A teeny tiny keyboard shortcuts library

Usage

const hotshot = new Hotshot({ waitForInputTime : 500 , seqs : [{ keyCodes : [ 71 , 83 ], callback : () => console .log( 'TRIGGER' , 'G S' ) }, { keyCodes : [ 71 , 83 , 80 ], callback : () => console .log( 'TRIGGER' , 'G S P' ) }, { keyCodes : [ 91 , 13 , 71 , 83 , 80 ], callback : () => console .log( 'TRIGGER' , 'COMMAND ENTER G S P' ) }, { keyCodes : [ 38 , 38 , 40 , 40 , 37 , 39 , 37 , 39 , 66 , 65 ], callback : () => console .log( 'TRIGGER' , '↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A' ) }], combos : [{ keyCodes : [ 91 , 66 ], callback : () => console .log( 'TRIGGER' , 'COMMAND+B' ) }] }); hotshot.bindSeq([ 65 , 66 , 71 ], () => console .log( 'TRIGGER' , 'A B G' )); hotshot.bindCombo([ 91 , 65 ], () => console .log( 'TRIGGER' , 'COMMAND+A' ));

Development

Make sure you have the dev deps installed: yarn i Run yarn run setup-hooks to setup a pre-push hook that asks you to test before you push Make your changes in src/ and run yarn run build to build to build/ Run yarn test and make sure all tests still pass

Run yarn run watch to watch for changes in src/Hotshot.js . Run yarn run serve-test to serve the manual test file on localhost:9000/demo.html

Quickly Finding Keycodes

The bindings object works with key codes instead of actual letters for performance reasons. Want to quickly find the key codes you need for your shortcut? Use this jsbin.

Why not use an existing library like Mousetrap ?

Mousetrap: