A pure Javascript date range picker for hotels. Requires Fecha 4.0.0 or above and supports all modern browsers. Check the demo here.
Download Fecha.
[BREAK CHANGE] Use Fecha 4.0.0 or above.
Include files:
<link href="/path/to/hotel-datepicker.css" rel="stylesheet"><!-- Optional -->
<script src="/path/to/fecha.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/hotel-datepicker.min.js"></script>
Initialize with vanilla JS.
<input id="input-id" type="text">
var hdpkr = new HotelDatepicker(document.getElementById('input-id'), options);
String
YYYY-MM-DD
The date format string.
String
YYYY-MM-DD
The date format string in the info box. If not set, it uses the
format option.
String
-
The separator string used between date strings.
String
sunday
Default start week:
sunday or
monday.
Date or
String
new Date()
The start view date. All the dates before this date will be disabled.
Date or
String or
Boolean
false
The end view date. All the dates after this date will be disabled.
Number
1
Minimum nights required to select a range of dates.
Number
0
Maximum nights required to select a range of dates.
Boolean
false
If
true, the selection of the second date must be after the first date. If
false, you can select a range of dates in both directions.
Array
[]
An array of strings in this format:
'YYYY-MM-DD' (note the
''). All the dates passed to the list will be disabled.
Boolean
false
If
true, allows the checkout on a disabled date. But with a criteria. Let's say we have these disabled dates:
03 April 2020 and
04 April 2020. With this option enabled, an user can still select the first date (
03 April 2020) for the checkout. But not
04 April 2020.
Array
[]
An array of strings in this format:
'YYYY-MM-DD' (note the
''). All the dates passed to the list will not allow a check-in on that day.
Array
[]
An array of strings in this format:
'YYYY-MM-DD' (note the
''). All the dates passed to the list will not allow a check-out on that day.
Array
[]
An array of strings in English:
'Monday' (note the
'' and the uppercase).
['Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday']
Element
''
An element for putting the datepicker. If not set, the datepicker will be appended to the parent of the input.
String
.5s
The duration (in seconds) of the animation (open/close datepicker).
Boolean or
Function
true
Shows a tooltip when hovering a date. It can be a custom function:
hoveringTooltip: function(nights, startTime, hoverTime) {
return nights;
}
Boolean
true
Show/hide the toolbar.
Boolean
true
Close the datepicker after the selection of the second date.
Boolean
false
When a click is done outside the datepicker container, the datepicker closes. Use this option to disable this behavior.
Boolean
false
Move both months when clicking on the next/prev month button.
Function
false
Run a custom function every time a day is clicked:
onDayClick: function() {
console.log('Day clicked!');
}
Function
false
Run a custom function when the datepicker is opened:
onOpenDatepicker: function() {
console.log('Datepicker opened!');
}
Function
false
Run a custom function when a range is selected:
onSelectRange: function() {
console.log('Date range selected!');
}
[BREAK CHANGE] Two new options has been introduced in the v.3:
month-names-short and
day-names-short. Previously, the short day name version ('Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', etc) was used in the
day-names option. Now, the
day-names option uses the long version.
Object
Default:
i18n: {
selected: 'Your stay:',
night: 'Night',
nights: 'Nights',
button: 'Close',
'checkin-disabled': 'Check-in disabled',
'checkout-disabled': 'Check-out disabled',
'day-names-short': ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
'day-names': ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday'],
'month-names-short': ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'],
'month-names': ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December'],
'error-more': 'Date range should not be more than 1 night',
'error-more-plural': 'Date range should not be more than %d nights',
'error-less': 'Date range should not be less than 1 night',
'error-less-plural': 'Date range should not be less than %d nights',
'info-more': 'Please select a date range of at least 1 night',
'info-more-plural': 'Please select a date range of at least %d nights',
'info-range': 'Please select a date range between %d and %d nights',
'info-default': 'Please select a date range'
}
This function is called when the picker gets the date range string from the input.
This function is called when the picker sets the input value.
Opens the datepicker.
Closes the datepicker.
Gets the datepicker DOM element.
Sets the date range value.
Clears the datepicker value.
Gets the number of nights selected. Returns
0 otherwise.
Destroys the datepicker.
You can listen for this event when the datepicker closes.
var input = document.getElementById('input-id');
input.addEventListener('afterClose', function () {
console.log('Closed!');
}, false);
Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
Hotel Datepicker was initially developed as a fork of jQuery Date Range Picker Plugin by Chunlong. But it was entirely rewritten in the version 2. It is now an independent project.
MIT Copyright (c) 2019 Benito Lopez