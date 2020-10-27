hostile

Simple, programmatic /etc/hosts manipulation (in node.js)

install

npm install hostile

usage

If you use OS X or Linux, this module assumes your hosts file is at /etc/hosts . On Windows, it assumes your hosts file is at C:/Windows/System32/drivers/etc/hosts .

Commands that modify the hosts file require root privileges.

list all host file records

hostile list

set a domain in the hosts file

hostile set [ip] [host]

examples:

hostile set localhost domain.com hostile set 192.168.33.10 domain.com

remove a domain from the hosts file

hostile remove [host]

example:

hostile remove domain.com

load a set of hosts from a file

hostile load [file_path]

hosts.txt

127.0.0.1 github.com 127.0.0.1 twitter.com

example:

hostile load hosts.txt

unload [remove] a set of hosts from a file

hostile unload [file_path]

127.0.0.1 github.com 127.0.0.1 twitter.com

example:

hostile unload hosts.txt

methods

I wouldn't recommend running your production node server with admin privileges unless you downgrade to a normal user with process.setuid(id) before you start accepting requests.

All methods have sync versions. Just omit the callback parameter.

add a rule to /etc/hosts

var hostile = require ( 'hostile' ) hostile.set( '127.0.0.1' , 'peercdn.com' , function ( err ) { if (err) { console .error(err) } else { console .log( 'set /etc/hosts successfully!' ) } })

If the rule already exists, then this does nothing.

remove a rule from /etc/hosts

hostile.remove( '127.0.0.1' , 'peercdn.com' , function ( err ) { if (err) { console .error(err) } else { console .log( 'set /etc/hosts successfully!' ) } })

If the rule does not exist, then this does nothing.

get all lines in /etc/hosts

var preserveFormatting = false hostile.get(preserveFormatting, function ( err, lines ) { if (err) { console .error(err.message) } lines.forEach( function ( line ) { console .log(line) }) })

get all lines in any file

var preserveFormatting = false hostile.getFile(file_path, preserveFormatting, function ( err, lines ) { if (err) { console .error(err.message) } lines.forEach( function ( line ) { console .log(line) }) })

contributors

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.