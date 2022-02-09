Hotkeys

HotKeys.js is an input capture library with some very special features, it is easy to pick up and use, has a reasonable footprint (~3kb) (gzipped: 1.73kb), and has no dependencies. It should not interfere with any JavaScript libraries or frameworks. Official document demo preview. More examples.

Usage

You will need Node.js installed on your system.

$ npm install hotkeys-js --save

import hotkeys from 'hotkeys-js' ; hotkeys( 'f5' , function ( event, handler ) { event.preventDefault() alert( 'you pressed F5!' ) });

Or manually download and link hotkeys.js in your HTML, It can also be downloaded via UNPKG:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/hotkeys-js/dist/hotkeys.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > hotkeys( 'ctrl+a,ctrl+b,r,f' , function (event, handler) { switch (handler.key) { case 'ctrl+a' : alert( 'you pressed ctrl+a!' ); break ; case 'ctrl+b' : alert( 'you pressed ctrl+b!' ); break ; case 'r' : alert( 'you pressed r!' ); break ; case 'f' : alert( 'you pressed f!' ); break ; default : alert(event); } }); </ script >

Used in React

react-hotkeys is the React component that listen to keydown and keyup keyboard events, defining and dispatching keyboard shortcuts. Detailed use method please see its documentation react-hotkeys.

react-hotkeys-hook - React hook for using keyboard shortcuts in components. Make sure that you have at least version 16.8 of react and react-dom installed, or otherwise hooks won't work for you.

Browser Support

Hotkeys.js has been tested and should work in.

Internet Explorer 6+ Safari Firefox Chrome

Supported Keys

HotKeys understands the following modifiers: ⇧ , shift , option , ⌥ , alt , ctrl , control , command , and ⌘ .

The following special keys can be used for shortcuts: backspace, tab, clear, enter, return, esc, escape, space, up, down, left, right, home, end, pageup, pagedown, del, delete, f1 through f19, num_0 through num_9, num_multiply, num_add, num_enter, num_subtract, num_decimal, num_divide.

⌘ Command()

⌃ Control

⌥ Option(alt)

⇧ Shift

⇪ Caps Lock(Capital)

fn Does not support fn

↩︎ return/Enter space

Defining Shortcuts

One global method is exposed, key which defines shortcuts when called directly.

hotkeys([keys:<String>], [option:[string|object|function]], [callback:<function>])

hotkeys( 'f5' , function ( event, handler ) { event.preventDefault(); alert( 'you pressed F5!' ); }); hotkeys( 'ctrl+r, command+r' , function ( ) { alert( 'stopped reload!' ); return false ; }); hotkeys( 'a' , function ( event,handler ) { if (event.target === "input" ){ alert( 'you pressed a!' ) } alert( 'you pressed a!' ) }); hotkeys( 'ctrl+a,ctrl+b,r,f' , function ( event, handler ) { switch (handler.key) { case 'ctrl+a' : alert( 'you pressed ctrl+a!' ); break ; case 'ctrl+b' : alert( 'you pressed ctrl+b!' ); break ; case 'r' : alert( 'you pressed r!' ); break ; case 'f' : alert( 'you pressed f!' ); break ; default : alert(event); } }); hotkeys( 'ctrl+a+s' , function ( ) { alert( 'you pressed ctrl+a+s!' ); }); hotkeys( '*' , 'wcj' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'do something' , event); });

option

scope<String>

element<HTMLElement>

keyup<Boolean>

keydown<Boolean>

splitKey<string> (default is + )

hotkeys( 'o, enter' , { scope : 'wcj' , element : document .getElementById( 'wrapper' ), }, function ( ) { console .log( 'do something else' ); }); hotkeys( 'ctrl-+' , { splitKey : '-' }, function ( e ) { console .log( 'you pressed ctrl and +' ); }); hotkeys( '+' , { splitKey : '-' }, function ( e ) { console .log( 'you pressed +' ); })

API REFERENCE

Asterisk "*"

