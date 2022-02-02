If you are interested in helping out, the contributing guide should provide some guidance. If you need something more specific, feel free to reach out to @AlecAivazis on the Svelte discord. There's lots to do regardless of how deep you want to dive 🙂
At its core, houdini seeks to enable a high quality developer experience without compromising bundle size. Like Svelte, houdini shifts what is traditionally handled by a bloated runtime into a compile step that allows for the generation of an incredibly lean GraphQL abstraction for your application.
A demo can be found in the example directory.
Please note that the examples in that directory and this readme showcase the typescript definitions generated by the compiler. While it is highly recommended, Typescript is NOT required in order to use houdini.
houdini is available on npm.
yarn add -D houdini houdini-preprocess
# or
npm install --save-dev houdini houdini-preprocess
Adding houdini to an existing project can easily be done with the provided command-line tool. If you don't already have an existing app, visit this link for help setting one up. Once you have a project and want to add houdini, execute the following command which will create a few necessary files, as well as pull down a json representation of your API's schema.
npx houdini init
This will send a request to your API to download your schema definition. If you need headers to authenticate this request, you can pass them in with the
--pull-headerflag (abbreviated
-ph). For example,
npx houdini init -ph Authorization="Bearer MyToken". You will also need to provide the same flag to
generatewhen using the
--pull-schemaflag.
Finally, follow the steps appropriate for your framework.
We need to define an alias so that your codebase can import the generated runtime. Add the following
values to
svelte.config.js:
import houdini from 'houdini-preprocess'
{
preprocess: [houdini()],
kit: {
vite: {
resolve: {
alias: {
$houdini: path.resolve('.', '$houdini')
}
},
server: {
fs: {
allow: ['.'],
},
},
}
}
}
And finally, we need to configure our application to use the generated network layer. To do
this, add the following block of code to
src/routes/__layout.svelte:
<script context="module">
import env from '../environment';
import { setEnvironment } from '$houdini';
setEnvironment(env);
</script>
You might need to generate your runtime in order to fix typescript errors.
Note: If you are building your application with
adapter-static (or any other adapter that turns
your application into a static site), you will need to set the
static value in your config file to
true.
You'll need to add the preprocessor to both your client and your server configuration:
import houdini from 'houdini-preprocess'
// add to both server and client configurations
{
plugins: [
svelte({
preprocess: [houdini()],
}),
]
}
With that in place, the only thing left to configure your Sapper application is to connect your client and server to the generate network layer:
// in both src/client.js and src/server.js
import { setEnvironment } from '$houdini'
import env from './environment'
setEnvironment(env)
If you are working on an application that isn't using SvelteKit or Sapper, you have to configure the
compiler and preprocessor to generate the correct logic by setting the
framework field in your
config file to
"svelte".
Please keep in mind that returning the response from a query, you should not rely on
this.redirect to handle the
redirect as it will update your browsers
location attribute, causing a hard transition to that url. Instead, you should
use
this.error to return an error and handle the redirect in a way that's appropriate for your application.
The compiler is responsible for a number of things, ranging from generating the actual runtime
to creating types for your documents. Running the compiler can be done with npx or via a script
in
package.json and needs to be run every time a GraphQL document in your source code changes:
npx houdini generate
The generated runtime can be accessed by importing
$houdini anywhere in your application.
If you have updated your schema on the server, you can pull down the most recent schema before generating your runtime by using
--pull-schema or
-p:
npx houdini generate --pull-schema
All configuration for your houdini application is defined in a single file that is imported by both the runtime and the
command-line tool. Because of this, you must make sure that any imports and logic are resolvable in both environments.
This means that if you rely on
process.env or other node-specifics you will have to use a
plugin to replace the expression with something that can run in the browser.
Grabbing data from your API is done with the
query function:
<script lang="ts">
import { query, graphql, AllItems } from '$houdini'
// load the items
const { data } = query<AllItems>(graphql`
query AllItems {
items {
id
text
}
}
`)
</script>
{#each $data.items as item}
<div>{item.text}</div>
{/each}
At the moment, query variables are declared as a function in the module context of your component.
This function must be named after your query and in a sapper application, it takes the same arguments
that are passed to the
preload function described in the Sapper
documentation. In a SvelteKit project, this function takes the same arguments passed to the
load function
described in the SvelteKit docs. Regardless of the framework, you can return
the value from
this.error and
this.redirect in order to change the behavior of the response. Here is a
modified example from the demo:
// src/routes/[filter].svelte
<script lang="ts">
import { query, graphql, AllItems } from '$houdini'
// load the items
const { data } = query<AllItems>(graphql`
query AllItems($completed: Boolean) {
items(completed: $completed) {
id
text
}
}
`)
</script>
<script context="module" lang="ts">
// This is the function for the AllItems query.
