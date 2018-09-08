openbase logo
hound

by Greg Hedin
1.0.5 (see all)

Cross platform directory tree watcher that works, even on Windows

Overview

Showing:

418

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hound - directory tree watcher for node.js

The philosophy of hound is:

  • Be reliable, work on every platform
  • Be fast
  • Be simple

hound is designed to be very reliable, fast, and simple. There are no runtime dependencies outside of the standard node.js libraries. There is a development dependency on Jasmine, which is required to run the tests.

Installation

Install using npm:

npm install hound

Because hound has no runtime dependencies, it is also possible to download the library manually and require it directly.

Usage

hound = require('hound')

// Create a directory tree watcher.
watcher = hound.watch('/tmp')

// Create a file watcher.
watcher = hound.watch('/tmp/file.txt')

// Add callbacks for file and directory events.  The change event only applies
// to files.
watcher.on('create', function(file, stats) {
  console.log(file + ' was created')
})
watcher.on('change', function(file, stats) {
  console.log(file + ' was changed')
})
watcher.on('delete', function(file) {
  console.log(file + ' was deleted')
})

// Unwatch specific files or directories.
watcher.unwatch('/tmp/another_file')

// Unwatch all watched files and directories.
watcher.clear()

Testing

To run the tests, use npm test. The tests work on actual directory trees that are generated in the tmp directory.