Modifier key judgments

hotkeys( '*' , function ( ) { if (hotkeys.shift) { console .log( 'shift is pressed!' ); } if (hotkeys.ctrl) { console .log( 'ctrl is pressed!' ); } if (hotkeys.alt) { console .log( 'alt is pressed!' ); } if (hotkeys.option) { console .log( 'option is pressed!' ); } if (hotkeys.control) { console .log( 'control is pressed!' ); } if (hotkeys.cmd) { console .log( 'cmd is pressed!' ); } if (hotkeys.command) { console .log( 'command is pressed!' ); } });

setScope

Use the hotkeys.setScope method to set scope. There can only be one active scope besides 'all'. By default 'all' is always active.

hotkeys( 'ctrl+o, ctrl+alt+enter' , 'issues' , function ( ) { console .log( 'do something' ); }); hotkeys( 'o, enter' , 'files' , function ( ) { console .log( 'do something else' ); }); hotkeys.setScope( 'issues' );

getScope

Use the hotkeys.getScope method to get scope.

hotkeys.getScope();

deleteScope

Use the hotkeys.deleteScope method to delete a scope. This will also remove all associated hotkeys with it.

hotkeys.deleteScope( 'issues' );

unbind

Similar to defining shortcuts, they can be unbound using hotkeys.unbind .

hotkeys.unbind( 'a' ); hotkeys.unbind( 'o, enter' , 'issues' ); hotkeys.unbind( 'o, enter' , 'files' );

Unbind events through functions.

function example ( ) { hotkeys( 'a' , example); hotkeys.unbind( 'a' , example); hotkeys( 'a' , 'issues' , example); hotkeys.unbind( 'a' , 'issues' , example); }

To unbind everything.

hotkeys.unbind();

isPressed

For example, hotkeys.isPressed(77) is true if the M key is currently pressed.

hotkeys( 'a' , function ( ) { console .log(hotkeys.isPressed( 'a' )); console .log(hotkeys.isPressed( 'A' )); console .log(hotkeys.isPressed( 65 )); });

keyup

key down and key up both perform callback events.

hotkeys( 'ctrl+a,alt+a+s' , { keyup : true }, function ( event, handler ) { if (event.type === 'keydown' ) { console .log( 'keydown:' , event.type, handler, handler.key); } if (event.type === 'keyup' ) { console .log( 'keyup:' , event.type, handler, handler.key); } });

getPressedKeyCodes

Returns an array of key codes currently pressed.

hotkeys( 'command+ctrl+shift+a,f' , function ( ) { console .log(hotkeys.getPressedKeyCodes()); })

filter

By default hotkeys are not enabled for INPUT SELECT TEXTAREA elements. Hotkeys.filter to return to the true shortcut keys set to play a role, false shortcut keys set up failure.

hotkeys.filter = function ( event ) { return true ; } hotkeys.filter = function ( event ) { var tagName = (event.target || event.srcElement).tagName; return !(tagName.isContentEditable || tagName == 'INPUT' || tagName == 'SELECT' || tagName == 'TEXTAREA' ); } hotkeys.filter = function ( event ) { var tagName = (event.target || event.srcElement).tagName; hotkeys.setScope( /^(INPUT|TEXTAREA|SELECT)$/ .test(tagName) ? 'input' : 'other' ); return true ; }

noConflict

Relinquish HotKeys’s control of the hotkeys variable.

var k = hotkeys.noConflict(); k( 'a' , function ( ) { console .log( "do something" ) }); hotkeys()

Development

To develop, Install dependencies, Get the code:

git https://github.com/jaywcjlove/hotkeys.git cd hotkeys npm install

To develop, run the self-reloading build:

npm run watch

Run Document Website Environment.

npm run doc

To contribute, please fork Hotkeys.js, add your patch and tests for it (in the test/ folder) and submit a pull request.

npm run test npm run test :watch

Contributors

As always, thanks to our amazing contributors!

License

MIT © Kenny Wong