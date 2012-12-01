Hotnode is a package that allows you to automatically reload your code by just saving the source in your editor.
The following versions are required for Hotnode:
To see growl messages as soon as your node.js process has been restarted, you will need http://growl.info/extras.php#growlnotify, a command-line based tool for growl.
For notifications on Ubuntu / Gnome, you need libnotify:
sudo apt-get install libnotify-bin
Install it simply via npm:
npm install hotnode
Instead of starting your app directly with node app.js Launch it with hotnode app.js
Hotnode also includes an executable called
hotcoffee which automatically runs the given file with the
coffee command and watches all CoffeeScript files in the directory.
Copyright (c) 2010 [http://www.filshmedia.net](FILSH Media GmbH), released under the MIT license