// Query variable functions must be named <QueryName>Variables.
export function AllItemsVariables(page): AllItems$input {
// make sure we recognize the value
if (!['active', 'completed'].includes(page.params.filter)) {
return this.error(400, "filter must be one of 'active' or 'completed'")
}
return {
completed: page.params.filter === 'completed',
}
}
</script>
{#each $data.items as item}
<div>{item.text}</div>
{/each}
The methods used for tracking the loading state of your queries changes depending
on the context of your component. For queries that live in routes (ie, in
/src/routes/...), the actual query happens in a
load function as described
in What about load?. Because of this, the best way to track
if your query is loading is to use the
navigating store exported from
$app/stores:
// src/routes/index.svelte
<script>
import { query } from '$houdini'
import { navigating } from '$app/stores'
const { data } = query(...)
</script>
{#if $navigating}
loading...
{:else}
data is loaded!
{/if}
However, since queries inside of non-route components (ie, ones that are not defined in
/src/routes/...)
do not get hoisted to a
load function, the recommended practice to is use the store returned from
the result of query:
// src/components/MyComponent.svelte
<script>
import { query } from '$houdini'
const { data, loading } = query(...)
</script>
{#if $loading}
loading...
{:else}
data is loaded!
{/if}
Sometimes you will need to add additional logic to a component's query. For example, you might want to check if the current session is valid before a query is sent to the server. In order to support this, houdini will look for hook functions defined in the module context which can be used to perform any logic you need.
beforeLoad
Called before Houdini executes load queries against the server. You can expect the same
arguments as SvelteKit's
load hook.
If you return a value from this function, it will be passed as props to your component.
<script context="module">
// It has access to the same arguments and this.error this.redirect as the variable functions
export function beforeLoad({page, session}){
if(!session.authenticated){
return this.redirect(302, '/login')
}
return {
message: "There are this many items"
}
}
</script>
<script>
import { query, graphql } from '$houdini'
export let message
// load the items
const { data } = query(graphql`
query AllItems {
items {
id
}
}
`)
</script>
{message}: {$data.items.length}
afterLoad
Called after Houdini executes load queries against the server. You can expect the same
arguments as SvelteKit's
load hook, plus an additional
data property referencing query result data.
If you return a value from this function, it will be passed as props to your component.
<script context="module">
export function MyProfileVariables({ page: { params: { id } } }) {
return { id }
}
export function afterLoad({ data }){
if(!data.MyProfile){
return this.error(404)
}
}
</script>
<script>
import { query, graphql } from '$houdini'
// load the items
const { data } = query(graphql`
query MyProfile {
profile(id) {
name
}
}
`)
</script>
Hello I'm {$data.profile.name}
Refetching data is done with the
refetch function provided from the result of a query:
<script lang="ts">
import { query, graphql, AllItems } from '$houdini'
// load the items
const { refetch } = query<AllItems>(graphql`
query AllItems($completed: Boolean) {
items(completed: $completed) {
id
text
}
}
`)
let completed = true
$: refetch({ completed })
</script>
<input type=checkbox bind:checked={completed}>
By default, houdini will only try to load queries against its local cache when you indicate it is safe to do so.
This can be done with the
@cache directive:
query AllItems @cache(policy: CacheOrNetwork) {
items {
id
text
}
}
There are 3 different policies that can be specified:
Houdini will retain a query's data for a configurable number of queries (default 10).
For a concrete example, consider an example app that has 3 routes. If you load one of the
routes and then click between the other two 5 times, the first route's data will still be
resolvable (and the counter will reset if you visit it).
If you then toggle between the other routes 10 times and then try to load the first
route, a network request will be sent. This number is configurable with the
cacheBufferSize value in your config file:
// houdini.config.js
export default {
// ...
cacheBufferSize: 5,
}
As previously mentioned, the default cache policy is
CacheOrNetwork. This can be changed
by setting the
defaultCachePolicy config value:
// houdini.config.js
import { CachePolicy } from '$houdini'
export default {
// ...
// note: if you are upgrading from a previous version of houdini, you might
// have to generate your runtime for this type to be defined.
defaultCachePolicy: CachePolicy.NetworkOnly,
}
load?
Don't worry - that's where the preprocessor comes in. One of its responsibilities is moving the actual
fetch into a
load. You can think of the block at the top of this section as equivalent to:
<script context="module">
export async function load() {
return {
_data: await this.fetch({
text: `
query AllItems {
items {
id
text
}
}
`
}),
}
}
</script>
<script>
export let _data
const data = readable(_data, ...)
