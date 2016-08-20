

A very lightweight data store

with action reducers

and state change listeners.







Installation

You can use npm to install Hover, or download the raw file here.

npm install hover import Hover from 'hover'

Concept

Hover is a place to keep your state. You can pass in an initial state, but the only way to change the state afterwards is through action reducers you define.

The basic usage of Hover is:

import Hover from 'hover' const actions = { increment : ( state, amount ) => state + amount } const initialState = 0 export default new Hover(actions, initialState) import store from './store' const state = store.increment( 2 )

You can easily subscribe to state changes with Hover stores. You can pass a callback to the store. Your callback will be called immediately at first, and again whenever the state changes. Here's an example using vanilla DOM scripting to update the page:

function renderUserProfile ( user ) { if (user) { const root = document .getElementById( 'user-profile' ), avatar = root.querySelector( '.avatar' ), name = root.querySelector( '.name' ) avatar.src = user.avatar while (name.firstChild) { name.removeChild(name.firstChild) } name.appendChild( document .createTextNode(user.name)) } } userStore(renderUserProfile)

Here's an example rendering a React component:

function renderUserProfile ( user ) { ReactDOM.render( < UserProfile user = {user} actions = {userStore} /> , document.getElementById('user-profile') ) } userStore(renderUserProfile)

Usage

Here's how you might use Hover to keep track of clicks with a clickCounter.

const actions = { click : ( state, text ) => ({ value : state.value + 1 , log : state.log.concat(text) }), reset : () => initialState } const initialState = 0 const clickCounter = new Hover(actions, initialState) const unsubscribe = clickCounter( clickState => document .write( JSON .stringify(clickState) + "<br>" ) clickCounter.click( 'first' ) clickCounter.click( 'second' ) clickCounter.reset() unsubscribe() clickCounter.click( "This won't show up" )

If you run this example, you'll see this:

{ "value" : 0 , "log" :[]} { "value" : 1 , "log" :[ "first" ]} { "value" : 2 , "log" :[ "first" , "second" ]} { "value" : 0 , "log" :[]}

To see how Hover can fit into a larger app, with React and a router, check out the Hover TodoMVC.

Documentation

Hover is a function that takes an actions object and returns a store object.

Syntax

store = new Hover(actions[, initialState])

actions object

Any properties of the actions object will be exposed as methods on the returned store object.

If your state is a plain object, and you return plain objects from your actions, they will be shallow merged together.

Note that your actions will automatically receive state as the first parameter, followed by the arguments you pass in when calling it. store = new Hover({ items : ( state, items ) => ({ items }), error : ( state, error ) => ({ error }) }, {}) api.getItems( ( error, items ) => { if (error) { return store.error(error) } store.items(items) }) store( state => { if (state.items) { renderItems(state.items) } else if (state.error) { alert( 'Error loading items!' ) } })

Return value

store = new Hover(actions[, initialState])

store object methods

store() Returns the store's current state.

unsubscribe = store(function) Adds a listener to the state of a store. The listener callback will be called immediately, and again whenever the state changed. Returns an unsubscribe function. Call it to stop listening to the state. unsubscribe = store( state => console .log(state)) unsubscribe()

state = store.action(arg0, arg1, ..., argN) Calls an action handler on the store, passing through any arguments. store = new Hover({ add : ( state, number ) => state + number }, 0 ) result = store() result = store.add( 5 ) result = store.add( 4 ) result = store()



Hover.compose takes a definition and creates a store, subscribing to any store members of the definition.

Hover.compose can take static variables, objects or arrays.

const scoreStore = new Hover({ add : ( state, score ) => state + score }, 0 ) const healthStore = new Hover({ hit : ( state, amount ) => state - amount }, 100 ) const gameStore = Hover.compose({ score : scoreStore, character : Hover.compose({ health : healthStore }) }) gameStore.score.add( 2 ) gameStore.character.health.hit( 1 )

You can also pass zero or more translate functions after your compose definition, to automatically translate or map the state every time it gets updated.

These translate functions will receive a state argument, and must return the resulting state.

const activeTodoStore = Hover.compose(todoStore, todos => todos.filter( todo => todo.completed === false ) ) const completedTodoStore = Hover.compose(todoStore, todos => todos.filter( todo => todo.completed === true ) })

FAQ

Q: How does Hover handle asynchronous loading of data from an API?

There are three ways to achieve this. One way is to load the API outside of the store, and call actions to pass in the loading state, data and/or error as it arrives:

const store = new Hover({ loading : ( state, isLoading ) => ({ isLoading }), data : ( state, data ) => ({ data }), error : ( state, error ) => ({ error }) }) store.loading( true ) getDataFromAPI(params, (error, data) => { if (error) { return store.error(error) } store.data(data) })

Another way is to make API calls from inside your actions.

const store = new Hover({ load : ( state, params ) => { getDataFromAPI(params, (error, data) => store.done(error, data) ) return { isLoading : true , error : null , data : null } }, done : ( state, error, data ) => ( { isLoading : false , error, data } ) }) store.load(params)

Q: If Hover stores only have a single getter, how can I have something like getById?

If you have access to a list of items in the state, you can write code to search through the list. You could even have a function like this as a property of the store, before you export it, eg.

import Hover from 'hover' const initialState = [{ id : 1 , name : 'one' }, } const itemStore = new Hover({ add : ( list, item ) => list.concat(item) }, initialState) itemStore.getById = id => list.filter( item => item.id === id).pop() const items = itemStore() const item = itemStore.getById( 5 )

Versioning

Hover follows semver versioning. So you can be sure that the API won't change until the next major version.

Testing

Clone the GitHub repository, run npm install , and then run npm test to run the tests. Hover has 100% test coverage.

Contributing

Feel free to fork this repository on GitHub, make some changes, and make a Pull Request.

You can also create an issue if you find a bug or want to request a feature.

Any comments and questions are very much welcome as well.

Author

Jesse Skinner @JesseSkinner

License

MIT