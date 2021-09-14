How long to beat provides information and data about games and how long it will take to finish them.
This library is a simple wrapper api to fetch data from How long to beat (search and detail). It is an awesome website and a great service, also heavily living from community data. Please check the website and support if you like what they are doing.
npm install howlongtobeat --save
let hltb = require('howlongtobeat');
let hltbService = new hltb.HowLongToBeatService();
import { HowLongToBeatService, HowLongToBeatEntry } from 'howlongtobeat';
let hltbService = new HowLongToBeatService();
hltbService.search('Nioh').then(result => console.log(result));
search() will return a
Promise with an
Array<HowLongToBeatEntry>
[ {
id: '36936',
name: 'Nioh',
imageUrl: 'https://howlongtobeat.com/gameimages/36936_Nioh.jpg',
timeLabels: [ [Array], [Array], [Array] ],
gameplayMain: 34.5,
gameplayMainExtra: 61,
gameplayCompletionist: 93.5,
similarity: 1,
searchTerm: 'Nioh'
},
{
id: '50419',
name: 'Nioh: Complete Edition',
imageUrl: 'https://howlongtobeat.com/gameimages/50419_Nioh_Complete_Edition.jpg',
timeLabels: [ [Array], [Array], [Array] ],
gameplayMain: 42,
gameplayMainExtra: 84,
gameplayCompletionist: 97,
similarity: 0.18,
searchTerm: 'Nioh'
},
...
]
hltbService.detail('36936').then(result => console.log(result)).catch(e => console.error(e));
The
search() method will return a
Promise with an
HowLongToBeatEntry. If the id is not known, an error is thrown, you should catch the Promise anyway.
{
id: '36936',
name: 'Nioh',
imageUrl: 'https://howlongtobeat.com/gameimages/36936_Nioh.jpg',
timeLabels:
[ [ 'gameplayMain', 'Main Story' ],
[ 'gameplayMainExtra', 'Main + Extras' ],
[ 'gameplayComplete', 'Completionist' ] ],
gameplayMain: 34.5,
gameplayMainExtra: 61,
gameplayCompletionist: 93.5,
similarity: 1,
searchTerm: 'Nioh'
}
HLTB has 7 differents ways to count games hours, here they are:
Use the
timeLabels attribute for mapping purposes