</script>
{#each $data.items as item}
<div>{item.text}</div>
{/each}
Your components will want to make assumptions about which attributes are
available in your queries. To support this, Houdini uses GraphQL fragments embedded
within your component. Take, for example, a
UserAvatar component that requires
the
profilePicture field of a
User:
// components/UserAvatar.svelte
<script lang="ts">
import { fragment, graphql, UserAvatar } from '$houdini'
// the reference will get passed as a prop
export let user: UserAvatar
const data = fragment(graphql`
fragment UserAvatar on User {
profilePicture
}
`, user)
</script>
<img src={$data.profilePicture} />
This component can be rendered anywhere we want to query for a user, with a guarantee that all necessary data has been asked for:
// src/routes/users.svelte
<script>
import { query, graphql, AllUsers } from '$houdini'
import { UserAvatar } from 'components'
const { data } = query<AllUsers>(graphql`
query AllUsers {
users {
id
...UserAvatar
}
}
`)
</script>
{#each $data.users as user}
<UserAvatar user={user} />
{/each}
It's worth mentioning explicitly that a component can rely on multiple fragments at the same time so long as the fragment names are unique and prop names are different.
In some situations it's necessary to configure the documents inside of a fragment. For example,
you might want to extend the
UserAvatar component to allow for different sized profile pictures.
To support this, houdini provides two directives
@arguments and
@with which declare arguments
for a fragment and provide values, respectively.
Default values can be provided to fragment arguments with the
default key:
fragment UserAvatar on User @arguments(width: {type:"Int", default: 50}) {
profilePicture(width: $width)
}
In order to mark an argument as required, pass the type with a
! at the end.
If no value is provided, an error will be thrown when generating your runtime.
fragment UserAvatar on User @arguments(width: {type:"Int!"}) {
profilePicture(width: $width)
}
Providing values for fragments is done with the
@with decorator:
query AllUsers {
users {
...UserAvatar @with(width: 100)
}
}
Keep in mind, if you are using fragment variables inside of a field flagged for list operations, you'll have to pass a value for the variable when performing the operation
Mutations are defined in your component like the rest of the documents but instead of triggering a network request when called, you get a function which can be invoked to execute the mutation. Here's another modified example from the demo:
<script lang="ts">
import { mutation, graphql, UncheckItem } from '$houdini'
let itemID: string
const uncheckItem = mutation<UncheckItem>(graphql`
mutation UncheckItem($id: ID!) {
uncheckItem(item: $id) {
item {
id
completed
}
}
}
`)
</script>
<button on:click={() => uncheckItem({ id: itemID })}>
Uncheck Item
</button>
Note: mutations usually do best when combined with at least one fragment grabbing the information needed for the mutation (for an example of this pattern, see below.)
When a mutation is responsible for updating fields of entities, houdini
should take care of the details for you as long as you request the updated data alongside the
record's id. Take for example, an
TodoItemRow component:
<script lang="ts">
import { fragment, mutation, graphql, TodoItemRow } from '$houdini'
export let item: TodoItemRow
// the resulting store will stay up to date whenever `checkItem`
// is triggered
const data = fragment(
graphql`
fragment TodoItemRow on TodoItem {
id
text
completed
}
`,
item
)
const checkItem = mutation<CompleteItem>(graphql`
mutation CompleteItem($id: ID!) {
checkItem(item: $id) {
item {
id
completed
}
}
}
`)
</script>
<li class:completed={$data.completed}>
<input
name={$data.text}
class="toggle"
type="checkbox"
checked={$data.completed}
on:click={handleClick}
/>
<label for={$data.text}>{$data.text}</label>
<button class="destroy" on:click={() => deleteItem({ id: $data.id })} />
</li>
Adding and removing records from a list is done by mixing together a few different generated fragments
and directives. In order to tell the compiler which lists are targets for these operations, you have to
mark them with the
@list directive and provide a unique name:
query AllItems {
items @list(name: "All_Items") {
id
}
}
It's recommended to name these lists with a different casing convention than the rest of your application to distinguish the generated fragments from those in your codebase.
