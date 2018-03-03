This project was replaced by Hyper's built-in CLI (
hyper).
✨ A plugin manager for Hyper.app ✨
npm install -g hpm-cli
▲ hpm help
Usage: hpm [options] [command]
Commands:
d, docs, h, home Open the npm page of a plugin
f, fork Fork a plugin from npm into your ~/.hyper_plugins/local
help Display help
i, install Install a plugin
ls, list List installed plugins
lsr, list-remote, ls-remote List plugins available on npm
s, search Search for plugins on npm
u, uni, uninstall, rm, remove Uninstall a plugin
Options:
-h, --help Output usage information
-v, --version Output the version number