it measures 0.002ms to process a single request.
To set up your development environment for HPP:
cd to the main folder,
npm install,
npm install gulp -g if you haven't installed gulp globally yet, and
gulp dev. (Or run
node ./node_modules/.bin/gulp dev if you don't want to install gulp globally.)
gulp dev watches all source files and if you save some changes it will lint the code and execute all tests. The test coverage report can be viewed from
./coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
If you want to debug a test you should use
gulp test-without-coverage to run all tests without obscuring the code by the test coverage instrumentation.
In case you never heard about the ISC license it is functionally equivalent to the MIT license.
See the LICENSE file for details.