With this field tagged, any mutation that returns an
Item can be used to insert items in this list:
mutation NewItem($input: AddItemInput!) {
addItem(input: $input) {
...All_Items_insert
}
}
Any mutation that returns an
Item can also be used to remove an item from the list:
mutation RemoveItem($input: RemoveItemInput!) {
removeItem(input: $input) {
...All_Items_remove
}
}
Sometimes it can be tedious to remove a record from every single list that mentions it. For these situations, Houdini provides a directive that can be used to mark a field in the mutation response holding the ID of a record to delete from all lists.
mutation DeleteItem($id: ID!) {
deleteItem(id: $id) {
itemID @Item_delete
}
}
Sometimes you only want to add or remove a record from a list when an argument has a particular value.
For example, in a todo list you might only want to add the result to the list if there is no filter being
applied. To support this, houdini provides the
@when and
@when_not directives:
mutation NewItem($input: AddItemInput!) {
addItem(input: $input) {
...All_Items_insert @when_not(completed: true)
}
}
Subscriptions in houdini are handled with the
subscription function exported by your runtime. This function
takes a tagged document, and returns a store with the most recent value returned by the server. Keep in mind
that houdini will keep the cache (and any subscribing components) up to date as new data is encountered.
It's worth mentioning that you can use the same fragments described in the mutation section in order to update houdini's cache with the response from a subscription.
Here is an example of a simple subscription from the example application included in this repo:
<script lang="ts">
import {
fragment,
mutation,
graphql,
subscription,
ItemEntry_item,
} from '$houdini'
// the reference we're passed from our parents
export let item: ItemEntry_item
// get the information we need about the item
const data = fragment(/* ... */)
// since we're just using subscriptions to stay up to date, we don't care about the return value
subscription(
graphql`
subscription ItemUpdate($id: ID!) {
itemUpdate(id: $id) {
item {
id
completed
text
}
}
}
`,
{
id: $data.id,
}
)
</script>
<li class:completed={$data.completed}>
<div class="view">
<input
name={$data.text}
class="toggle"
type="checkbox"
checked={$data.completed}
on:click={handleClick}
/>
<label for={$data.text}>{$data.text}</label>
<button class="destroy" on:click={() => deleteItem({ id: $data.id })} />
</div>
</li>
Houdini can work with any websocket client as long as you can provide an object that satisfies
the
SubscriptionHandler interface as the second argument to the Environment's constructor. Keep in mind
that WebSocket connections only exist between the browser and your API, therefor you must remember to
pass
null when configuring your environment on the rendering server.
graphql-ws
If your API supports the
graphql-ws protocol, you can create a
client and pass it directly:
// environment.ts
import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws'
import { browser } from '$app/env'
// in sapper, this would be something like `(process as any).browser`
let socketClient = browser
? new createClient({
url: 'ws://api.url',
})
: null
export default new Environment(fetchQuery, socketClient)
subscriptions-transport-ws
If you are using the deprecated
subscriptions-transport-ws library and associated protocol,
you will have to slightly modify the above block:
// environment.ts
import { SubscriptionClient } from 'subscriptions-transport-ws'
import { browser } from '$app/env'
let socketClient: SubscriptionHandler | null = null
if (browser) {
// instantiate the transport client
const client = new SubscriptionClient('ws://api.url', {
reconnect: true,
})
// wrap the client in something houdini can use
socketClient = {
subscribe(payload, handlers) {
// send the request
const { unsubscribe } = client.request(payload).subscribe(handlers)
// return the function to unsubscribe
return unsubscribe
},
}
}
export default new Environment(fetchQuery, socketClient)
It's often the case that you want to avoid querying an entire list from your API in order
to minimize the amount of data transfers over the network. To support this, GraphQL APIs will
"paginate" a field, allowing users to query a slice of the list. The strategy used to access
slices of a list fall into two categories. Offset-based pagination relies
offset and
limit
arguments and mimics the mechanisms provided by most database engines. Cursor-based pagination
is a bi-directional strategy that relies on
first/
after or
last/
before arguments and
is designed to handle modern pagination features such a infinite scrolling.
Regardless of the strategy used, houdini follows a simple pattern: wrap your document in a
"paginated" function (ie,
paginatedQuery or
paginatedFragment), mark the field with
@paginate, and provide the "page size" via the
first,
last or
limit arguments to the field.
paginatedQuery and
paginatedFragment behave identically: they return a
data field containing
a svelte store with your full dataset, functions you can call to load the next or previous
page, as well as a readable store with a boolean loading state. For example, a field
supporting offset-based pagination would look something like:
const { data, loadNextPage, loading } = paginatedQuery(graphql`
query UserList {
friends(limit: 10) @paginate {
id
}
}
`)
and a field that supports cursor-based pagination starting at the end of the list would look something like:
const { data, loadPreviousPage } = paginatedQuery(graphql`
query UserList {
friends(last: 10) @paginate {
edges {
node {
id
}
}
}
}
`)
If you are paginating a field with a cursor-based strategy (forward or backwards), the current page
info can be looked up with the
pageInfo store returned from the paginated function:
<script>
const { data, loadNextPage, pageInfo } = paginatedQuery(graphql`
query UserList {
friends(first: 10) @paginate {
edges {
node {
id
}
}
}
}
`)
</script>
{#if $pageInfo.hasNextPage}
<button onClick={() => loadNextPage()}> load more </button>
{/if}
paginatedFragment functions very similarly to
paginatedQuery with a few caveats.
