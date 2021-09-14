openbase logo
by Christian Katzorke
1.5.0 (see all)

A simple api for https://howlongtobeat.com/

Documentation
365

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Howlongtobeat API

Latest Build Status npm version codecov

About & Credits

How long to beat provides information and data about games and how long it will take to finish them.

This library is a simple wrapper api to fetch data from How long to beat (search and detail). It is an awesome website and a great service, also heavily living from community data. Please check the website and support if you like what they are doing.

Usage

Install the dependency

npm install howlongtobeat --save

Use in code

Add imports

  • javascript
let hltb = require('howlongtobeat');
let hltbService = new hltb.HowLongToBeatService();
  • typescript
import { HowLongToBeatService, HowLongToBeatEntry } from 'howlongtobeat';

let hltbService = new HowLongToBeatService();

Searching for a game

hltbService.search('Nioh').then(result => console.log(result));

search() will return a Promise with an Array<HowLongToBeatEntry>

  • Search response example:
[ {
    id: '36936',
    name: 'Nioh',
    imageUrl: 'https://howlongtobeat.com/gameimages/36936_Nioh.jpg',
    timeLabels: [ [Array], [Array], [Array] ],
    gameplayMain: 34.5,
    gameplayMainExtra: 61,
    gameplayCompletionist: 93.5,
    similarity: 1,
    searchTerm: 'Nioh'
    },
    {
    id: '50419',
    name: 'Nioh: Complete Edition',
    imageUrl: 'https://howlongtobeat.com/gameimages/50419_Nioh_Complete_Edition.jpg',
    timeLabels: [ [Array], [Array], [Array] ],
    gameplayMain: 42,
    gameplayMainExtra: 84,
    gameplayCompletionist: 97,
    similarity: 0.18,
    searchTerm: 'Nioh'
    },
    ...
]

Getting details for a game

hltbService.detail('36936').then(result => console.log(result)).catch(e => console.error(e));

The search() method will return a Promise with an HowLongToBeatEntry. If the id is not known, an error is thrown, you should catch the Promise anyway.

  • Detail response example:
{
  id: '36936',
  name: 'Nioh',
  imageUrl: 'https://howlongtobeat.com/gameimages/36936_Nioh.jpg',
  timeLabels:
   [ [ 'gameplayMain', 'Main Story' ],
     [ 'gameplayMainExtra', 'Main + Extras' ],
     [ 'gameplayComplete', 'Completionist' ] ],
  gameplayMain: 34.5,
  gameplayMainExtra: 61,
  gameplayCompletionist: 93.5,
  similarity: 1,
  searchTerm: 'Nioh'
}

Time Labels

HLTB has 7 differents ways to count games hours, here they are:

  • Main Story
  • Main + Extras
  • Completionist
  • Single-Player
  • Solo
  • Co-Op
  • Vs.

Use the timeLabels attribute for mapping purposes

Known issues

Missing features

  • Error and Exception handling is almost not present, must be improved

License

WTFPL

