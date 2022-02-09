HotKeys.js is an input capture library with some very special features, it is easy to pick up and use, has a reasonable footprint (~3kb) (gzipped: 1.73kb), and has no dependencies. It should not interfere with any JavaScript libraries or frameworks. Official document demo preview. More examples.
You will need
Node.js installed on your system.
$ npm install hotkeys-js --save
import hotkeys from 'hotkeys-js';
hotkeys('f5', function(event, handler){
// Prevent the default refresh event under WINDOWS system
event.preventDefault()
alert('you pressed F5!')
});
Or manually download and link hotkeys.js in your HTML, It can also be downloaded via UNPKG:
CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr | Githack | Statically | bundle.run
<script src="https://unpkg.com/hotkeys-js/dist/hotkeys.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
hotkeys('ctrl+a,ctrl+b,r,f', function (event, handler){
switch (handler.key) {
case 'ctrl+a': alert('you pressed ctrl+a!');
break;
case 'ctrl+b': alert('you pressed ctrl+b!');
break;
case 'r': alert('you pressed r!');
break;
case 'f': alert('you pressed f!');
break;
default: alert(event);
}
});
</script>
react-hotkeys is the React component that listen to keydown and keyup keyboard events, defining and dispatching keyboard shortcuts. Detailed use method please see its documentation react-hotkeys.
react-hotkeys-hook - React hook for using keyboard shortcuts in components. Make sure that you have at least version 16.8 of react and react-dom installed, or otherwise hooks won't work for you.
Hotkeys.js has been tested and should work in.
Internet Explorer 6+
Safari
Firefox
Chrome
HotKeys understands the following modifiers:
⇧,
shift,
option,
⌥,
alt,
ctrl,
control,
command, and
⌘.
The following special keys can be used for shortcuts: backspace, tab, clear, enter, return, esc, escape, space, up, down, left, right, home, end, pageup, pagedown, del, delete, f1 through f19, num_0 through num_9, num_multiply, num_add, num_enter, num_subtract, num_decimal, num_divide.
⌘ Command()
⌃ Control
⌥ Option(alt)
⇧ Shift
⇪ Caps Lock(Capital)
fn Does not support fn
↩︎ return/Enter space
One global method is exposed, key which defines shortcuts when called directly.
hotkeys([keys:<String>], [option:[string|object|function]], [callback:<function>])
hotkeys('f5', function(event, handler) {
// Prevent the default refresh event under WINDOWS system
event.preventDefault();
alert('you pressed F5!');
});
// Returning false stops the event and prevents default browser events
// Mac OS system defines `command + r` as a refresh shortcut
hotkeys('ctrl+r, command+r', function() {
alert('stopped reload!');
return false;
});
// Single key
hotkeys('a', function(event,handler){
//event.srcElement: input
//event.target: input
if(event.target === "input"){
alert('you pressed a!')
}
alert('you pressed a!')
});
// Key Combination
hotkeys('ctrl+a,ctrl+b,r,f', function (event, handler){
switch (handler.key) {
case 'ctrl+a': alert('you pressed ctrl+a!');
break;
case 'ctrl+b': alert('you pressed ctrl+b!');
break;
case 'r': alert('you pressed r!');
break;
case 'f': alert('you pressed f!');
break;
default: alert(event);
}
});
hotkeys('ctrl+a+s', function() {
alert('you pressed ctrl+a+s!');
});
// Using a scope
hotkeys('*','wcj', function(event){
console.log('do something', event);
});
scope<String>
element<HTMLElement>
keyup<Boolean>
keydown<Boolean>
splitKey<string> (default is
+)
hotkeys('o, enter', {
scope: 'wcj',
element: document.getElementById('wrapper'),
}, function(){
console.log('do something else');
});
hotkeys('ctrl-+', { splitKey: '-' }, function(e) {
console.log('you pressed ctrl and +');
});
hotkeys('+', { splitKey: '-' }, function(e){
console.log('you pressed +');
})
Asterisk "*"
Modifier key judgments
hotkeys('*', function() {
if (hotkeys.shift) {
console.log('shift is pressed!');
}
if (hotkeys.ctrl) {
console.log('ctrl is pressed!');
}
if (hotkeys.alt) {
console.log('alt is pressed!');
}
if (hotkeys.option) {
console.log('option is pressed!');
}
if (hotkeys.control) {
console.log('control is pressed!');
}
if (hotkeys.cmd) {
console.log('cmd is pressed!');
}
if (hotkeys.command) {
console.log('command is pressed!');
}
});
Use the
hotkeys.setScope method to set scope. There can only be one active scope besides 'all'. By default 'all' is always active.
