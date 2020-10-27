openbase logo
hostile

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
1.3.3 (see all)

Simple, programmatic `/etc/hosts` manipulation (in node.js)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.5K

GitHub Stars

707

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Simple, programmatic /etc/hosts manipulation (in node.js)

Simple, programmatic /etc/hosts manipulation (in node.js)

hostile

install

npm install hostile

usage

If you use OS X or Linux, this module assumes your hosts file is at /etc/hosts. On Windows, it assumes your hosts file is at C:/Windows/System32/drivers/etc/hosts.

Commands that modify the hosts file require root privileges.

list all host file records

hostile list

set a domain in the hosts file

hostile set [ip] [host]

examples:

hostile set localhost domain.com
hostile set 192.168.33.10 domain.com

remove a domain from the hosts file

hostile remove [host]

example:

hostile remove domain.com

load a set of hosts from a file

hostile load [file_path]

hosts.txt

# hosts.txt
127.0.0.1 github.com
127.0.0.1 twitter.com

example:

hostile load hosts.txt

unload [remove] a set of hosts from a file

hostile unload [file_path]

# hosts.txt
127.0.0.1 github.com
127.0.0.1 twitter.com

example:

hostile unload hosts.txt

methods

Commands that modify the hosts file require root privileges.

I wouldn't recommend running your production node server with admin privileges unless you downgrade to a normal user with process.setuid(id) before you start accepting requests.

All methods have sync versions. Just omit the callback parameter.

add a rule to /etc/hosts

var hostile = require('hostile')
hostile.set('127.0.0.1', 'peercdn.com', function (err) {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err)
  } else {
    console.log('set /etc/hosts successfully!')
  }
})

If the rule already exists, then this does nothing.

remove a rule from /etc/hosts

hostile.remove('127.0.0.1', 'peercdn.com', function (err) {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err)
  } else {
    console.log('set /etc/hosts successfully!')
  }
})

If the rule does not exist, then this does nothing.

get all lines in /etc/hosts

// If `preserveFormatting` is true, then include comments, blank lines and other
// non-host entries in the result
var preserveFormatting = false

hostile.get(preserveFormatting, function (err, lines) {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err.message)
  }
  lines.forEach(function (line) {
    console.log(line) // [IP, Host]
  })
})

get all lines in any file

// If `preserveFormatting` is true, then include comments, blank lines and other
// non-host entries in the result
var preserveFormatting = false

hostile.getFile(file_path, preserveFormatting, function (err, lines) {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err.message)
  }
  lines.forEach(function (line) {
    console.log(line) // [IP, Host]
  })
})

contributors

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

