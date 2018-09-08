The philosophy of hound is:
hound is designed to be very reliable, fast, and simple. There are no runtime dependencies outside of the standard node.js libraries. There is a development dependency on Jasmine, which is required to run the tests.
Install using npm:
npm install hound
Because hound has no runtime dependencies, it is also possible to download the library manually and require it directly.
hound = require('hound')
// Create a directory tree watcher.
watcher = hound.watch('/tmp')
// Create a file watcher.
watcher = hound.watch('/tmp/file.txt')
// Add callbacks for file and directory events. The change event only applies
// to files.
watcher.on('create', function(file, stats) {
console.log(file + ' was created')
})
watcher.on('change', function(file, stats) {
console.log(file + ' was changed')
})
watcher.on('delete', function(file) {
console.log(file + ' was deleted')
})
// Unwatch specific files or directories.
watcher.unwatch('/tmp/another_file')
// Unwatch all watched files and directories.
watcher.clear()
To run the tests, use
npm test. The tests work on actual directory trees that
are generated in the tmp directory.