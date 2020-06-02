Web interface to the HPCCloud infrastructure that abstract simulation environment and resources on which you can run those simulations.
Observe the instructions for HPCCloud deploy;
$ git clone https://github.com/Kitware/HPCCloud.git
$ cd HPCCloud
$ npm install
$ npm start
(With the vm running from HPCCloud-Deploy)
$ vagrant ssh
$ sudo -iu hpccloud
$ vi /opt/hpccloud/cumulus/cumulus/conf/config.json
+-> Fix host to be localhost
+-> baseUrl: "http://localhost:8080/api/v1",
$ sudo service celeryd restart
See the documentation in this repository for a getting started guide, advanced documentation, and workflow descriptions.
HPCCloud is licensed under Apache 2.
Fork our repository and do great things. At Kitware, we've been contributing to open-source software for 15 years and counting, and we want to make hpc-cloud useful to as many people as possible.