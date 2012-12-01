Hotnode

Hotnode is a package that allows you to automatically reload your code by just saving the source in your editor.

Feature Overview

Automatically reloads your node.js code on file change

Watches .js files in the current directory and its subdirectories

Installation

The following versions are required for Hotnode:

Node.js >= 0.2.2

npm >= 0.1.25

To see growl messages as soon as your node.js process has been restarted, you will need http://growl.info/extras.php#growlnotify, a command-line based tool for growl.

For notifications on Ubuntu / Gnome, you need libnotify:

sudo apt- get install libnotify-bin

Install it simply via npm:

npm install hotnode

Instructions

Instead of starting your app directly with node app.js Launch it with hotnode app.js

Hotcoffee

Hotnode also includes an executable called hotcoffee which automatically runs the given file with the coffee command and watches all CoffeeScript files in the directory.

License

Copyright (c) 2010 [http://www.filshmedia.net](FILSH Media GmbH), released under the MIT license