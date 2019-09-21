how2 finds the simplest way to do something in a unix shell.
It's like
man, but you can query it in natural language:
You can install it via npm:
npm install -g how-2
if it gives you EACCES errors, you need to fix npm permissions. Or you can just use
sudo npm install -g how-2 if you don't care.
If you don't specify a language it defaults to Bash unix command line. how2 tries to give you immediately the most likely answer:
After that you can press SPACE to go to the interactive mode, where you can choose a different stackoverflow question/answer.
You can use
-l lang to find answers for other languages:
When you are in "interactive mode" (after you press SPACE), if you want to copy-paste more than one line you can use block-select:
With Ubuntu try holding
Ctrl+Alt before you select, or
Alt+Cmd if you're in iTerm on Mac.
(thanks to @danielkop for this suggestion).
Yes, you need to use
HTTP_PROXY or
HTTPS_PROXY environment variables.
For example, you could alias the proxy seetings in your
~/.bash_profile:
alias how2="HTTPS_PROXY='your_proxy:8888' how2"
It uses Google and Stackoverflow APIs, because Stackoverflow search on its own doesn't works as well.
Because I can never remember how to do certain things. And reading man pages always takes too long.
Taken from https://xkcd.com/1168/