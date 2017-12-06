Learn how to start using Markdown.
It's kinda strange, but many people still don't know Markdown, although there is nothing hard about this amazing tool. This workshopper will teach you how to use Markdown.
Markdown is a lightweight markup language with plain text formatting syntax designed so that it can be converted to HTML and many other formats using a tool by the same name.
— about Markdown at Wikipedia
This workshopper has 12 easy and clear tasks that cover the most important aspects of Markdown.
If you are on Windows, make sure you are using at least version 5.1.0 of Node.js, which provides a fix for a bug in Windows where you can't choose items in the menu.
Open your terminal and run this command:
npm install -g how-to-markdown
Use
sudo if you get an
EACCESS error.
Open your terminal and run the following command:
how-to-markdown
MIT © Denys Dovhan