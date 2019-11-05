A simple, accessible show-and-hide/accordion script.
Houdini progressively enhances your markup when it loads. You provide the content, and Houdini layers in the toggle buttons, ARIA attributes, and interactivity for you.
Compiled and production-ready code can be found in the
dist directory. The
src directory contains development code.
Houdini has two required files: JavaScript and CSS.
There are two versions of the Houdini JavaScript file: the standalone version, and one that comes preloaded with polyfills for
matches(),
closest(),
classList, and
CustomEvent(), which are only supported in newer browsers.
If you're including your own polyfills or don't want to enable this feature for older browsers, use the standalone version. Otherwise, use the version with polyfills.
Direct Download
You can download the files directly from GitHub.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/path/to/houdini.min.css">
<script src="path/to/houdini.polyfills.min.js"></script>
CDN
You can also use the jsDelivr CDN. I recommend linking to a specific version number or version range to prevent major updates from breaking your site. Houdini uses semantic versioning.
<!-- Always get the latest version -->
<!-- Not recommended for production sites! -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/houdini/dist/css/houdini.min.js">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/houdini/dist/js/houdini.polyfills.min.js"></script>
<!-- Get minor updates and patch fixes within a major version -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/houdini@10/dist/css/houdini.min.js">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/houdini@11/dist/js/houdini.polyfills.min.js"></script>
<!-- Get patch fixes within a minor version -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/houdini@10.0/dist/css/houdini.min.js">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/houdini@11.0/dist/js/houdini.polyfills.min.js"></script>
<!-- Get a specific version -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/houdini@10.0.0/dist/css/houdini.min.js">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/houdini@11.0.0/dist/js/houdini.polyfills.min.js"></script>
NPM
You can also use NPM (or your favorite package manager).
npm install houdinijs
div element and assign it a unique ID.
[data-houdini] attribute, but this could be a class or ID instead).
[data-houdini-button] attribute with the text you want for your button. Houdini will create the button and add any required ARIA attributes automatically when it loads.
<div data-houdini data-houdini-button="Show More" id="show-me">
<p>Now you see me, now you don't.</p>
</div>
Note: The ID can serve as the selector. However, if you'll be including multiple disclosures with the same options and settings, it's better to use a shared selector like a class or data attribute for all of them.
In the footer of your page, after the content, initialize Houdini by passing in the selector for your disclosure component(s). And that's it, you're done. Nice work!
<script>
var disclosure = new Houdini('[data-houdini]');
</script>
Here's a simple demo you can play with.
Houdini also supports accordion groups.
For semantic reasons, these should have a heading/content relationship. You can use heading elements, data lists, and more.
The heading should have a
[data-houdini-toggle] attribute, with a value equal to the ID of the content it toggles.
<h2 data-houdini-toggle="yo-ho-ho">Yo, ho ho!</h2>
<div data-houdini-group id="yo-ho-ho">Yo, ho ho and a bottle of rum!</div>
<h2 data-houdini-toggle="ahoy">Ahoy, there!</h2>
<div data-houdini-group id="ahoy">Ahoy there, matey!</div>
Initialize an accordion by passing in the
isAccordion option with a value of
true.
var accordion = new Houdini('[data-houdini-group]', {
isAccordion: true
});
If opening one accordion section should close any others in the group that are open, also include the
collapseOthers option, with a value of
true.
It's recommended that you give each group a unique selector if using this option.
var accordion = new Houdini('[data-houdini-group="pirates"]', {
isAccordion: true,
collapseOthers: true
});
Houdini includes smart defaults and works right out of the box. But if you want to customize things, it also has a robust API that provides multiple ways for you to adjust the default options and settings.
If you want specific disclosures or accordions to be expanded by default, add the
.is-expanded class to your markup.
Expanded Disclosure
<div data-houdini class="is-expanded" id="show-me">
<p>Now you see me, now you don't.</p>
</div>
Expanded Accordion
<h2 data-houdini-toggle="yo-ho-ho">Yo, ho ho!</h2>
<div data-houdini-group class="is-expanded" id="yo-ho-ho">Yo, ho ho and a bottle of rum!</div>
<h2 data-houdini-toggle="ahoy">Ahoy, there!</h2>
<div data-houdini-group id="ahoy">Ahoy there, matey!</div>
To expand all items by default, pass in the
expanded option with a value of
true.
// Disclosure expanded by default
var disclosure = new Houdini('[data-houdini]', {
expanded: true
});
// Accordions expanded by default
var accordion = new Houdini('[data-houdini-group]', {
isAccordion: true,
expanded: true
});
If you want to add extra information to your button for screen reader users, include the
[data-houdini-label] attribute. This will add an
aria-label to the button.
<div data-houdini data-houdini-button="Show More" data-houdini-label="Show more about pirates" id="show-me">
<p>Now you see me, now you don't.</p>
</div>
If you want to have more control over the toggle buttons, you can include your own instead.
Make sure your button has a
[data-houdini-toggle] attribute with a value that matches the ID of the content it's supposed to toggle. You should also add the
[hidden] attribute to hide the button until the script loads (Houdini will make it visible automatically).
