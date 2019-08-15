openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hov

hoverintent

by Tristen Brown
2.2.1 (see all)

🐭 Fire mouse events when a user intends it

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.1K

GitHub Stars

282

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hoverintent

hoverintent is a reworking of Brian Cherne's jQuery plugin in plain javascript. It has no dependencies.

It's goal is to determine a user's intention when hovering over an element by triggering a mouseover event when the cursor position has slowed down enough.

Check out the demo to see how it works in action.

Browser Support

Chrome logoFirefox logoInternet Explorer logoOpera logoSafari logo
All ✔All ✔9+ ✔7+ ✔All ✔

Basic usage

Adding hoverintent to an element

<script src='hoverintent.min.js'></script>
<script>
  var el = document.getElementById('element-id');
  hoverintent(el,
  function() {
    // Handler in
  }, function() {
    // Handler out
  });
</script>

Removing hoverintent from an element

<script src='hoverintent.min.js'></script>
<script>
  var el = document.getElementById('element-id');

  // Save a reference to the method
  var hoverListener = hoverintent(el,
  function() {
    // Handler in
  }, function() {
    // Handler out
  });

  // Remove hoverintent listeners
  hoverListener.remove();
</script>

Custom options

You can adjust mouse sensitivity or the length of time a mouse over/out event is fired:

<script src='hoverintent.min.js'></script>
<script>
  var opts = {
    timeout: 500,
    interval: 50
  };

  var el = document.getElementById('element-id');
  hoverintent(el,
  function() {
    // Handler in
  }, function() {
    // Handler out
  }).options(opts);
</script>
SettingDefault ValueDescription
sensitivity
sensitivity: 7
The value (in pixels) the mouse cursor should not travel beyond while hoverintent waits to trigger the mouseover event.
interval
interval: 100
The length of time (in milliseconds) hoverintent waits to re-read mouse coordinates.
timeout
timeout: 0
The length of time (in milliseconds) before the mouseout event is fired.
handleFocus
timeout: false
Adds onOver/onOut callbacks to keyboard navigation during blur and focus events

Ender support

Add hoverintent as an internal chain method to your Ender compilation.

// ender add hoverintent

$('.element').hoverintent(function() {
    // Handler in
}, function() {
    // Handler out
});

Building

to manage dependencies and build. Development requires you have node.js installed.

  1. Install node.js. 'Install' will download a package for your OS.
  2. Run npm install
  3. Run npm run build

Licence

 _____
< MIT >
 -----
        \   ^__^
         \  (oo)\_______
            (__)\       )\/\
                ||----w |
                ||     ||

Bugs?

Create an issue

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial