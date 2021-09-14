Howlongtobeat API

About & Credits

How long to beat provides information and data about games and how long it will take to finish them.

This library is a simple wrapper api to fetch data from How long to beat (search and detail). It is an awesome website and a great service, also heavily living from community data. Please check the website and support if you like what they are doing.

Usage

Install the dependency

npm install howlongtobeat --save

Use in code

Add imports

javascript

let hltb = require ( 'howlongtobeat' ); let hltbService = new hltb.HowLongToBeatService();

typescript

import { HowLongToBeatService, HowLongToBeatEntry } from 'howlongtobeat' ; let hltbService = new HowLongToBeatService();

Searching for a game

hltbService.search( 'Nioh' ).then( result => console .log(result));

search() will return a Promise with an Array<HowLongToBeatEntry>

Search response example:

[ { id : '36936' , name : 'Nioh' , imageUrl : 'https://howlongtobeat.com/gameimages/36936_Nioh.jpg' , timeLabels : [ [ Array ], [ Array ], [ Array ] ], gameplayMain : 34.5 , gameplayMainExtra : 61 , gameplayCompletionist : 93.5 , similarity : 1 , searchTerm : 'Nioh' }, { id : '50419' , name : 'Nioh: Complete Edition' , imageUrl : 'https://howlongtobeat.com/gameimages/50419_Nioh_Complete_Edition.jpg' , timeLabels : [ [ Array ], [ Array ], [ Array ] ], gameplayMain : 42 , gameplayMainExtra : 84 , gameplayCompletionist : 97 , similarity : 0.18 , searchTerm : 'Nioh' }, ... ]

Getting details for a game

hltbService.detail( '36936' ).then( result => console .log(result)).catch( e => console .error(e));

The search() method will return a Promise with an HowLongToBeatEntry . If the id is not known, an error is thrown, you should catch the Promise anyway.

Detail response example:

{ id : '36936' , name : 'Nioh' , imageUrl : 'https://howlongtobeat.com/gameimages/36936_Nioh.jpg' , timeLabels : [ [ 'gameplayMain' , 'Main Story' ], [ 'gameplayMainExtra' , 'Main + Extras' ], [ 'gameplayComplete' , 'Completionist' ] ], gameplayMain : 34.5 , gameplayMainExtra : 61 , gameplayCompletionist : 93.5 , similarity : 1 , searchTerm : 'Nioh' }

Time Labels

HLTB has 7 differents ways to count games hours, here they are:

Main Story

Main + Extras

Completionist

Single-Player

Solo

Co-Op

Vs.

Use the timeLabels attribute for mapping purposes

Known issues

Missing features

Error and Exception handling is almost not present, must be improved

License