hoverintent

hoverintent is a reworking of Brian Cherne's jQuery plugin in plain javascript. It has no dependencies.

It's goal is to determine a user's intention when hovering over an element by triggering a mouseover event when the cursor position has slowed down enough.

Check out the demo to see how it works in action.

Browser Support

All ✔ All ✔ 9+ ✔ 7+ ✔ All ✔

Basic usage

Adding hoverintent to an element

< script src = 'hoverintent.min.js' > </ script > < script > var el = document .getElementById( 'element-id' ); hoverintent(el, function ( ) { }, function ( ) { }); </ script >

Removing hoverintent from an element

< script src = 'hoverintent.min.js' > </ script > < script > var el = document .getElementById( 'element-id' ); var hoverListener = hoverintent(el, function ( ) { }, function ( ) { }); hoverListener.remove(); </ script >

Custom options

You can adjust mouse sensitivity or the length of time a mouse over/out event is fired:

< script src = 'hoverintent.min.js' > </ script > < script > var opts = { timeout : 500 , interval : 50 }; var el = document .getElementById( 'element-id' ); hoverintent(el, function ( ) { }, function ( ) { }).options(opts); </ script >

Setting Default Value Description sensitivity sensitivity: 7 The value (in pixels) the mouse cursor should not travel beyond while hoverintent waits to trigger the mouseover event. interval interval: 100 The length of time (in milliseconds) hoverintent waits to re-read mouse coordinates. timeout timeout: 0 The length of time (in milliseconds) before the mouseout event is fired. handleFocus timeout: false Adds onOver/onOut callbacks to keyboard navigation during blur and focus events

Ender support

Add hoverintent as an internal chain method to your Ender compilation.

$( '.element' ).hoverintent( function ( ) { }, function ( ) { });

Building

to manage dependencies and build. Development requires you have node.js installed.

Install node.js. 'Install' will download a package for your OS. Run npm install Run npm run build

Licence

_____ < MIT > ----- \ ^__^ \ (oo) \ _ ______ (__) \ ) \ / \ ||----w | || ||

