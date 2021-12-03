openbase logo
hotel-datepicker

by Benito Lopez
4.0.3 (see all)

Date range picker for hotels

Readme

Hotel Datepicker

XO code style

A pure Javascript date range picker for hotels. Requires Fecha 4.0.0 or above and supports all modern browsers. Check the demo here.

Hotel Datepicker Thumbnail

Installation

Download Fecha.

[BREAK CHANGE] Use Fecha 4.0.0 or above.

Include files:

<link  href="/path/to/hotel-datepicker.css" rel="stylesheet"><!-- Optional -->
<script src="/path/to/fecha.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/hotel-datepicker.min.js"></script>

Usage

Initialize with vanilla JS.

<input id="input-id" type="text">


var hdpkr = new HotelDatepicker(document.getElementById('input-id'), options);

Options

format

  • Type: String
  • Default: YYYY-MM-DD

The date format string.

infoFormat

  • Type: String
  • Default: YYYY-MM-DD

The date format string in the info box. If not set, it uses the format option.

separator

  • Type: String
  • Default: -

The separator string used between date strings.

startOfWeek

  • Type: String
  • Default: sunday

Default start week: sunday or monday.

startDate

  • Type: Date or String
  • Default: new Date()

The start view date. All the dates before this date will be disabled.

endDate

  • Type: Date or String or Boolean
  • Default: false

The end view date. All the dates after this date will be disabled.

minNights

  • Type: Number
  • Default: 1

Minimum nights required to select a range of dates.

maxNights

  • Type: Number
  • Default: 0

Maximum nights required to select a range of dates.

selectForward

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

If true, the selection of the second date must be after the first date. If false, you can select a range of dates in both directions.

disabledDates

  • Type: Array
  • Default: []

An array of strings in this format: 'YYYY-MM-DD' (note the ''). All the dates passed to the list will be disabled.

enableCheckout

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

If true, allows the checkout on a disabled date. But with a criteria. Let's say we have these disabled dates: 03 April 2020 and 04 April 2020. With this option enabled, an user can still select the first date (03 April 2020) for the checkout. But not 04 April 2020.

noCheckInDates

  • Type: Array
  • Default: []

An array of strings in this format: 'YYYY-MM-DD' (note the ''). All the dates passed to the list will not allow a check-in on that day.

noCheckOutDates

  • Type: Array
  • Default: []

An array of strings in this format: 'YYYY-MM-DD' (note the ''). All the dates passed to the list will not allow a check-out on that day.

disabledDaysOfWeek

  • Type: Array
  • Default: []

An array of strings in English: 'Monday' (note the '' and the uppercase).

['Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday']

container

  • Type: Element
  • Default: ''

An element for putting the datepicker. If not set, the datepicker will be appended to the parent of the input.

animationSpeed

  • Type: String
  • Default: .5s

The duration (in seconds) of the animation (open/close datepicker).

hoveringTooltip

  • Type: Boolean or Function
  • Default: true

Shows a tooltip when hovering a date. It can be a custom function:

hoveringTooltip: function(nights, startTime, hoverTime) {
    return nights;
}

showTopbar

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

Show/hide the toolbar.

autoClose

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

Close the datepicker after the selection of the second date.

preventContainerClose

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

When a click is done outside the datepicker container, the datepicker closes. Use this option to disable this behavior.

moveBothMonths

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Move both months when clicking on the next/prev month button.

onDayClick

  • Type: Function
  • Default: false

Run a custom function every time a day is clicked:

onDayClick: function() {
    console.log('Day clicked!');
}

onOpenDatepicker

  • Type: Function
  • Default: false

Run a custom function when the datepicker is opened:

onOpenDatepicker: function() {
    console.log('Datepicker opened!');
}

onSelectRange

  • Type: Function
  • Default: false

Run a custom function when a range is selected:

onSelectRange: function() {
    console.log('Date range selected!');
}

i18n

[BREAK CHANGE] Two new options has been introduced in the v.3: month-names-short and day-names-short. Previously, the short day name version ('Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', etc) was used in the day-names option. Now, the day-names option uses the long version.

  • Type: Object

Default:

i18n: {
    selected: 'Your stay:',
    night: 'Night',
    nights: 'Nights',
    button: 'Close',
    'checkin-disabled': 'Check-in disabled',
    'checkout-disabled': 'Check-out disabled',
    'day-names-short': ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
    'day-names': ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday'],
    'month-names-short': ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'],
    'month-names': ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December'],
    'error-more': 'Date range should not be more than 1 night',
    'error-more-plural': 'Date range should not be more than %d nights',
    'error-less': 'Date range should not be less than 1 night',
    'error-less-plural': 'Date range should not be less than %d nights',
    'info-more': 'Please select a date range of at least 1 night',
    'info-more-plural': 'Please select a date range of at least %d nights',
    'info-range': 'Please select a date range between %d and %d nights',
    'info-default': 'Please select a date range'
}

Methods

getValue()

This function is called when the picker gets the date range string from the input.

setValue()

This function is called when the picker sets the input value.

API

open()

Opens the datepicker.

close()

Closes the datepicker.

getDatePicker()

Gets the datepicker DOM element.

setRange(d1, d2)

Sets the date range value.

clear()

Clears the datepicker value.

getNights()

Gets the number of nights selected. Returns 0 otherwise.

destroy()

Destroys the datepicker.

Events

afterClose

You can listen for this event when the datepicker closes.

var input = document.getElementById('input-id');

input.addEventListener('afterClose', function () {
    console.log('Closed!');
}, false);

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

Credits

Hotel Datepicker was initially developed as a fork of jQuery Date Range Picker Plugin by Chunlong. But it was entirely rewritten in the version 2. It is now an independent project.

License

MIT Copyright (c) 2019 Benito Lopez

