hotshot

by Shopify
1.0.5 (see all)

A teeny tiny keyboard shortcuts library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

515

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Hotshot.js

Usage

Usage

const hotshot = new Hotshot({
  //number of milliseconds we wait for user input before the callback is triggered
  //this is only done if there is also a shortcut with more chars available
  //e.g. if the user pressed gs and gsp is available then we wait
  //otherwise we trigger the callback right away
  waitForInputTime: 500, 
  seqs: [{
    keyCodes: [71, 83],
    callback: () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'G S')
  }, {
    keyCodes: [71, 83, 80],
    callback: () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'G S P')
  }, {
    keyCodes: [91, 13, 71, 83, 80],
    callback: () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'COMMAND ENTER G S P')
  }, {
    keyCodes: [38, 38, 40, 40, 37, 39, 37, 39, 66, 65],
    callback: () => console.log('TRIGGER', '↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A')
  }],
  combos: [{
    keyCodes: [91, 66],
    callback: () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'COMMAND+B')
  }]
});

hotshot.bindSeq([65, 66, 71], () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'A B G'));
hotshot.bindCombo([91, 65], () => console.log('TRIGGER', 'COMMAND+A'));

Development

  1. Make sure you have the dev deps installed: yarn i
  2. Run yarn run setup-hooks to setup a pre-push hook that asks you to test before you push
  3. Make your changes in src/ and run yarn run build to build to build/
  4. Run yarn test and make sure all tests still pass

Run yarn run watch to watch for changes in src/Hotshot.js. Run yarn run serve-test to serve the manual test file on localhost:9000/demo.html

Quickly Finding Keycodes

The bindings object works with key codes instead of actual letters for performance reasons. Want to quickly find the key codes you need for your shortcut? Use this jsbin.

Why not use an existing library like Mousetrap?

Mousetrap:

  • Does not currently support a combination of two and three letter sequences (details)
  • Supports IE 6+ which we don't really need. We support IE 11+ at the moment.
  • Spends extra time and code on string character to key code conversion. With Hotshot we went with just using key codes for performance gain.

