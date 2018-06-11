const hotshot = new Hotshot({
//number of milliseconds we wait for user input before the callback is triggered
//this is only done if there is also a shortcut with more chars available
//e.g. if the user pressed gs and gsp is available then we wait
//otherwise we trigger the callback right away
waitForInputTime: 500,
seqs: [{
keyCodes: [71, 83],
callback: () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'G S')
}, {
keyCodes: [71, 83, 80],
callback: () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'G S P')
}, {
keyCodes: [91, 13, 71, 83, 80],
callback: () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'COMMAND ENTER G S P')
}, {
keyCodes: [38, 38, 40, 40, 37, 39, 37, 39, 66, 65],
callback: () => console.log('TRIGGER', '↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A')
}],
combos: [{
keyCodes: [91, 66],
callback: () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'COMMAND+B')
}]
});
hotshot.bindSeq([65, 66, 71], () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'A B G'));
hotshot.bindCombo([91, 65], () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'COMMAND+A'));
yarn i
yarn run setup-hooks to setup a pre-push hook that asks you to test before you push
src/ and run
yarn run build to build to
build/
yarn test and make sure all tests still pass
Run
yarn run watchto watch for changes in
src/Hotshot.js. Run
yarn run serve-testto serve the manual test file on
localhost:9000/demo.html
The bindings object works with key codes instead of actual letters for performance reasons. Want to quickly find the key codes you need for your shortcut? Use this jsbin.
Mousetrap?
Mousetrap:
Hotshot we went with just using key codes for performance gain.