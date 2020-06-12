Hot Module Replacement(HMR) for Node.js

Hot Module Replacement (HMR) is a feature to inject updated modules into the active runtime. It's like LiveReload for every module.

HMR exchanges, adds, or removes modules while an application is running, without a full reload. This can significantly speed up development in a few ways: Retain application state which is lost during a full reload.

Save valuable development time by only updating what's changed. -- WebPack Concepts - https://webpack.js.org/concepts/hot-module-replacement/

hot-import is a NPM module that enable you to do HMR with just one line of code.

INSTALL

npm install hot-import

USAGE

Talk is cheap, show me the code!

Core Code

import hotImport from 'hot-import' const hotMod = await hotImport( './my-module' )

Full Example

import * as assert from 'assert' import * as fs from 'fs' import * as path from 'path' import hotImport from 'hot-import' async function main ( ) { const MODULE_CODE_42 = 'module.exports = () => 42' const MODULE_CODE_17 = 'module.exports.default = () => 17' const MODULE_FILE = path.join(__dirname, 't.js' ) fs.writeFileSync(MODULE_FILE, MODULE_CODE_42) const hotMod = await hotImport(MODULE_FILE) const fourtyTwo = hotMod() console .log( 'fourtyTwo =' , fourtyTwo) assert(fourtyTwo === 42 , 'first get 42' ) fs.writeFileSync(MODULE_FILE, MODULE_CODE_17) await new Promise (setImmediate) const sevenTeen = hotMod() console .log( 'sevenTeen =' , sevenTeen) assert(sevenTeen === 17 , 'get 17 after file update & hot reloaded' ) await hotImport(MODULE_FILE, false ) } main() .catch( console .error)

Output:

42 17

The above code is in the example/ directory. Npm script demo will run it for you:

git clone git@github.com:zixia/hot-import.git cd hot-import npm install npm run demo

API

The only API in this module is hotImport() , it will import the module and reload it when it changes.

Import a module from modulePath as a Hot Module.

const hotMod = await hotImport( './mod' ) await hotImport( './mod' , false )

Attention:

Do const hotMod = await hotImport('./file') ; Do NOT const { mod } = await hotImport('./file') Do const v = hotMod.method() to call a method inside hot module; Do console.log(hotMod.constant) to get a value inside hot module; Do const c = new hotMod.cls() to instanciate a new instance of class;

Turn the module from modulePath to be hot or cold.

If watch is true , then HMR will be enabled. If watch is false , then HMR will be disabled.

Turn all the modules that managed by hotImport to be hot or cold.

TEST

This module is fully tested under Linux/Mac/Windows.

INSPIRED

This module is highly inspired by @gcaufy via his blog: 给微信机器人添加热重启功能

RELEASE NOTES

v0.1 Oct, 2017

Passed all the unit tests under Windows/Linux/Mac Support TypeScript typings Initial release

AUTHOR

Huan LI \zixia\@zixia.net\ (http://linkedin.com/in/zixia)

COPYRIGHT & LICENSE