<button data-houdini-toggle="show-me-too" aria-label="Show more about pirates, too" hidden>
Show me, too
</button>
Note: You DO NOT need to include the
[data-houdini-button] or
[data-houdini-label] attributes, since you're creating your own button and can add that content directly.
You can override the default settings by passing in user options as a second argument when instantiating.
var disclosure = new Houdini('[data-houdini]', {
// Content
contentClass: 'houdini',
expanded: false,
expandedClass: 'is-expanded',
// Toggle Buttons
btnAfter: false, // If true, load toggle button after the content
btnClass: 'houdini-toggle', // The class to add to toggle buttons
btnAttribute: 'data-houdini-toggle', // The data attribute to use for toggle buttons
btnTextAttribute: 'data-houdini-button', // The data attribute for the button text
btnLabelAttribute: 'data-houdini-label', // The data attribute for aria-label text
btnPreexisting: 'data-houdini-button-preexisting', // The data attribute added to pre-existing buttons
// Accordion
isAccordion: false, // If true, treat as an accordion
collapseOthers: false, // If true, only allow on open piece of content at a time
headingClass: 'houdini-heading', // The class to add to the heading element
// Icons
icon: -1, // If true, include an expand/collapse icon
iconClass: 'houdini-toggle-icon', // The class to use for the expand/collapse icon
iconAttribute: 'data-houdini-icon', // The data attribute to use for the expand/collapse icon
iconShow: '+', // The icon to expand an accordion
iconHide: '–', // The icon to collapse an accordion
// Custom Events
emitEvents: true // If true, emit custom events
});
Houdini emits five custom events:
houdiniExpand is emitted on a content element after it's expanded.
houdiniCollapse is emitted on a content element after it's collapsed.
houdiniInitialize is emitted on the
document when the script is initialized, but before the DOM is setup.
houdiniSetup is emitted on the
document after the DOM is setup.
houdiniDestroy is emitted on the
document after an initialization is destroyed.
On the
houdiniExpand and
houdiniCollapse event, the
event.detail object includes the content and button. For the
houdiniInitialize,
houdiniSetup, and
houdiniDestroy event, it includes the
settings object.
All five events bubble, and can be captured with event delegation.
// Log scroll events
var logHoudiniEvent = function (event) {
// The event type
console.log('type:', event.type);
// The content being expanded or collapsed
console.log('content:', event.detail.content);
// The button for the content
console.log('button:', event.detail.button);
};
// Listen for scroll events
document.addEventListener('houdiniExpand', logHoudiniEvent, false);
document.addEventListener('houdiniCollapse', logHoudiniEvent, false);
You can also call Houdini's methods in your own scripts.
Toggle the visibility of a content area. Accepts an element or selector string as an argument. Can be the toggle or content.
var disclosure = new Houdini();
// Selector string
disclosure.toggle('#yo-ho-ho');
// Content element
var content = document.querySelector('#yo-ho-ho');
disclosure.toggle(content);
// Button element
var btn = document.querySelector('[data-houdini-toggle="yo-ho-ho"]');
disclosure.toggle(btn);
Expand a content area. Accepts an element or selector string as an argument. Can be the toggle or content.
var disclosure = new Houdini();
// Selector string
disclosure.expand('#yo-ho-ho');
// Content element
var content = document.querySelector('#yo-ho-ho');
disclosure.expand(content);
// Button element
var btn = document.querySelector('[data-houdini-toggle="yo-ho-ho"]');
disclosure.expand(btn);
Collapse a content area. Accepts an element or selector string as an argument. Can be the toggle or content.
var disclosure = new Houdini();
// Selector string
disclosure.collapse('#yo-ho-ho');
// Content element
var content = document.querySelector('#yo-ho-ho');
disclosure.collapse(content);
// Button element
var btn = document.querySelector('[data-houdini-toggle="yo-ho-ho"]');
disclosure.collapse(btn);
Adds the required markup to the DOM. This runs automatically when you initialize Houdini, but if you add new elements to the DOM later, you should run it again.
var disclosure = new Houdini('[data-houdini]');
// Some time later...
disclosure.setup();
Destroy an instantiation of Houdini and restore the markup to its original state.
var disclosure = new Houdini('[data-houdini]');
// Some time later...
disclosure.destroy();
Based on feedback from accessibility experts, Houdini no longer supports changing button text or using the same text for all buttons.
[data-houdini-button] attribute or a
button element with a
[data-houdini-toggle] attribute that matches the content ID.
btnShow and
btnHide options no longer exist.
The entire markup and initialization process has changed in Houdini 10. To migrate:
.active to
.is-expanded for content you want expanded by default.
new Houdini() instead of
houdini.init().
Major kudos to Scott O'Hara for walking me through the nuances of accordion accessibility and giving me tons of feedback along the way.
Houdini works in all modern browsers, and IE 9 and above.
Houdini is built with modern JavaScript APIs, and uses progressive enhancement. If the JavaScript file fails to load, or if your site is viewed on older and less capable browsers, all of your content will be displayed as-is.
Support back to IE9 requires polyfills for
matches(),
closest(),
classList, and
CustomEvent(). Without them, support starts with Edge.
Use the included polyfills version of Houdini, or include your own.
The code is available under the MIT License.