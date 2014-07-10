Basic usage

Just write this in your main file (or in the repl):

require ( 'hotswap' );

And then add this line to modules you want to be reloaded (it tells node-hotswap to watch this file):

module .change_code = 1 ;

Now if you change your modules, they will be reloaded automatically.

Demo (you have to wait more than 1 second between writings - it's file system limitations):

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var hotswap = require ( 'hotswap' ); fs.writeFileSync( "hotswap-test.js" , "module.exports.version = 0; module.change_code = true;" ); var test = require ( './hotswap-test' ) console .log(test); hotswap.on( 'swap' , function ( ) { console .log(test); }); setTimeout( function ( ) { fs.writeFile( "hotswap-test.js" , "module.exports.version = 1; module.change_code = true;" ) }, 1000 ); setTimeout( function ( ) { fs.writeFile( "hotswap-test.js" , "module.exports.hi_there = function(){}; module.change_code = true;" ) }, 2000 ); setTimeout( function ( ) { fs.writeFile( "hotswap-test.js" , "module.exports = {wow: 'thats working'}; module.change_code = true;" ) }, 3000 );

What does it do?

This module overrides default functions in require.extension and do some magic there. It remembers all references to exports objects of modules with function module.change_code defined. When module is changed, contents of it's old exports object is replaced with contents of the new one.

var m = require ( 'hot-swapping-module' ); var m.func = require ( 'hot-swapping-module' ).func;

Events

require('hotswap') returns an EventEmitter that emits the following events:

change - when one of the watched modules has changed

- when one of the watched modules has changed swap - after successful replacing an old module with a new version

- after successful replacing an old module with a new version error - if there was a filesystem error or something like that

Local variables

When old module is replaced by the new one, local variables of the old module will be lost. If you want to save them, you can use module.change_code .

If module.change_code is defined as a function it will be called before module is reloaded. So you can write up something like that:

module .cache = {} module .change_code = function ( oldmod, newmod, exports_object ) { newmod.cache = oldmod.cache; }

Configuration

You can configure node-hotswap using configure function.

require ( 'hotswap' ).configure({ extensions : { '.js' : [ 'js' , 'jsx' ], '.coffee' : 'coffee' }, watch : true , autoreload : true , });

Todo

I should really write up some good documentation and examples here -_-