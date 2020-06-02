openbase logo
hpc-cloud

by Kitware
2.0.0

A Cloud/Web-Based Simulation Environment

2

GitHub Stars
45

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors
10

10

Package

Dependencies
14

14

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

HPCCloud

codecov.io Build Status Dependency Status semantic-release npm-download npm-version-requirement node-version-requirement

Goal

Web interface to the HPCCloud infrastructure that abstract simulation environment and resources on which you can run those simulations.

Installation

Observe the instructions for HPCCloud deploy;

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/Kitware/HPCCloud.git
$ cd HPCCloud
$ npm install
$ npm start

Troubleshooting

(With the vm running from HPCCloud-Deploy)

$ vagrant ssh
$ sudo -iu hpccloud

Fixing celery Girder URL

$ vi /opt/hpccloud/cumulus/cumulus/conf/config.json
  +-> Fix host to be localhost
  +-> baseUrl: "http://localhost:8080/api/v1",
$ sudo service celeryd restart

Documentation

See the documentation in this repository for a getting started guide, advanced documentation, and workflow descriptions.

Licensing

HPCCloud is licensed under Apache 2.

Getting Involved

Fork our repository and do great things. At Kitware, we've been contributing to open-source software for 15 years and counting, and we want to make hpc-cloud useful to as many people as possible.

