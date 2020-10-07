How Secure Is My Password?

Now you can use the howsecureismypassword.net password strength meter on your own sites.

About

Rather than just saying a password is "weak" or "strong", How Secure is My Password? lets your users know how long it would take someone to crack their password. It also checks against the top 10,000 most common passwords as well as a number of other checks (such as repeated strings, telephone numbers, and words followed by numbers).

Other Versions

This is the vanilla JS version of the plugin. Other versions are also available:

Setup

Installation

bower install hsimp

CSS

Copy the build/hsimp.css file to your css directory and include it in your document <head> :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/css/hsimp.css" >

JavaScript

Copy the build/hsimp.min.js file to your js directory and include it at the bottom of the document <body> :

< script src = "/js/hsimp.min.js" > </ script >

The hsimp.min.js file can optionally be used with AMD and Common JS module loaders using the module name hsimp . If no module loader is found a global hsimp function will be made available.

Usage

The hsimp function takes two arguments: a configuration object and an HTML <input> element

hsimp({ options : { calculationsPerSecond : 1e10 , good : 31557600e3 , ok : 31557600 }, outputTime : function ( time, input ) { console .log(time, input); }, outputChecks : function ( checks, input ) { console .log(checks, input); } }, document .getElementById( "password" ));

Configuration

The configuration object supports three properties:

options : an object of options that affect calculations

: an object of options that affect calculations outputTime : a function that is passed the length of time it would take to crack the given password

: a function that is passed the length of time it would take to crack the given password outputChecks : a function that is passed a list of results from various checks

options

Currently there are three supported options:

calculationsPerSecond : the assumed number of calculations per second a cracker could make (default: 10e9 - 10 billion)

: the assumed number of calculations per second a cracker could make (default: 10e9 - 10 billion) good : the minimum time (in seconds) that a "good" (green) password would take to crack (default: 31557600e6 - 1 million years)

: the minimum time (in seconds) that a "good" (green) password would take to crack (default: 31557600e6 - 1 million years) ok : the minimum time (in seconds) that an "ok" (orange) password would take to crack (default: 31557600 - 1 year)

outputTime

The outputTime function is passed two variables: the time it would take to crack the password (as a human-readable string) and (optionally) the input which it refers to.

var renderTime = function ( time, input ) { document .getElementById( "password-strength" ).innerHTML = time; } hsimp({ outputTime : renderTime }, document .getElementById( "password" ));

outputChecks

The outputChecks function is passed two variables: an array of check results and (optionally) the input which it refers to.

Each check result is an object with three properties:

name : the check name/title

: the check name/title message : some explanatory text

: some explanatory text level : the severity level (insecure, warning, notice, achievement)

{ name : "Length: Very Short" , message : "Your password is very short. The longer a password is the more secure it will be." , level : "warning" }

Language

You can update the language files using the following methods each of which accepts an object:

Sets the values for "instantly" and "forever". See https://github.com/howsecureismypassword/modules-main/blob/develop/dictionary.json

Sets up the periods (e.g. seconds, days, years, etc.). See https://github.com/howsecureismypassword/modules-period/blob/develop/period-dictionary.json

Sets up number names. See https://github.com/howsecureismypassword/modules-named-number/blob/develop/named-number-dictionary.json

Sets up the wording of the various checks. See https://github.com/howsecureismypassword/modules-checker/blob/develop/checker-dictionary.json

Currying

The hsimp function supports currying. This means you can set the options once and then use the returned function to setup more than one input:

var attachHSIMP = hsimp({ }); attachHSIMP( document .getElementById( "input-1" )); attachHSIMP( document .getElementById( "input-2" ));

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015, Mark Nicholas Wales / Small Hadron Collider

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.