Consider the following:
const { loadNextPage, data, pageInfo } = paginatedFragment(graphql`
fragment UserWithFriends on User {
friends(first: 10) @paginate {
edges {
node {
id
}
}
}
}
`)
In order to look up the next page for the user's friend. We need a way to query the specific user
that this fragment has been spread into. In order to pull this off, houdini relies on the generic
Node
interface and corresponding query:
interface Node {
id: ID!
}
type Query {
node(id: ID!): Node
}
In short, this means that any paginated fragment must be of a type that implements the Node interface
(so it can be looked up in the api). You can read more information about the
Node interface in
this section of the graphql community website.
This is only a requirement for paginated fragments. If your application only uses paginated queries,
you do not need to implement the Node interface and resolver.
A paginated field can be marked as a potential target for a mutation operation by passing
a
name argument to the
@paginate directive:
const { loadNextPage, data, pageInfo } = paginatedFragment(graphql`
fragment UserWithFriends on User {
friends(first: 10) @paginate(name: "User_Friends") {
edges {
node {
id
}
}
}
}
`)
Configuring your runtime to handle custom scalars is done under the
scalars key in your config:
// houdini.config.js
export default {
// ...
scalars: {
// the name of the scalar we are configuring
DateTime: {
// the corresponding typescript type
type: 'Date',
// turn the api's response into that type
unmarshal(val) {
return new Date(val)
},
// turn the value into something the API can use
marshal(date) {
return date.getTime()
},
},
},
}
houdini defers to SvelteKit's sessions for authentication. Assuming that the session has been populated somehow, you can access it through the second argument in the environment definition:
//src/environment.ts
import { Environment } from '$houdini'
// this function can take a second argument that will contain the session
// data during a request or mutation
export default new Environment(async function ({ text, variables = {} }, session) {
const result = await this.fetch('http://localhost:4000', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
'Authorization': session.token ? `Bearer ${session.token}` : null,
},
body: JSON.stringify({
query: text,
variables,
}),
})
// parse the result as json
return await result.json()
})
Sometimes you want to confine an API to only fire a set of pre-defined queries. This can be useful to not only reduce the amount of information transferred over the write but also act as a list of approved queries, providing additional security. Regardless of your motivation, the approach involves associating a known string with a particular query and sending that string to the server instead of the full query body. To support this, houdini passes a queries hash to the fetch function for you to use.
An approach to Persisted Queries, popularized by Apollo, is known as Automatic Persisted Queries. This involves first sending a queries hash and if its unrecognized, sending the full query string. This might look something like:
/// src/environment.ts
// This sends the actual fetch request to the server
async function sendFetch({ text, variables, hash }) {
const result = await this.fetch('localhost:4000/graphql', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
body: JSON.stringify({
query: text ? text : undefined,
variables,
extensions: {
persistedQuery: {
version: 1,
sha256Hash: hash,
},
},
}),
})
return result.json();
}
export default new Environment(async function({ text, variables = {}, hash }){
// first send the request without the text, only the hash
const response = await sendFetch.call(this, { variables, hash, text: null })
// if there were no errors, we're good to go
if (!response.errors) {
return response
}
// there were errors, send the hash and the query to associate the two for
// future requests
return await sendFetch.call(this, { variables, hash, text })
})
If you don't want the flexibility of Automatic Persisted Queries, you will need
a fixed association of hash to query for every document that your client will send.
To support this, you can pass the
--persist-output flag to the
generate command
and provide a path to save the map:
npx houdini generate --persist-output ./path/to/persisted-queries.json
# or
npx houdini generate -po ./path/to/persisted-queries.json
Once this map has been created, you will have to make it available to your server.
Now, instead of sending the full operation text with every request, you can now simply pass the hash under whatever field name you prefer:
/// src/environment.ts
export default new Environment(async function({ text, variables = {}, hash }){
const result = await this.fetch('http://localhost:4000', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
body: JSON.stringify({
doc_id: hash,
variables,
}),
})
// parse the result as json
return await result.json()
})
graphql tagged string changes