// Define shortcuts with a scope
hotkeys('ctrl+o, ctrl+alt+enter', 'issues', function(){
console.log('do something');
});
hotkeys('o, enter', 'files', function(){
console.log('do something else');
});
// Set the scope (only 'all' and 'issues' shortcuts will be honored)
hotkeys.setScope('issues'); // default scope is 'all'
Use the
hotkeys.getScope method to get scope.
hotkeys.getScope();
Use the
hotkeys.deleteScope method to delete a scope. This will also remove all associated hotkeys with it.
hotkeys.deleteScope('issues');
Similar to defining shortcuts, they can be unbound using
hotkeys.unbind.
// unbind 'a' handler
hotkeys.unbind('a');
// Unbind a hotkeys only for a single scope
// If no scope is specified it defaults to the current scope (hotkeys.getScope())
hotkeys.unbind('o, enter', 'issues');
hotkeys.unbind('o, enter', 'files');
Unbind events through functions.
function example() {
hotkeys('a', example);
hotkeys.unbind('a', example);
hotkeys('a', 'issues', example);
hotkeys.unbind('a', 'issues', example);
}
To unbind everything.
hotkeys.unbind();
For example,
hotkeys.isPressed(77) is true if the
M key is currently pressed.
hotkeys('a', function() {
console.log(hotkeys.isPressed('a')); //=> true
console.log(hotkeys.isPressed('A')); //=> true
console.log(hotkeys.isPressed(65)); //=> true
});
key down and key up both perform callback events.
hotkeys('ctrl+a,alt+a+s', {keyup: true}, function(event, handler) {
if (event.type === 'keydown') {
console.log('keydown:', event.type, handler, handler.key);
}
if (event.type === 'keyup') {
console.log('keyup:', event.type, handler, handler.key);
}
});
Returns an array of key codes currently pressed.
hotkeys('command+ctrl+shift+a,f', function(){
console.log(hotkeys.getPressedKeyCodes()); //=> [17, 65] or [70]
})
By default hotkeys are not enabled for
INPUT
SELECT
TEXTAREA elements.
Hotkeys.filter to return to the
true shortcut keys set to play a role,
false shortcut keys set up failure.
hotkeys.filter = function(event){
return true;
}
//How to add the filter to edit labels. <div contentEditable="true"></div>
//"contentEditable" Older browsers that do not support drops
hotkeys.filter = function(event) {
var tagName = (event.target || event.srcElement).tagName;
return !(tagName.isContentEditable || tagName == 'INPUT' || tagName == 'SELECT' || tagName == 'TEXTAREA');
}
hotkeys.filter = function(event){
var tagName = (event.target || event.srcElement).tagName;
hotkeys.setScope(/^(INPUT|TEXTAREA|SELECT)$/.test(tagName) ? 'input' : 'other');
return true;
}
Relinquish HotKeys’s control of the
hotkeys variable.
var k = hotkeys.noConflict();
k('a', function() {
console.log("do something")
});
hotkeys()
// -->Uncaught TypeError: hotkeys is not a function(anonymous function)
// @ VM2170:2InjectedScript._evaluateOn
// @ VM2165:883InjectedScript._evaluateAndWrap
// @ VM2165:816InjectedScript.evaluate @ VM2165:682
To develop, Install dependencies, Get the code:
$ git https://github.com/jaywcjlove/hotkeys.git
$ cd hotkeys # Into the directory
$ npm install # or yarn install
To develop, run the self-reloading build:
$ npm run watch
Run Document Website Environment.
$ npm run doc
To contribute, please fork Hotkeys.js, add your patch and tests for it (in the
test/ folder) and submit a pull request.
$ npm run test
$ npm run test:watch # Development model
As always, thanks to our amazing contributors!
