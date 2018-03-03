openbase logo
Deprecated!
This project was replaced by Hyper's built-in CLI

Readme

This project was replaced by Hyper's built-in CLI (hyper).

hpm Build Status Slack Channel XO code style Coverage Status

✨ A plugin manager for Hyper.app ✨

Install

npm install -g hpm-cli

Usage

▲ hpm help

  Usage: hpm [options] [command]

  Commands:

    d, docs, h, home               Open the npm page of a plugin
    f, fork                        Fork a plugin from npm into your ~/.hyper_plugins/local
    help                           Display help
    i, install                     Install a plugin
    ls, list                       List installed plugins
    lsr, list-remote, ls-remote    List plugins available on npm
    s, search                      Search for plugins on npm
    u, uni, uninstall, rm, remove  Uninstall a plugin

  Options:

    -h, --help     Output usage information
    -v, --version  Output the version number

