hapi pal CLI
Lead Maintainer - Devin Ivy
hpal was designed to help you,
It is recommended to install the hpal CLI as a dev dependency within your project, then invoke it using npx.
npm install --save-dev @hapipal/hpal
npx hpal --help
However, if you want to try the hpal CLI right now, just copy and paste this right into your terminal!
npx @hapipal/hpal docs --ver 20.0.0 h.response
The hpal CLI is intended for use with hapi v19+ and nodejs v12+ (see v2 for lower support).
Usage: hpal <command> <options>
Commands:
hpal new <new-project-directory>
e.g. hpal new ~/node-projects/new-pal-project
hpal make [--asDir|--asFile] <haute-couture-item> [<item-name>]
e.g. hpal make route create-user
hpal docs[:<package-name>] [--ver x.y.z|ref] <docs-section> [<config-item>]
e.g. hpal docs --ver 20.0.0 h.continue
hpal run [--list] <cmd> [<cmd-options>]
e.g. hpal run plugin-name:command-name
Options:
-h, --help show usage options
-v, --version show version information
-d, --asDir [make] creates new haute-couture item in a directory index file
-f, --asFile [make] creates new haute-couture item in a file
-V, --ver [docs] specifies the version/ref of the API docs to search for the given package
-l, --list [run] lists all available commands on your server
hpal new
hpal new <new-project-directory>
e.g. hpal new ~/node-projects/new-pal-project
Clones the pal boilerplate, helps you fill-in initial details with
npm init, pulls down the pal flavors, and leaves you prepared to make the first commit to your new project.
hpal make
hpal make [--asDir|--asFile] <haute-couture-item> [<item-name>]
e.g. hpal make route create-user
Creates a new file for a haute-couture item with details ready to be filled-in. This is the best way to add a route, plugin, model, service, etc. to any project that uses haute-couture.
Relies on the presence of a
.hc.js file in the project, even if it's empty, in order to determine the base directory of the plugin in which to write the file. If
.hc.js contains amendments then those will be respected– in this way you can customize the behavior of
hpal make per project. Projects created with
hpal new are already configured to work with
hpal make.
The
--asDir and
--asFile flags can be used to determine where the file is written. For a list item like
routes, specifying
--asFile (
hpal make route --asFile) will create
routes.js rather than
routes/index.js. For a single item like
auth/default, specifying
--asDir (
hpal make auth/default --asDir) will create
auth/default/index.js rather than
auth/default.js. When an optional
<item-name> is specified then that will always place a file in the relevant directory with the name
<item-name>.js. For example,
hpal make route create-user will write the file
routes/create-user.js.
In order to omit the statement to enable strict mode to the top of the generated files (per the hapi style guide), you may specify
exampleUseStrict as
false inside the
meta property of the relevant haute-couture amendment.
hpal docs
hpal docs[:<package-name>] [--ver x.y.z|ref] <docs-section> [<config-item>]
e.g. hpal docs --ver 20.0.0 h.continue
Searches the hapi API reference for the relevant section or configuration item then prints it formatted to the console.
💫 This command can also search the API reference for any package within the pal and hapijs ecosystems by specifying
<package-name>, e.g.
hpal docs:toys noop or
hpal docs:joi any.strip.
<docs-section> can be,
route,
plugins,
auth/default) when in a haute-couture project
hpal docs router
When
<config-item> is also specified, the first list item within the matched
<docs-section> that matches text from
<config-item> will be displayed on its own. For example,
hpal docs request.setUrl is a long section of the docs but
hpal docs request.setUrl stripTrailingSlash contains only information relevant to the
stripTrailingSlash argument.
All searches are case-insensitive.
When
--ver is specified as a semver version or a git ref (branch, tag, or commit), then that version of the docs will be searched. Otherwise, when inside a project the docs for the currently installed version of the given package will be searched. When not in a project and
--ver is not specified, the master branch of the package's docs will be searched.
hpal run
hpal run [--list] <cmd> [<cmd-options>]
e.g. hpal run plugin-name:command-name
Runs the command
<cmd> defined by some plugin on your hapi server. If the plugin
my-plugin defines a command
do-the-thing, then that command can be run with
hpal run my-plugin:do-the-thing. If the plugin's name is prefixed with
hpal-, then
hpal- may be omitted when running the command. Plugins may also have a "default" command that can be run as
hpal run my-plugin.
A list of commands available on the server and their descriptions may be viewed with
hpal run --list.
Upon running a command hpal will initialize the server if it is not already initialized, then stop the server when the command exits successfully.
In order to use
hpal run, hpal must be able to find your hapi server. It will look in
server.js and
server/index.js relative to the root of your project. That file should export a property
deployment which contains a function that returns a hapi server, or a promise for a hapi server (for example, an
async function).
If you're using the pal boilerplate then you should already be all set!
Here is a very basic example,
// server/index.js
const Hapi = require('hapi');
const AppPlugin = require('../app');
exports.deployment = async ({ start } = {}) => {
const server = Hapi.server();
await server.register(AppPlugin);
if (start) {
await server.start();
}
return server;
};
// Start the server only when this file is
// run directly from the CLI, i.e. "node ./server"
if (!module.parent) {
exports.deployment({ start: true });
}
Any hapi plugin can create commands that are runnable with
hpal run! Commands are exposed to hpal using hapi's
server.expose(). Inside your plugin
my-plugin simply call
server.expose('commands', commands), where
commands is an object,
default is reserved for the command
hpal run my-plugin. Camel-cased command names are converted to kebab-case, so if the key is
someCommand then it is run using
hpal run my-plugin:some-command.
{ command, description } or functions
command where,
command - a function with the signature
async function(server, args, root, ctx).
server - the initialized hapi server.
args - an array of all the command's CLI arguments. For example, running
hpal run my-plugin --custom-flag value will result in
args being
['--custom-flag', 'value'].
root - an absolute path to the project's root directory.
ctx - a context object containing some hpal internals that may be useful during testing, plus some public helpers. The following are public:
colors - an object with functions for basic formatting of CLI output with colors and styles:
colors.green(str),
colors.yellow(str),
colors.red(str),
colors.grey(str), and
colors.bold(str). When the CLI does not support color, these functions take no effect.
DisplayError - a class that can be used to indicate a "safe" failure to hpal. Throwing a
DisplayError will output the error's
message and exit the process with code
1, but not display a stack trace as would happen with an unexpected error.
description - a string description of the command displayed by
hpal run --list. May alternatively be a function with signature
function (ctx) that receives
ctx as described above and returns a string description.
For example, here is a plugin that creates a command to display the server's route table,
// hpal run route-table:show
module.exports = {
name: 'hpal-route-table', // The hpal- prefix is ignored when running the command
register(server) {
server.expose('commands', {
show(srv) {
console.log('Route table:');
srv.table().forEach(({ method, path }) => {
console.log(` ${method} ${path}`);
});
}
});
}
};