hound - directory tree watcher for node.js

Cross platform directory tree watcher that works, even on Windows

The philosophy of hound is:

Be reliable, work on every platform

Be fast

Be simple

hound is designed to be very reliable, fast, and simple. There are no runtime dependencies outside of the standard node.js libraries. There is a development dependency on Jasmine, which is required to run the tests.

Installation

Install using npm:

npm install hound

Because hound has no runtime dependencies, it is also possible to download the library manually and require it directly.

Usage

hound = require ( 'hound' ) watcher = hound.watch( '/tmp' ) watcher = hound.watch( '/tmp/file.txt' ) watcher.on( 'create' , function ( file, stats ) { console .log(file + ' was created' ) }) watcher.on( 'change' , function ( file, stats ) { console .log(file + ' was changed' ) }) watcher.on( 'delete' , function ( file ) { console .log(file + ' was deleted' ) }) watcher.unwatch( '/tmp/another_file' ) watcher.clear()

Testing